New Mom Struggles With Taking Care Of The Baby, Husband Can’t Stop Judging
Few experiences change a couple’s life as significantly as the arrival of their first child. Suddenly, days are filled with diaper changes, late-night feedings, and sleep deprivation.
On r/TrueOffMyChest, a Reddit user known as Street-Level-7850 shared his struggles during this turbulent time, but they weren’t caused by the baby; rather, they stemmed from his wife’s difficulty caring for it.
The man’s post offers a raw glimpse into the challenges of figuring out parenthood together, showing how even spouses who love each other deeply can find themselves thrust into unexpected conflict.
This man enjoyed feeling smarter than his wife
Image credits: EmilyStock/Freepik (not the actual photo)
But after a month with their newborn, he found himself losing patience with her
Image credits: EyeEm/Freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Street-Level-7850
People have had a lot of reactions to the story, with many saying it’s too soon to judge the wife
The author of the post responded to the comments, emphasizing that he truly loves his wife
OP needs to let her figure it out on her own. If she's always trying to copy him or do it his way, she's always going to fumble and never going to really feel confident. Let her figure it out. She needs more practice on changing diapers. That's ok. A badly placed diaper isn't great, but it isn't a crisis. Just a mess. OP sounds very exact in what he thinks is the right way, and he'll have confirmation bias if she does it another way and the baby cries etc. But there's hardly anything that just has one approach. Just let wife experiment and find her rhythm.
To me it sounds a bit like she doesn't want to experiment but just comes and asks all the time? A bit hard to see the full dynamic from a posting. But people really need to stop with the "ooooh she's post-partum, she can't do anything" bullshite. Women don't turn into brainless zombies from hormones, not once a month, not during pregnancy, not after birth. Yes there are changes but this narrative is not doing us any favors. Changing diapers or holding a baby correctly is not rocket science. You can get it wrong once or twice but not for a whole month.Load More Replies...
Two points. Wife may well be ‘low normal’ and it sure seems that way from some of the examples, but childbirth may well have exacerbated that. Second is OP has got to get a grip and figure out how to help her, including getting counseling and getting in-home help.
Having kids takes relational dynamics and ratchets them up to 11. Any previous stresses can become cracks very quickly. It takes a very deliberate pulling together to become a team and a cohesive family. He sounds like he’s trying.
OP needs to let her figure it out on her own. If she's always trying to copy him or do it his way, she's always going to fumble and never going to really feel confident. Let her figure it out. She needs more practice on changing diapers. That's ok. A badly placed diaper isn't great, but it isn't a crisis. Just a mess. OP sounds very exact in what he thinks is the right way, and he'll have confirmation bias if she does it another way and the baby cries etc. But there's hardly anything that just has one approach. Just let wife experiment and find her rhythm.
To me it sounds a bit like she doesn't want to experiment but just comes and asks all the time? A bit hard to see the full dynamic from a posting. But people really need to stop with the "ooooh she's post-partum, she can't do anything" bullshite. Women don't turn into brainless zombies from hormones, not once a month, not during pregnancy, not after birth. Yes there are changes but this narrative is not doing us any favors. Changing diapers or holding a baby correctly is not rocket science. You can get it wrong once or twice but not for a whole month.Load More Replies...
Two points. Wife may well be ‘low normal’ and it sure seems that way from some of the examples, but childbirth may well have exacerbated that. Second is OP has got to get a grip and figure out how to help her, including getting counseling and getting in-home help.
Having kids takes relational dynamics and ratchets them up to 11. Any previous stresses can become cracks very quickly. It takes a very deliberate pulling together to become a team and a cohesive family. He sounds like he’s trying.
30
4