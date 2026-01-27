Man Feels Torn Between His Husband And His Mother‑In‑Law After Secretly Helping Her

ADVERTISEMENT

Infidelity automatically destroys any semblance of a once-harmonious relationship. It ruins the person who was cheated on, the people closest to them, and even some of those outside the inner circle.

It’s a sad state of affairs that this man had to face when his beloved mother-in-law had an affair. When he helped the woman during her time of need, his husband and brothers-in-law immediately took it as a sign of betrayal.

While he understands his spouse’s sentiments, he maintains he did nothing wrong by showing kindness. However, he wonders how he could move forward.

Infidelity is like a hurricane that destroys everyone in its path

In this story, a woman ruined her relationship with her sons, which greatly affected her son-in-law

Two men in a heated discussion indoors, depicting a man torn between his husband and mother-in-law after helping her secretly.

Knowing he only acted out of kindness, the son-in-law sought advice from the internet on how to move forward

Man feeling torn between husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her, seeking advice on what to do next.

A child’s high expectations of their parents may hinder forgiveness if one of them cheats

The man’s brothers-in-law were understandably upset by their mother’s infidelity. But apart from the ruined family dynamics, their grievances were also likely because of their high expectations of her.

“Children assume that their parents should be adults and deal with marital frustrations in mature ways that do not include deceit and betrayal,” New York-based psychotherapist and educator Dr. Lawrence Josephs wrote in an article for Psychology Today.

Dr. Josephs further noted that children are “idealists” in the sense that they view their parents as “role models of mature adult behavior.” Because of this, being aware of a parent’s cheating and violation of a marital vow becomes disillusioning and difficult to come to terms with.

According to the author, his mother-in-law reached out to her sons, likely to try to make amends. However, it will likely take a long and grueling process before they even open themselves up to a proper conversation with her.

As Dr. Josephs states, betrayed children need to see actual changes that have withstood the test of time. And in order for this to happen, the erring parent must “eat humble pie.”

“The unfaithful parent must accept the punishment as well deserved and the loss of trust and respect as legitimate,” Dr. Josephs wrote.

Given these reasons, it is clear why the author’s husband and brothers-in-law harbored such resentment toward their mother and why they saw his actions as a form of betrayal. They expected a complete severing of ties from everyone, even from him.

Readers had varying opinions on the matter

Comment discussing a man torn between his husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her, stressing communication importance.

Comment expressing conflict between husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her in a relationship dilemma discussion.

Comment discussing a man feeling torn between his husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her in a difficult situation.

Comment saying I think everyone needs therapy, posted 10 months ago with 911 points.

Text excerpt discussing a man feeling torn between his husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her, exploring family conflict and choices.

Man feels torn between husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her, causing family conflict and emotional struggle.

Screenshot of a forum post discussing a man feeling torn between his husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her.

Text post of a man feeling torn between his husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her, sharing a heartfelt personal story.

Comment expressing concern about potential divorce after secretly helping mother-in-law, reflecting conflict between husband and in-law.

Comment stating a question about counting on someone’s support during a divorce, expressing personal concern and conflict.

Reddit comment discussing feelings torn between husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her.

The man shared an update to his story

Man feels torn between his husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her in a difficult family situation.

Man feels torn between his husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her, facing emotional conflict and family tension.

Text about man feeling torn between his husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her during hard times.

Text excerpt about a man feeling torn between his husband and mother‑in‑law after secretly helping her.

Text excerpt showing a man feeling torn between his husband and his mother-in-law after secretly helping her with money.

Text excerpt showing a man feels torn between his husband and his mother-in-law after secretly helping her, expressing feelings of betrayal.

Text showing a man feeling torn between his husband and his mother-in-law after secretly helping her.

Text excerpt showing a man feeling torn between his husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her.

Text excerpt showing a man feeling torn between his husband and his mother-in-law after secretly helping her.

Text discussing a man feeling torn between his husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her despite his husband’s boundaries.

Text excerpt showing a man feeling torn between his husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her and deciding to step back.

Text excerpt showing a man feeling torn between his husband and his mother-in-law after secretly helping her.

Text excerpt discussing emotional struggles and mental state of a mother-in-law, reflecting a man's torn feelings.

Text excerpt discussing a man feeling torn between his husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her.

Text excerpt discussing a man feeling torn between his husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her.

Ultimately, he still feels torn on where to place himself, and ended his post with another question

Man feels torn between his husband and his mother-in-law, struggling with emotional distance after secretly helping her.

People in the comments provided their answers

Comment by Murkmist expressing empathy for a gay man feeling torn between his husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man torn between his husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her.

Screenshot of a heartfelt Reddit comment discussing emotional struggle with relationships and feeling torn between a husband and mother-in-law.

Comment discussing feelings of being torn between husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her.

Comment discussing a man feeling torn between his husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her, describing her as manipulative.

Man feels torn between husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her, navigating complex in-law relationship dynamics.

Comment discussing loyalty and feeling torn between a husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her.

Comment discussing a man feeling torn between his husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her, highlighting mixed feelings.

Man feels torn between husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her, facing difficult emotional conflict.

Comment on a screen showing text about a man feeling torn between his husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a man feeling torn between his husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her.

Comment discussing feelings of a man torn between his husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her.

Man feels torn between his husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her, reflecting complex family dynamics.

Comment discussing a man feeling torn between his husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her.

Screen capture of a Reddit comment discussing feeling torn between husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her.

Comment expressing anger about a man torn between his husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her.

Comment discussing a man feeling torn between his husband and his mother-in-law after secretly helping her.

Comment about man feeling torn between his husband and his mother-in-law after secretly helping her on a discussion thread.

Comment text about emotional struggle and perspective, relating to man torn between husband and mother-in-law.

Man feels torn between husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her, navigating family conflict and loyalty.

Comment about a man feeling torn between his husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing reactions to a man feeling torn between his husband and mother-in-law.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing conflict and emotional turmoil involving a man torn between his husband and mother-in-law.

Man torn between his husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her, facing emotional conflict and difficult choices.

Comment text about a man feeling torn between his husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her.