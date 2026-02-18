Lady Loves To Play Wing Woman For Man-Crazy BFF, Mad As She Faces Heat From Hubby And Sis For It

ADVERTISEMENT

For every Carrie, there is a Samantha. She is the one who treats a night out like a competitive hunting expedition. Their energy is chaotic, their stories are legendary, and their single-minded pursuit of a good time is both terrifying and exhilarating.

They’re a lot of fun, but they’re also a lot. And when you’ve already found your Mr. Big, that “lot” can be viewed very differently by them. For one woman, her man-crazy best friend was a source of constant tension with a husband who is deeply, and vocally, not a fan.

More info: Mumsnet

A ‘man-crazy’ best friend can be a lot of fun, unless you’re the one married to her wing woman

Two young women smiling and posing playfully at a party, capturing a fun moment of friendship and wing woman vibes.

Image credits: Nereid Ndreu / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

One fun-loving newly-wed woman loves going out with her ‘dog in heat’ best friend, but her husband absolutely despises it

Woman playing wing woman for man-crazy friend, smiling and holding drinks in a dimly lit bar with colorful lights.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

He makes dismissive comments every time she goes out, openly questioning their friendship and intentions

Woman playing wing woman for man-crazy friend, facing tension with husband and sister in bedroom conversation.

Image credits: syda_productions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The conflict escalated when her own sister sided with her husband, calling the friend ‘inappropriate’

Image credits: Anouke

The wife thinks their concerns are a judgmental, ’19th century take’ on her harmless fun

A newly married woman was facing a dreaded relationship dilemma. In this age-old trope, her husband absolutely despises her best friend. The friend in question, “Liv,” is described as “man-CRAZY,” a “dog in heat” on a night out whose single-minded mission is to flirt her heart out and meet a guy. The narrator sees this as just one of her quirks, a slightly unhealthy but probably harmless “Samantha” act.

Her husband, however, is not a fan of this particular quirk. Every time she mentions she’s going out with Liv, he gets “a bit off,” making dismissive comments and openly questioning why she’s even friends with her. His “horrible, judgmental take” is a source of constant friction between them, a disapproval she simply doesn’t understand.

The conflict recently escalated when her own sister chimed in, echoing her husband’s concerns. The sister declared that Liv is an “inappropriate friend” and that she should reconsider the friendship because it “clearly makes her husband uncomfortable.” This two-front attack has left the OP completely baffled, branding their concerns as a “very 19th century take.”

She feels stuck in the middle, defending her right to be a “wing woman” to her single friend while her husband and sister are both telling her she’s “missing the mark.” She has turned to the internet to ask if she’s the one who’s completely clueless, or if her family is just being unfairly judgmental of her “fun” and flirty friend.

Upset couple sitting back to back on bed, illustrating tension as lady plays wing woman for man-crazy BFF.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The love-hate triangle can be quite a relationship hurdle. As explained by relationship experts at Brides, when a partner dislikes a friend, it often stems from a feeling that the friend is a negative influence or doesn’t respect the relationship. In this case, his anxiety about the environment his wife is in when she’s out with her is about both of these things. Understandably so!

His concern that her friend’s “man-hunting” behavior could affect the relationship is not without legs. Relationship columnist Harry Wilmington notes that while it’s not a guarantee, there is a legitimate concern that a friend’s promiscuous or “man-crazy” behavior can create a “spill-over” effect. The husband isn’t necessarily accusing his wife of anything, but the risky social situations aren’t putting his mind at ease.

In the end, the narrator’s casual dismissal of her husband’s feelings is the real issue. She sees her “wing woman” activities and “chatting with a guy on a night out” as harmless fun, but this can easily cross the line into what experts at Psych Central define as emotional infidelity. This kind of flirty behavior can be a breach of trust, and her refusal to see it from his perspective is a major red flag.

She is branding her husband’s valid concerns as “judgmental” and “19th century,” and this defensive behavior means she is refusing to acknowledge his feelings. A healthy marriage requires both partners to listen to and validate each other’s concerns, even if they don’t fully agree. Her inability to see this situation from his point of view is what is truly “missing the mark” in this conflict.

The internet, however, overwhelmingly sided with the husband, telling the wife she was ‘missing the mark’ and that she needed to see it from his perspective

Woman frustrated as she plays wing woman for man-crazy best friend, facing backlash from husband and sister.

Text message conversation discussing a lady playing wing woman for her man-crazy BFF, causing tension with hubby and sister.

Text from a social media comment discussing a lady playing wing woman for her man-crazy best friend.

Text conversation screenshot discussing a lady playing wing woman for a man-crazy friend amid family conflict.

Lady playing wing woman for man-crazy BFF faces heat from hubby and sister over her actions.

Lady playing wing woman for man-crazy BFF, facing conflict with hubby and sister over her actions.

Screenshot of a forum post discussing a lady playing wing woman for her man-crazy best friend and facing heat from hubby and sister.

Alt text: Text discussing a lady who loves to play wing woman for her man-crazy friend, facing heat from hubby and sister.

Text discussing a lady who plays wing woman for her man-crazy best friend, causing tension with her husband and sister.

Comment discussing a lady playing wing woman for her man-crazy BFF, causing tension with hubby and sister.