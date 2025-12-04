Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Indian Grandmother Demands DNA Test, Claims Baby Is “Too Pale” To Be Her Son’s Child
Indian family happily holding baby while grandmother demands DNA test claiming baby is too pale to be sonu2019s child
Family, Relationships

Indian Grandmother Demands DNA Test, Claims Baby Is “Too Pale” To Be Her Son’s Child

Let’s be real: mothers-in-law don’t have the best reputation. They have a tendency to cross all kinds of boundaries, thrust their advice into situations where it really isn’t appropriate, and just generally be difficult.

One woman turned to an online community to vent after her mother-in-law’s first meeting with her newborn granddaughter went way off the rails. After much shrieking and even a demand for a paternity test, the new parents were left speechless.

More info: Reddit

    Mothers-in-law get a bad rap but, to be fair, sometimes they really do deserve it

    Young couple laughing near water, highlighting the Indian grandmother demands DNA test over baby's pale skin claim.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One couple’s hope for a happy first meeting between the husband’s Indian mom and their newborn daughter went south after the grandmother lost the plot

    Text post discussing an Indian grandmother demanding a DNA test, doubting baby’s paternity due to pale skin.

    Text excerpt about a warm relationship with mother-in-law before baby born, relating to Indian grandmother demands DNA test.

    Text describing Indian grandmother demanding DNA test, claiming baby is too pale to be her son's child.

    Text on a white background discussing a pale baby with black hair and brown eyes related to an Indian grandmother demanding a DNA test.

    Indian grandmother holding newborn baby wrapped in white blanket, looking closely at the child in a cozy setting.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    According to her shrieks, the mixed-race baby was far too “pale” to be her son’s kid, and she left in a huff without even holding it

    Text discussing an Indian grandmother demanding a DNA test over concerns about baby’s pale skin and family doubts.

    Text on a white background reading My MIL wasn't thrilled by this but she did respect it, related to Indian grandmother DNA test claim.

    Indian grandmother demands DNA test, questioning baby's pale skin as not resembling her son's child during family visit.

    Text excerpt from a story where an Indian grandmother demands a DNA test, doubting the baby's paternity due to pale skin.

    Text snippet showing a shocked statement about a baby crying and chaos, related to Indian grandmother DNA test claim.

    Text excerpt about Indian grandmother demanding DNA test due to baby being too pale, causing family tension.

    Indian grandmother in purple saree in market demanding DNA test over baby's pale skin appearance.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Things got even more awkward after the old woman demanded a paternity test, despite her son’s assurances that the kid was definitely his

    Text excerpt discussing an Indian grandmother demanding a DNA test due to baby appearing too pale compared to her son's child.

    Indian grandmother demands DNA test after claiming baby is too pale to be her son’s child in family dispute.

    Text about Indian grandmother demanding DNA test, questioning baby’s paternity due to baby’s pale complexion.

    Text excerpt about family distances highlighting Indian grandmother demanding DNA test over baby's pale skin.

    Text excerpt discussing concerns about Indian grandmother demanding DNA test over baby's pale skin, questioning family trust.

    Text excerpt about Indian grandmother demanding DNA test due to baby appearing too pale, showing family trust conflict.

    Text post about Indian grandmother demanding DNA test, claiming baby is too pale to be her son's child.

    Text excerpt discussing the Indian grandmother demanding a DNA test, questioning the baby's skin tone.

    Text excerpt depicting an Indian grandmother demanding a DNA test, claiming the baby is too pale to be her son's child.

    Indian grandmother demands DNA test as baby appears too pale, causing family to question paternity and seek genetic proof.

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Stunned, the new mom’s dreams of her husband’s family forming a close bond with the newest addition to the family seemed to be in the gutter

    Text screenshot showing a woman’s post about Indian grandmother demanding DNA test over baby being too pale to be her son’s child.

    Text excerpt about an Indian grandmother demanding a DNA test, questioning baby’s skin color as too pale.

    Text message conversation discussing an Indian grandmother demanding DNA test over baby being too pale.

    Text excerpt discussing an Indian grandmother's concerns about cultural traditions and a grandchild's heritage.

    Text excerpt discussing an Indian grandmother demanding a DNA test, questioning baby's skin color and relation.

    Text about dealing with casual racism and police harassment, related to Indian grandmother demanding DNA test.

    Text excerpt discussing an Indian grandmother demanding a DNA test due to baby being too pale to be her son's child.

    Text excerpt discussing an Indian grandmother demanding a DNA test due to the baby’s pale skin appearance.

    Young man in white shirt talking on phone outdoors, representing Indian grandmother demanding DNA test over baby’s skin tone.

    Image credits: ASphotofamily / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Confused and deeply upset, the woman turned to netizens to ask if she and her husband should just cave and go through with the paternity test

    Text excerpt showing concerns about trust and relationship dynamics involving Sarah and a DNA test demand by Indian grandmother.

    Text excerpt discussing an Indian grandmother's role in teaching culture and demanding respect in family matters.

    Text excerpt about an Indian grandmother's emotional reaction after meeting her son's baby, referencing DNA test claims.

    Text excerpt discussing an Indian grandmother demanding a DNA test, claiming baby appears too pale to be her son's child.

    Indian grandmother demanding DNA test over baby claimed to be too pale to be her son’s child in family dispute.

