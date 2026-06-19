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Most childhood drawings have a surprisingly short lifespan. They spend a few weeks attached to a refrigerator door, tucked into a school folder, or displayed proudly on a bedroom wall before eventually being packed away in a box. Yet for many families, these sketches represent something far more significant than simple doodles. They capture a specific moment in a child's development, how they saw the world, the people they loved, and the stories they imagined before their artistic style inevitably changed with age.

It is this idea that inspired Minttnim, a company dedicated to transforming children's artwork into handcrafted enamel jewelry. Rather than treating a drawing as a temporary keepsake, Minttnim reimagines it as an object designed to be worn and preserved over time. Parents submit a child's original artwork, whether it's a family portrait, a handwritten message, an imaginary creature, or a brightly colored animal, and the design is carefully recreated as an enamel pendant, bracelet, or necklace. According to the company, particular attention is given to preserving the characteristics that make children's drawings unique, including uneven lines, unusual proportions, and spontaneous color choices.

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