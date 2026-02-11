ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s be real: nobody stands in front of the altar with their forever person thinking things are going to go sideways. But vows get broken, marriages collapse, and divorce lawyers lick their lips every time someone calls them up and says “affair”.

One woman turned to an online community for advice after discovering a lacey black thong and earrings in her suddenly arrested husband’s bedroom. After he bailed himself out, he told her he wanted to “talk”, but she has no idea where to start.

More info: Reddit

Choosing to end a marriage is painful enough, but not being able to get a divorce because you can’t afford one can make things even worse

Man in orange jail uniform behind bars in a prison cell, with another inmate sitting in the background.

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One woman, who moved out of the apartment she and her husband shared together late last year, was stunned when he called her from county jail

Text on a white background stating a dog and two cats in custody dispute, related to jailed hubby’s cats and estranged wife.

Woman checking on jailed husband's cats, gently petting an orange tabby by a sunlit window indoors.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Worried about their cats, she went over to his apartment, only to discover dirty litter boxes, almost-empty water bowls, and… a lacy black thong in his bedroom

Text excerpt describing checking litter boxes and noticing a master bedroom door open, related to estranged wife checking jailed hubby’s cats.

Police officer frisking a man by a car during arrest, highlighting tension and authority in law enforcement interaction.

Image credits: Kindel Media / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Gutted that he’d moved on so quickly after their 13-year marriage, she tried to visit him at jail, then missed him calling her during the Super Bowl

Text excerpt about a jailed husband explaining his arrest for crossing a solid white line on a road.

Text describing an officer smelling illegal substance, arresting a man, and using a K-9 to find white powder in a car.

Text excerpt describing officer permitting vehicle pick-up and concerns about rent and neglected cats during jail visit.

Text conversation discussing estranged wife checking on jailed hubby’s cats and concerns about cat’s poor condition.

Text discussing estranged wife checking on jailed hubby’s cats, finding a black thong, and considering infidelity in divorce documents.

Text post describing estranged wife checking on jailed husband's cats, discovering unexpected items revealing he’s not sad.

Text about estranged wife checking on jailed husband's cats finds black thong and evidence he's not sad.

Image credits: patient_kimch

After he bailed himself out of jail and showed up at the apartment, he brushed off her questions but said they’d “talk”, so she turned to netizens for low-cost legal advice

One minute the original poster (OP) was ignoring what looked like a spam call, the next she was discovering her soon-to-be ex was dialing from county jail like a low-budget crime drama plot twist. After separating in November, she thought the battle would be shared bills and pet custody, not surprise arrests and a Super Bowl full of missed calls.

Panicking about the cats he left behind, she pulled a real-life Mission Impossible move, sneaking in through the patio storage when maintenance ghosted her calls. Inside, she was horrified to find low water bowls, messy litter boxes, a mysterious lace thong, makeup-stained towels, and hoop earrings that all screamed “what the heck?”.

Emotionally, OP knew the relationship was already over, but finding evidence of a possible new woman felt like getting unfollowed by your ex and their rebound at the same time. Add looming money stress, an unfiled divorce, and jailhouse phone calls asking for help, and suddenly closure felt as distant as a new George R.R. Martin book.

Now she’s bracing for the ultimate awkward encounter: a face-to-face talk about neglected pets, legal paperwork, and whatever landed him behind bars. Family is saying keep it calm and businesslike, but OP’s asking netizens if she should mention the suspicious accessories or just skip it so she can focus on her freedom instead.

Look, one way or another, OP’s heading to divorce court. Whether or not her jailbird husband’s new flame’s thong comes into the picture will be something a lawyer can help her figure out. But what are the ins and outs of getting divorced when money’s tight?

Image credits: ufabizphoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Divorce might sound like a luxury purchase, but legal aid exists so your bank account doesn’t have to scream into the void. In the US, nonprofit Legal Aid organizations offer free or low-cost help with paperwork, advice, and court representation if your income qualifies.

Basically, legal aid is like the sidekick every main character needs; they can help you request fee waivers, file uncontested divorce forms, and understand custody or support rules without expensive lawyers. Many courts even provide self-help centers online. All great news for OP.

If it turns out she doesn’t qualify for legal aid (bummer) there are still ways for her to pull the plug on a budget. The pros at Marriage suggest using the services of a mediator who can assist in working through challenges amicably – this saves stack on stacks you would’ve spent on attorney fees.

Other ways for OP to slash legal costs include approaching non-profits who do pro-bono work, finding out if local law schools (who often maintain reduced-expense legal clinics) can help out, and doing all the paperwork herself. That last one sounds like a grind but at least it’s free, right?

Here’s hoping OP can Google her way to some low-cost legal help. Even without the “other woman” thing, we’d say her husband has given her more than enough reason to get out of dodge. And pronto.

So, if you were in OP’s shoes, would you confront your ex about the mystery thong and earrings, or put all your energy into the divorce glow-up? Tell us in the comments!

In the comments, readers urged the woman to talk to an actual lawyer and therapist instead of asking the internet for advice

Comment discussing estranged wife checking on jailed husband’s cats and financial issues tied to his debts.

Screenshot of an online comment about estranged wife checking on jailed hubby’s cats and finding a black thong.

Reddit comment urging to take cats and get a lawyer about jailed hubby’s cats and estranged wife discovering a black thong.

Comment suggesting filing for divorce and legal separation to protect financially after estranged husband’s actions found by wife.

Commenter advising estranged wife to file for divorce and move on from jailed husband's cats and belongings.

Comment about estranged wife checking on jailed hubby’s cats, noting neglect and urgency to get cats out.

Comment about estranged wife checking on jailed husband's cats and discovering a black thong suggesting he's not sad.

Comment text on a white background about taking cats and moving on, related to estranged wife checking on jailed hubby’s cats.

Comment discussing estranged wife finding black thong, implying jailed hubby might be cross dressing or cheating.

Comment advising to take care of jailed husband's cats and consider legal actions amid his criminal issues.

Comment about estranged wife discovering black thong while checking on jailed hubby’s cats, implying he’s not sad.

Comment about estranged wife checking on jailed hubby’s cats, discovering black thong, hinting he’s not sad.