    Alt text: Text discussing Indian grandmother questioning child's paternity over baby being too pale to be her son's child.

    Image credits:

    Fortunately, her mother-in-law eventually came to her senses and apologized for her frankly outrageous behavior

    When the original poster (OP) and her husband welcomed their first baby, they expected excitement, not chaos. OP, a white woman, and her Indian husband joked during the pregnancy that their daughter might appear very fair at first. And she did: pale skin, black hair, brown eyes, in short, an absolutely adorable combo. But when the mother-in-law arrived to meet her first grandchild, everything went wildly off script.

    Instead of joy, she freaked out so badly that the baby burst into tears. Convinced the child couldn’t be her son’s because of its skin color, she shrieked accusations, ignored explanations, and stormed out before even holding the kid. For three painful weeks she refused to see OP or the baby unless she agreed to a paternity test.

    OP felt shaken. Her own family lives ten hours away, and she’d hoped her mother-in-law would be a constant loving presence. Instead, she got insults screamed in Hindi and a total meltdown over genetics. Unsure whether to swallow her pride or protect her peace, she wondered if trust could ever be rebuilt after such an explosive first impression.

    Then something unexpected happened: her mother-in-law called to apologize. Nervous but hopeful, the couple invited her over. She admitted she panicked when the baby looked “too white,” apologized sincerely, and confessed she felt hurt that her granddaughter wasn’t given an Indian name. The couple explained their shared reasons, and she finally listened.

    OP accepted her apology but set firm boundaries. No solo visits for now, and trust must be earned back. Still, she offered a bridge: someday, if all goes well, grandma can teach her granddaughter about Indian culture and even take her to her temple. By the end, there were hugs, tears, and a promise for a do-over, one careful, hopeful step at a time.

    Indian grandmother holding baby, concerned about baby's pale skin, questioning DNA and parentage outside near plants.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Honestly, OP’s mother-in-law was way out of line, so you can’t really blame her for being gobsmacked. To suggest that OP had been unfaithful to her husband just because of their child’s skin color was ridiculous. At least she came around in the end and had the presence of mind to apologize. But it begs the question: why do some mothers-in-law think their opinion is the only one that matters? We went digging for clues.

    The pros over at Access Therapy put it this way: a mother who has centered her identity around caregiving for decades might struggle to redefine her role when her children become independent adults. This shift can be particularly challenging when a child gets married, as it represents a definitive shift in family dynamics. 

    For many mothers, maternal influence is a core part of their identity and purpose. The introduction of a daughter-in-law can feel like a threat to this influence, triggering fears of being replaced or becoming irrelevant in their child’s life. What’s more, mother-in-law meddling can crop up in various ways, like offering unwanted advice, criticizing parenting, or trying to maintain traditions that no longer fit the new family.

    Writing for Choosing Therapy, licensed clinical social worker, Tricia Johnson, suggests a bunch of useful tips for dealing with a toxic mother-in-law, including communicating openly with your partner, setting realistic expectations, not falling for the “victim” card, and setting clear boundaries with consequences you can follow through on.

    We’d say OP and her husband did a good job putting on a united front and letting her mother-in-law know that they weren’t going to be pushed into a corner. Here’s hoping the family can get back to the bonding OP was hoping for.

    What’s your take? Do you think OP was right to refuse the paternity test, or should she and her husband have caved to the old woman’s demands? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

    In the comments, readers slammed some commenters for their racist remarks and defending the mother-in-law’s unhinged reaction

    Comment on a forum post questioning an Indian grandmother’s demand for a DNA test over baby’s pale skin.

    Text post from Reddit user innocentsalad discussing the claim about an Indian grandmother demanding a DNA test.

    Commenter discussing Indian grandmother demanding DNA test, questioning baby’s skin tone and ethnic diversity in India.

    Indian grandmother insists on DNA test, questioning baby’s appearance as too pale to be her son’s child.

    Screenshot of an online comment about culture, related to Indian grandmother demanding DNA test over baby’s pale skin.

    Indian grandmother demanding a DNA test, concerned baby appears too pale to be her son’s child in family dispute.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a family drama about an Indian grandmother demanding a DNA test.

    Screenshot of an online comment thread discussing an Indian grandmother demanding a DNA test over baby's pale skin.

    Text post discussing family reactions and handling of a baby’s skin color variation, referencing DNA test demands.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment thread discussing an Indian grandmother demanding a DNA test over baby's pale skin.

    Comment discussing challenges of heritage identity and family relationships in the context of Indian grandmother demanding DNA test for baby.

    Comment text on a white background discussing someone's ability to see things from other people's perspectives.

    A comment discussing ongoing conflict involving an Indian grandmother demanding a DNA test over baby’s pale skin.

    Comment on Reddit about heritage and culture related to Indian grandmother demanding DNA test over baby's pale skin concerns.

    Reddit user sharing thoughts on culture and language exposure in a comment about an indigenous woman and immigrant family.

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. Oh, and I love live music. I hope you enjoy my stories!

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. Oh, and I love live music. I hope you enjoy my stories!

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    I hope OP made MIL work *hard* to earn back OP's trust + forgiveness. I would have gray-rocked MIL until daughter was 18 cuz I'm a vengeful b!tch.

