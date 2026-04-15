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Delusional Husband Thinks He Can Ask Wife To Raise His Affair Child And She’ll Agree
Young woman in striped shirt stressed and frustrated, holding forehead, showing emotions related to delusional husband affair child request.
Couples, Relationships

Delusional Husband Thinks He Can Ask Wife To Raise His Affair Child And She’ll Agree

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Having an affair could be one of the worst things you can do to your spouse. However, some people are heartless enough to add insult to injury after cheating, as this man did. 

According to his wife, not only did her spouse impregnate his affair partner that he blatantly lied about, but he also had the audacity to ask her to help raise his love child. It’s the kind of emotional torment that would leave a person’s world shattered. 

Read the entire story below to see how it all played out. 

RELATED:

    Cheating on a spouse is enough to ruin a marriage and cause long-term trauma

    Image credits: Holiak / freepik (not the actual photo)

    This man, however, also impregnated his affair partner and asked his wife to help take care of his love child

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    Image credits: Ok_Lobster6313

    Image credits: photoroyalty / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Severing ties with a cheating husband who had a child with his affair partner has its pitfalls

    Cutting ties with a cheating husband who also impregnated his affair partner is more than reasonable. No woman would want to put herself through such a situation. 

    However, going down this path also has its pitfalls, according to marital therapist and author Andrew G. Marshall. For one, the constant conflict will be exhausting for both parties. 

    “Inevitably, you will get angry, and there will be stressful, depleting arguments. A couple of days later, you will feel sorry and take back everything – you were tired, or it was in the aftermath of finding another text,” he wrote, adding that this back-and-forth may reinforce the man’s doubts about whether it’s possible to save the marriage. 

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    Then there’s the man’s lying, which the husband in the story did. As Marshall explains, the dishonesty is more about keeping two women happy at the same time. 

    He adds that the cheating husband may make flowery promises, which “puts off the evil moment” for the time being. 

    Marshall did mention that divorce is a viable option. However, he also advised against the “magical thinking” that it would make the person who was cheated on feel better. 

    “Give yourself time. This is a long-term problem, and it will take time to find a way through the minefield,” he noted, adding that it is also important to mourn the loss of your old life and seek professional help to get through the tough times. 

    At this point, seeking therapy may be the woman’s best option, especially since it seems to affect her to the point where she’s “been sick” because of it. 

    People in the comments showed sympathy for the woman, as some people expressed strong emotions

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    The woman shared an update, revealing how she uncovered her husband’s web of lies

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    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)

    She now wants out, but her spouse does not

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    Image credits: Ok_Lobster6313

    Commenters showed full support on the idea of divorce

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

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    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
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