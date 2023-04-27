Women Rally Online To Support A Mom Who Left Her Husband After He Refused To Clean The House For 6 Days
A viral TikTok video exposes a saddening level of inequality that many wives and moms face in heterosexual relationships.
Lynalice Bandy, known on the platform as @5kids5catssomedogstoo, shared a time-lapse revealing the chaos of her home after working six consecutive 10-hour days, while her husband did nothing to help.
The rooms were left in disarray with toys, food, and laundry scattered everywhere, and Bandy’s story is a vivid reminder for men to take on their fair share of domestic duties.
In one of her TikTok videos, Lynalice Bandy showcases what disparity in household responsibilities between spouses looks like
After working six consecutive 10-hour days, Bandy found a scene of absolute chaos, highlighting her husband’s lack of contribution
Frustrated and exhausted, Bandy reaches her breaking point and makes a courageous decision to divorce her husband
Gary Becker, the Nobel-winning economist, proposed a theory that, in the past, marriage was about efficiency: husbands specialized in earning and wives in homemaking and child-rearing.
But things have changed. In the United States, 46.6% of the workforce is female. However, they still fulfill a larger share of responsibilities.
In different-sex relationships, women do around 65% of the physical household work. Chores that are routine – for example, cooking and cleaning – tend to fall to women, while intermittent chores, such as sorting out finances or mowing the lawn, are more likely to be done by men.
Add the burden of cognitive labor, like remembering birthdays and organizing play dates, which also disproportionately falls to women in heterosexual relationships, and the load gets exhausting pretty fast.
You can tell that she really cares about her household and puts in a lot of effort despite her extensive work schedule
Bandy’s TikTok has since gone viral
Eve Rodsky, an attorney and author of Fair Play: A Game-Changing Solution for When You Have Too Much to Do (and More Life to Live), was also experiencing an unfair division of household labor, which she said made her feel a sense of “seething resentment” toward her husband.
However, Rodsky emphasized that it doesn’t have to be this way and that it’s actually possible to divide domestic tasks fairly if partners are willing to put in the effort, and it can help reduce stress at home and give back precious time to both. Everything starts with candid conversations about domestic contributions and a reevaluation of what matters in your home.
She and Jacqueline Misla, a lifestyle coach and co-host of Curious Fox, a love and relationship podcast, shared a practical guide on how to divvy up, prioritize, and assign chores and the steps look like this:
- List every chore and errand. Set aside time to draw up the list and do it in a place that’s easy for everyone to see and access, like a shared notes app, a spreadsheet, or a whiteboard. Include essential tasks like washing dishes or taking the kids to school and errands like grocery shopping or picking up the dry cleaning but don’t forget to add tasks that might be less visible, such as coordinating carpools or writing thank you cards;
- Narrow down the list. Once you have the list, discuss each item with your partner or your housemate. Go through the tasks and note who’s been typically responsible for each one. Create a shortlist of essential duties and cut unnecessary tasks. Then set clear expectations of how and when a task should be done. However, stay flexible. Your chore list is bound to change;
- Assign the tasks. While you may not be able to divide the chores exactly 50-50, aim for a workload that feels fair to each member of the household. Own the tasks you love and share the ones that feel the most burdensome;
- Be fully responsible for your duties. Don’t expect your significant other or roommate to pick up the slack if you can’t complete the task. It’s your responsibility to account for what you need and they are depending on you.
But of course, everything is much harder or even impossible when the other person simply isn’t listening.
I think women get bashed here too, Karen this and Karen that! Her husband sounds like a massive prick and good luck to her.
I have been on BP for a long, long time and in my opinion, a large amount of articles are targeted towards bashing men in general with a few token stories on women to try and balance it out.
Nah too right from the information provided the guy sounds like a major douche. Children and house first then Hobbies after your done and have spare time. Ensuring a household stays a household and not a tip falls to both partners in the relationship
The thing here is - You are only seeing one side of the story...What really gets my goat is this- The house has been like this for some time....So as for the cleaning, I wouldn't say that she does that much either. But in order to create a TikTok video to get that sweet,sweet reassurance....it's cleaning day.
Oh Look! Another Husband hating/ Male bashing post on Bored Panda. Just another woman desperate for the dopamine hit that comes with getting praises heaped upon her. Why let the house get that bad? So she chose to just let it build up and then film it and post it to tiktok? But we know how this world works...Lets just blame everything on men.
Great trolling bro
Not really....no. It's an opinion.
Oh 5h1t, sorry dude, thought you were joking… tell me, where does this “bash” men? All I see is someone expressing despair at having to do all the house work. Surely you can empathise, as someone who does their share?
Bash = to demonize It is a common theme on BP to have articles that are weighted more towards the disparaging of men. Yeah, I can empathise, but I think this is a load of rubbish.
Honestly in my home country we work 8hr shifts, and in my job I can feel exhausted even after just that. This person does 10hr, had a 6 day work week, and her husband was home the whole time with no work or school obligations. In my living arraingement with my partner he actually does more than me when he's home, (he goes away for work and is home for longer periods of time in-between); he doesn't complain when I do less and I often apologice. When he's not home I try to keep it tidy and clean out of respect. Sometimes I do some deep cleaning as thanks to him for all he does for us. That is what a relationship with respect and love for one another looks like. Not whatever I just watched in that tic tok is. I don't understand what about that video is so hard for you to understand. The evidence is clear to anyone with eyes. Think partners, not man/woman. And maybe that lady needed some evidence to show friends and family why she couldn't do it anymore. Have some empathy.
If you have eyes, you will see that the way this house is, is more than likely what it is 9 times out of 10. All I see is someone, going for a quick dopamine hit via tiktok. As for evidence....ah yes, the one sided, bias based source of evidence....
