Bipolar Guy Dumps His Very Pregnant Wife For Young Lover, She Worries About Co-Parenting With Him

The final weeks of a first pregnancy are a whirlwind of anticipation and anxiety. You’re preparing for the biggest change of your life, nesting, and leaning on your partner for support. It’s supposed to be a time of shared excitement, a sacred calm before the beautiful storm of parenthood begins.
But for one woman, that sacred time was shattered by a devastating confession. Just three weeks before her due date, her husband told her he had met someone else and didn’t love her anymore, turning her final trimester into a nightmare of betrayal and uncertainty.
She was heartbroken and was preparing to give birth without him and navigate the world of co-parenting
A woman, 36 weeks pregnant, returned early from an overseas work trip with a gut feeling that something was terribly wrong. Her intuition was brutally correct. Her husband of six years confessed he had met someone else, a 23-year-old he’d known for a mere three weeks. He had no interest in working things out, and just like that, their marriage was over, three weeks before their baby was due.
The aftermath was a confusing hellscape of emotional whiplash. The husband, who had once been excited about their planned baby, was now “so uncomfortable” around his pregnant wife that he could barely be in the same room. He claimed he’d been “masking his true feelings” for years, a convenient excuse that did little to explain his sudden, cruel detachment and his all-consuming infatuation with the new woman.
As the woman tried to navigate the emotional wreckage, a crucial piece of the puzzle fell into place. An old friend of her husband’s revealed that this was a pattern: he had a history of “love bombing” women, clinging to them, and sharing his depressive thoughts to create a fast, intense bond. Armed with this new information, she made a bold move: she contacted the new girlfriend to warn her.
Heartbroken but resolute, she’s trying to figure out how to co-parent with a man who seems to be in the grip of a mental health crisis and a toxic pattern of behavior. She is preparing for the birth of her first child not with a partner, but with the support of her family and friends, a reluctant solo pilot in a journey that was supposed to be a partnership.
Young pregnant woman looking worried while holding a phone, concerned about co-parenting with bipolar guy and young lover.
The husband’s sudden and intense infatuation with the new woman, described as love bombing, is a behavior that can be closely linked to the manic phases of bipolar disorder, which the wife notes he is unofficially diagnosed with. As explained by the Bay Area CBT Center, the idealization phase of love bombing the grandiosity and impulsivity that are hallmarks of a manic episode.
The equally sudden and cruel shift from a loving husband to a man who is “uncomfortable” around his pregnant wife is a devastating but common experience that mental health counselor Trish Glynn Carey calls a “bipolar discard.” This is when a person with bipolar disorder abruptly turns cold and devalues a long-term partner, often during a manic or depressive episode.
The wife’s heartbreaking statement that she hopes to “know what it is I have done” is the tragic part of this dynamic. The discard often has nothing to do with the partner’s actions and everything to do with the internal chaos of the illness.
This pattern, which a friend later confirmed he had a history of, makes the situation incredibly volatile and dangerous for both the wife and the new baby. His untreated bipolar disorder means his ability to “step up and be a good enough parent” is highly questionable. His current state makes him an unstable and unreliable partner. Her fear is a correct and rational assessment of a very serious situation.
The internet rallied around her, offering support and validating her fears about her husband’s mental state
Reddit comment discussing a bipolar guy dumping his pregnant wife and her concerns about co-parenting with him.
Comment advising a very pregnant wife to consult a divorce attorney and prepare finances amid co-parenting concerns.
Comment advising a pregnant woman on co-parenting challenges after being dumped by bipolar husband for young lover.
Comment advising a pregnant wife on divorce, child support, and co-parenting with a bipolar husband and young lover.
Screenshot of an online comment discussing co-parenting challenges after a bipolar man leaves his pregnant wife for a younger lover.
Text advice about coping with co-parenting challenges when a bipolar guy leaves his very pregnant wife for a young lover.
Comment discussing concerns about co-parenting challenges after a bipolar man leaves pregnant wife for young lover.
Comment on co-parenting challenges and legal advice after a bipolar man leaves his pregnant wife for a younger lover.
Comment discussing concerns about bipolar guy, his mental health, and co-parenting challenges with very pregnant wife.
Comment discussing untreated bipolar disorder and concerns about co-parenting after a man leaves his pregnant wife for a young lover.
Comment advising to get a lawyer and document everything for co-parenting with bipolar partner refusing treatment.
Screenshot of text about a bipolar guy dumping his pregnant wife and her worries about co-parenting and rebuilding life.
Reddit advice urging a pregnant wife to prioritize co-parenting and legal support after bipolar husband leaves for young lover.
Comment about trusting someone with bipolar disorder in co-parenting, highlighting worries about child's well-being.
