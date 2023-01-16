Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl ‘On Purpose’
37points
Parenting, People1 hour ago

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl ‘On Purpose’

Liucija Adomaite and
Kotryna Brašiškytė

Every now and then, the internet spills stories worthy of a movie script. Now this intense story that will take you on an emotional ride was shared by a 27-year-old woman who goes by the name KittenDealinMama on Reddit.

The tale starts with the author and her husband, who’s one year older, trying for a baby, initially with no success. “When I did get pregnant, we were overjoyed,” the author wrote.

“He talked about wanting a son first so he could be the big strong leader for all his younger siblings and carry on the family name (a very big deal to him instilled by his parents). I expressed my desire to have a little girl I could dress up and match with,” KittenDealinMama recounted, adding that it became “a playful banter.”

Fast forward to the day when the couple finally found out the gender of the baby: it’s a girl! Initially, everything seemed well until the Redditor’s husband and mother-in-law had a long call which lasted so long that the author fell asleep. The next day, the soon-to-be dad literally disappeared and the world around the author has already begun collapsing.

Recently, a young pregnant woman shared how her family life was shattered to pieces after her husband accused her of manipulating him into having a girl
Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Image credits: Ömürden Cengiz (not the actual photo)

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Image credits: Ashwin Vaswani (not the actual photo)

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Image credits: RODNAE Productions (not the actual photo)

Two days later, the author added this update on the whole situation

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Then, this update followed

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

The author’s husband allegedly wrote this post, claiming he will see her in court

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

And this was the last update from the author

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

In October, the author went to ask for advice in the Divorce community on Reddit

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Image credits: KittenDealinMama

And this is what people had to say about the whole story

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Man Divorces His Wife For Getting Pregnant With A Girl 'On Purpose'

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Read more »
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Hey pandas, what do you think?
POST
Monday
Monday
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There are way too many people out there that don't seem to realize it's the sperm cell that determines the sex of your eventual kid...

14
14points
reply
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow damn the husband and MIL are filthy pieces of s**t

8
8points
reply
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

WOW. First the husband and his mother are horrible and dangerous. Second: HOORAY. You go girl, fighting for your baby girl, getting full custody and she's a healthy baby. Congratulations and I hope you can get on with your life and be happy.

6
6points
reply
Load More Comments
POST
Monday
Monday
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There are way too many people out there that don't seem to realize it's the sperm cell that determines the sex of your eventual kid...

14
14points
reply
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow damn the husband and MIL are filthy pieces of s**t

8
8points
reply
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

WOW. First the husband and his mother are horrible and dangerous. Second: HOORAY. You go girl, fighting for your baby girl, getting full custody and she's a healthy baby. Congratulations and I hope you can get on with your life and be happy.

6
6points
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda