Man Feels Torn Between His Husband And His Mother‑In‑Law After Secretly Helping Her

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Infidelity automatically destroys any semblance of a once-harmonious relationship. It ruins the person who was cheated on, the people closest to them, and even some of those outside the inner circle.
It’s a sad state of affairs that this man had to face when his beloved mother-in-law had an affair. When he helped the woman during her time of need, his husband and brothers-in-law immediately took it as a sign of betrayal.
While he understands his spouse’s sentiments, he maintains he did nothing wrong by showing kindness. However, he wonders how he could move forward.
RELATED:
Infidelity is like a hurricane that destroys everyone in its path
Man and his mother‑in‑law sitting on a bench outdoors, sharing coffee, highlighting family tensions and support dynamics.
The man’s brothers-in-law were understandably upset by their mother’s infidelity. But apart from the ruined family dynamics, their grievances were also likely because of their high expectations of her.
“Children assume that their parents should be adults and deal with marital frustrations in mature ways that do not include deceit and betrayal,” New York-based psychotherapist and educator Dr. Lawrence Josephs wrote in an article for Psychology Today.
Dr. Josephs further noted that children are “idealists” in the sense that they view their parents as “role models of mature adult behavior.” Because of this, being aware of a parent’s cheating and violation of a marital vow becomes disillusioning and difficult to come to terms with.
According to the author, his mother-in-law reached out to her sons, likely to try to make amends. However, it will likely take a long and grueling process before they even open themselves up to a proper conversation with her.
As Dr. Josephs states, betrayed children need to see actual changes that have withstood the test of time. And in order for this to happen, the erring parent must “eat humble pie.”
“The unfaithful parent must accept the punishment as well deserved and the loss of trust and respect as legitimate,” Dr. Josephs wrote.
ADVERTISEMENT
Given these reasons, it is clear why the author’s husband and brothers-in-law harbored such resentment toward their mother and why they saw his actions as a form of betrayal. They expected a complete severing of ties from everyone, even from him.
Readers had varying opinions on the matter
Comment discussing a man torn between his husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her, stressing communication importance.
Comment expressing conflict between husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her in a relationship dilemma discussion.
Comment discussing a man feeling torn between his husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her in a difficult situation.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment saying I think everyone needs therapy, posted 10 months ago with 911 points.
Text excerpt discussing a man feeling torn between his husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her, exploring family conflict and choices.
Man feels torn between husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her, causing family conflict and emotional struggle.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a forum post discussing a man feeling torn between his husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her.
Text post of a man feeling torn between his husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her, sharing a heartfelt personal story.
Comment expressing concern about potential divorce after secretly helping mother-in-law, reflecting conflict between husband and in-law.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment stating a question about counting on someone’s support during a divorce, expressing personal concern and conflict.
ADVERTISEMENT
Reddit comment discussing feelings torn between husband and mother-in-law after secretly helping her.
Man feeling torn between his husband and mother-in-law during a tense argument in a home setting.
I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.
I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
30
0