Dad Wanted An Open Marriage, Then Got Furious When Mom Actually Slept With Other People
Angry man and shocked woman having a heated argument in a kitchen, highlighting open marriage relationship conflict.
Dad Wanted An Open Marriage, Then Got Furious When Mom Actually Slept With Other People

We could almost write the script ourselves. Person begs for open marriage, realizes it works both ways, quickly regrets it. We’ve seen the story play out so many times before, and still, some people never learn.

A woman has shared how her dad asked her very conservative, Christian mom to spice things up by allowing other people into their relationship. What he didn’t anticipate was that his wife would end up scoring more than he did. Now he’s suddenly furious, going as far as implying that she’s cheating. The daughter has spilled all the tea online.

    A conservative woman was mortified when her husband asked for an open marriage

    Close-up of a couple holding hands, symbolizing an open marriage and the complexities it brings.

    Image credits: Orhan Pergel / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    She reluctantly agreed to it and ended up loving it. Now her husband is furious

    Text excerpt about dad furious after mom slept with others in their open marriage, sharing family and marriage background.

    Text about a conservative mom and distant dad in a family struggling with an open marriage situation.

    Text excerpt about dad wanting an open marriage and mom's friendships leading to new experiences in an open marriage.

    Two women in workout attire holding water bottles and talking in a bright gym setting after exercise session.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt about a mom meeting people and maintaining openness while in an open marriage situation.

    Text excerpt describing a dad wanting an open marriage and his wife’s emotional reaction as a Christian wife.

    Text excerpt about dad wanting an open marriage and mom agreeing with transparency in their relationship.

    Two women having a serious conversation on a couch, illustrating conflict in an open marriage situation.

    Image credits: shurkin_son / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text explaining a dad wanting an open marriage but reacting angrily when mom slept with other people.

    Text describing a personal story about a mom’s experience with online dating and the impact on her confidence.

    Text excerpt about dad wanting an open marriage, getting upset when mom had other relationships, and their transparency rule.

    Text discussing constant fights due to dad’s anger over mom’s participation in an open marriage arrangement.

    Angry couple arguing in kitchen, woman surprised and gesturing, illustrating open marriage conflict and relationship tension.

    Image credits: DC Studio / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt discussing a dad's absence and his anger about an open marriage when mom slept with other people.

    The daughter later revealed that things had taken a wild turn

    Text update about dad wanting an open marriage and reacting angrily when mom slept with other people.

    Text excerpt discussing family conflicts after mom's open marriage, highlighting dad's fury and grandparents' involvement.

    Text excerpt discussing mom’s church friends visiting after dad wanted an open marriage but got upset when mom dated others.

    Text excerpt about a mom's caring nature, conflicts over bigotry, and changes after meeting gym friends in an open marriage context.

    Text excerpt discussing mom's fitness journey, family criticisms, transphobia, and support from a trainer amid divorce challenges.

    Woman in athletic wear at gym, highlighting strength and confidence relating to open marriage and relationship dynamics.

    Image credits: Xavier crook / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Text describing a messy family situation involving dad, mom, divorce drama, and the impact of an open marriage conflict.

    Image credits: ThrowAway_chosen

    Open relationships aren’t as fun as they sound, the experts explain

    Woman with long blonde hair in a social setting, reflecting the theme of open marriage and relationship challenges.

    Image credits: Ivan Oleynikov / Unspalsh (not the actual photo)

    An open relationship or marriage is one where you and your partner agree to allow intimate encounters with other people.

    “They fall under the ENM (ethically non-monogamous) umbrella,” explains Ashera DeRosa, licensed marriage and family therapist at Whole Stories Therapy, adding that these relationships are sometimes referred to as “monogamish.”

    ENM, or consensual non-monogamy (CNM), is based on honesty, and that’s what sets it apart from infidelity, cheating, or any scenario where other intimate connections are kept secret.

    Consensual non-monogamy is more common than many people might realize. According to research, around 1 in 5 single American adults have participated in a CNM relationship at some point in their lives.

    But while it might seem like fun, games and freedom, experts warn that opening up your relationship can come with risks. Especially if boundaries aren’t clear or both partners aren’t equally invested in the idea.

    Some of the pitfalls you could encounter include one or both partners feeling anxiety, fear or jealousy, the risk of sexually transmitted infections or disease and time management/partner commitment challenges.

    Then there’s the issue of finances being stretched, with increased expenses for other partners. You may also find yourself in a position of dealing with secondary partners who suddenly decide they want more out of the relationship.

    John Kim, aka The Angry Therapist, writes that for an open relationship to work, two people have to not only be on the same page but must truly be honest with themselves. They have to ask themselves if they have the ability, and the inner capacity, to be completely okay with their partner being intimate with others, he advises.

    Kim says it’s not a matter of just handling it but it’s also about not allowing it to interfere with them loving their partner as much or even more with this new agreement.

    “If you feel intimidated or less than because your partner experienced an orgasm with someone else, then you probably shouldn’t open your relationship,” warns the expert.

    “Open marriage, but just for me”: People were quick to point out the man’s double standards

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing shock about a dad wanting an open marriage but getting furious when mom slept with others.

    Reddit comment discussing consequences in an open marriage where dad got furious when mom slept with others.

    Comment discussing dad wanting an open marriage and reacting negatively when mom slept with others.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a dad wanting an open marriage and reacting to mom sleeping with others.

    Comment text about open marriage stories highlighting frustrations when one partner reacts negatively after agreeing to it.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing issues when a dad wanted an open marriage but mom slept with other people.

    Comment on open marriage situation, highlighting karma and mixed emotions of those involved.

    Comment expressing support for mom after dad wanted an open marriage but got upset when she dated others.

    Comment on open marriage dynamics, highlighting men's reactions when partners sleep with other people in open relationships.

    Reddit comment stating a man wants an open marriage only for himself, highlighting open marriage and relationship conflict.

    Screenshot of an online comment expressing confusion over religious views on adultery and marriage boundaries.

    Comment discussing dating dynamics changes, highlighting differences in ease of finding partners for women versus men.

    Comment discussing the typical 8-month duration of marriages after they become open, highlighting open marriage challenges.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about open marriage and insecurity regarding partners finding others on Tinder.

    Text comment discussing open marriage dynamics, highlighting men's desire and frustration when partners sleep with others.

    Comment on Reddit discussing reactions to a dad wanting an open marriage and mom sleeping with others.

    Screenshot of a forum post discussing drama involving a dad wanting an open marriage and his reaction to mom’s actions.

    Comment discussing challenges and jealousy issues in open marriage relationships with partners seeing other people.

    Text post discussing how open marriage relationships often end badly for men, highlighting women’s ease in dating.

    Comment discussing open relationships highlighting risks when one partner is not fully committed to the arrangement.

    Text excerpt discussing challenges of open marriage and how communication affects relationship success with Dad wanting an open marriage.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing consequences related to a dad wanting an open marriage.

    Comment discussing a conservative man’s lack of foresight and supporting mom during her time of need in an online forum.

