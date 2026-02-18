Lady Loves To Play Wing Woman For Man-Crazy BFF, Mad As She Faces Heat From Hubby And Sis For It
For every Carrie, there is a Samantha. She is the one who treats a night out like a competitive hunting expedition. Their energy is chaotic, their stories are legendary, and their single-minded pursuit of a good time is both terrifying and exhilarating.
They’re a lot of fun, but they’re also a lot. And when you’ve already found your Mr. Big, that “lot” can be viewed very differently by them. For one woman, her man-crazy best friend was a source of constant tension with a husband who is deeply, and vocally, not a fan.
More info: Mumsnet
A newly married woman was facing a dreaded relationship dilemma. In this age-old trope, her husband absolutely despises her best friend. The friend in question, “Liv,” is described as “man-CRAZY,” a “dog in heat” on a night out whose single-minded mission is to flirt her heart out and meet a guy. The narrator sees this as just one of her quirks, a slightly unhealthy but probably harmless “Samantha” act.
Her husband, however, is not a fan of this particular quirk. Every time she mentions she’s going out with Liv, he gets “a bit off,” making dismissive comments and openly questioning why she’s even friends with her. His “horrible, judgmental take” is a source of constant friction between them, a disapproval she simply doesn’t understand.
The conflict recently escalated when her own sister chimed in, echoing her husband’s concerns. The sister declared that Liv is an “inappropriate friend” and that she should reconsider the friendship because it “clearly makes her husband uncomfortable.” This two-front attack has left the OP completely baffled, branding their concerns as a “very 19th century take.”
She feels stuck in the middle, defending her right to be a “wing woman” to her single friend while her husband and sister are both telling her she’s “missing the mark.” She has turned to the internet to ask if she’s the one who’s completely clueless, or if her family is just being unfairly judgmental of her “fun” and flirty friend.
The love-hate triangle can be quite a relationship hurdle. As explained by relationship experts at Brides, when a partner dislikes a friend, it often stems from a feeling that the friend is a negative influence or doesn’t respect the relationship. In this case, his anxiety about the environment his wife is in when she’s out with her is about both of these things. Understandably so!
His concern that her friend’s “man-hunting” behavior could affect the relationship is not without legs. Relationship columnist Harry Wilmington notes that while it’s not a guarantee, there is a legitimate concern that a friend’s promiscuous or “man-crazy” behavior can create a “spill-over” effect. The husband isn’t necessarily accusing his wife of anything, but the risky social situations aren’t putting his mind at ease.
In the end, the narrator’s casual dismissal of her husband’s feelings is the real issue. She sees her “wing woman” activities and “chatting with a guy on a night out” as harmless fun, but this can easily cross the line into what experts at Psych Central define as emotional infidelity. This kind of flirty behavior can be a breach of trust, and her refusal to see it from his perspective is a major red flag.
She is branding her husband’s valid concerns as “judgmental” and “19th century,” and this defensive behavior means she is refusing to acknowledge his feelings. A healthy marriage requires both partners to listen to and validate each other’s concerns, even if they don’t fully agree. Her inability to see this situation from his point of view is what is truly “missing the mark” in this conflict.
I'd be concerned about someone who talks about hooking up in such predatory language, but as long as everyone's sober enough to be enthusiastically consenting there's nothing wrong with going out to get some as long as you're upfront about it. And there's nothing wrong with going out with a friend and then coming home to your partner. This is just some weird sl.ut shaming by proxy. If you ebgrushe your wife a night out with a friend, maybe you should work on yourself.
OP is clueless and if her *husband* did this with a single friend, she'd go ballistic.
I agree with all the comments about reversing the sexes and then looking, but one thing everyone has missed is the risk to the OP. Her friend goes out and gets with someone. The guy's friend might not take it well if she doesn't put out like her friend. And may not take no for an answer, especially if alcohol is involved. I think she's not considering the risk (or maybe has, but just hasn't bothered explaining the steps she takes to ensure no means no). It's not right, but it is a fact that women have to be more careful in situations like this.
