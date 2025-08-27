Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Claustrophobic Woman Left In Tears And Puking After Husband’s Prank Goes Too Far
Claustrophobic woman in tears, distressed and upset, sitting alone in dim light after a prank causing emotional pain.
Couples, Relationships

Claustrophobic Woman Left In Tears And Puking After Husband’s Prank Goes Too Far

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Disagreements, arguments, and occasional hurt feelings are part of most marriages, and many couples grow accustomed to navigating some level of conflict. Over time, this can blind people to behavior that goes far beyond what’s acceptable.

On r/Relationship_Advice, one woman described how her husband ignored not just her comfort but also her deepest fear. Living with severe claustrophobia, she said he deliberately trapped her in a closet, laughing while she begged to be released.

His “joke” left her deeply shaken, forcing her to reevaluate their entire marriage.

RELATED:

    This woman has been living with a bad case of claustrophobia

    Image credits: Impactphotography / Envato (not the actual photo)

    But for some reason, her husband finds it amusing

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: throwra-021

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Phobias aren’t funny

    Image credits: s_kawee / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Little is known about what causes people to develop the fear of confined spaces. However, it usually emerges during childhood or in teenage years, and traumatic events — such as being stuck in a crowded space for an extended period of time, being locked in a small space as punishment, or experiencing heavy turbulence when flying — can also play a part.

    The Redditor didn’t provide the specifics about her condition, but she did highlight that it’s severe. Triggers in such cases may include:

    • being in a small room without windows;
    • riding in an airplane or small car;
    • being in a packed elevator;
    • undergoing a MRI or CT scan;
    • standing in a large, but crowded room, like at a party or concert;
    • standing in a closet.

    Other places that can trigger claustrophobia include public restrooms, car washes, revolving doors, store dressing rooms, caves or crawl spaces, and tunnels.

    As you can imagine, with such limitations, even normal routines can feel unpredictable and exhausting.

    And the woman revealed more about her predicament in the comments

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    People thought her husband’s actions were a clear sign that she needs to leave him

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Eventually, that’s exactly what she decided to do

    Image credits: Pablo Merchán Montes / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: throwra-021

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Divorce
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    0

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT