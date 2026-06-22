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An open relationship is one of the most delicate tightrope acts in modern romance. It requires extraordinary communication, ironclad trust, complete emotional honesty from both people, and the genuine agreement of everyone involved. Emphasis on genuine. When one person says yes because they cannot bear to say no, the tightrope starts swaying before anyone has even taken the first step.

One man said yes to opening his marriage because the alternative felt unthinkable. He spent nine months on that tightrope, burying himself in work, school, and podcasts about ethical non-monogamy, waiting to feel okay about it. He never did. One moment gave him the relief he had been longing for and told him everything he needed to know about the arrangement.

More info: Reddit

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An open relationship requires the full and genuine agreement of everyone involved, and saying yes because you cannot bear to say no is not the same thing as agreement

Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Magnific (not the actual photo)

A wife told her husband she had feelings for a coworker and wanted to open the marriage, and he said yes because the alternative felt unthinkable

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Image credits: yanalya / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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He buried himself in work and podcasts about ethical non-monogamy and waited to feel okay about it for nine months, and the feeling never came

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Image credits: prostock-studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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When she ended things with the coworker, the relief he felt was so immediate and so overwhelming that it answered every question he had been avoiding for the better part of a year

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Image credits: Even-Proof-6330

She asked if it would be okay to hang out with the coworker at the gym, but he lost his temper, they separated for the night, and the next day, he told her he wanted to end the marriage for good

One wife told her husband she had feelings for a coworker and wanted to open their marriage. They had just bought a house, and he had just gone back to school for a new career. The thought of divorce felt impossible, so he said yes, buried himself in work and study, and tried to educate himself about ethical non-monogamy through podcasts and books.

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The unhappiness did not go away. The one line he held firmly was that if they were going to have children, the marriage had to be closed first. She disagreed, but he did not move. When she eventually ended things with the coworker, the relief he felt was so immediate and so intense that it settled the question he had been avoiding for months. He needed monogamy, and he told her that.

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She wanted to stay open. He tried to give her the time she asked for, but found himself sliding somewhere dark. One night, she brought up making a decision about having kids, and he broke down and asked for a divorce. They fought and cried, and the condition he put on staying together was therapy, which she chose to do individually.

Therapy was actually helping. He found a therapist he clicked with and was making real progress on his anxiety and his sense of self-worth. She came back from her sessions saying she felt pressure to choose between what she wanted and what he wanted, that she did not feel heard, and that she needed a level of codependency that he was not providing. He gently pushed back on codependency as a couple’s goal.

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Then she asked if it would be okay to hang out with the coworker at the gym. He lost his temper. They separated for the night. The next day, he came back wanting to talk calmly and find some kind of resolution, but she was not in that mode. After some time, they had slipped into the friend zone.

Image credits: TIGER RAW / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The Institute for Relational Intimacy says that when only one partner is enthusiastic about non-monogamy, the reluctant partner needs to be fully heard before anything else happens. Their fears need space, their insecurities need acknowledgment, and the enthusiastic partner needs to hold steady through it all rather than push toward a decision.

Polyamory expert Elisabeth Sheff, Ph.D, says an open marriage to avoid divorce rarely works, and usually self-destructs more spectacularly than it otherwise would have. Polyamory requires concentrated, compassionate communication even in stable relationships with no existing conflict. She compares it to having a baby to save a marriage. Bad idea!

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His wife told him she needed codependency and caretaking as core relationship requirements. Sharon Martin, LCSW, reminds us that codependency is not healthy, and while it can look like deep love or intense loyalty, it is actually a dynamic where one person suppresses their own needs and identity to prioritize another, relying entirely on the relationship for their self-worth.

Michael Tobin, Ph.D., puts it most simply. An open marriage is an oxymoron. Sustainable love needs boundaries. He had known that about himself for nine months. It just took a gym invitation to finally say it out loud.

Do you think he is making the right call by calling for a divorce? Share your thoughts in the comments!

The comments were filled with people who told this narrator that his gut instinct might have been right all along

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