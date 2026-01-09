Bipolar Guy Dumps His Very Pregnant Wife For Young Lover, She Worries About Co-Parenting With Him

ADVERTISEMENT

The final weeks of a first pregnancy are a whirlwind of anticipation and anxiety. You’re preparing for the biggest change of your life, nesting, and leaning on your partner for support. It’s supposed to be a time of shared excitement, a sacred calm before the beautiful storm of parenthood begins.

But for one woman, that sacred time was shattered by a devastating confession. Just three weeks before her due date, her husband told her he had met someone else and didn’t love her anymore, turning her final trimester into a nightmare of betrayal and uncertainty.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

The final weeks of a first pregnancy should be a time of shared joy, keeping calm, and counting down the sleeps till the baby comes

Pregnant woman and man holding hands on a couch, depicting challenges of co-parenting with bipolar partner.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

While she was on an overseas work trip, her husband of six years met someone else

Pregnant wife worries about co-parenting after bipolar husband leaves her for a younger lover during her pregnancy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a husband who met someone else during a work trip, raising concerns about co-parenting.

Text excerpt about relationship issues with a bipolar guy who left pregnant wife worrying about co-parenting challenges.

Pregnant woman worries about co-parenting with bipolar husband who left her for a young lover during pregnancy.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about a bipolar guy unhappy and masking true feelings while his pregnant wife worries about co-parenting challenges.

Pregnant woman smiling on an airplane seat, concerned about co-parenting with her bipolar husband after their breakup.

Image credits: odua / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Three weeks before their baby was due, he confessed he had ‘strong feelings’ for the new woman and didn’t love her anymore

Text about a man with bipolar disorder refusing therapy or medication, showing relationship ups and downs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a bipolar guy infatuated with a young lover while his very pregnant wife worries about co-parenting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on a white background describing a man with bipolar disorder dumping his pregnant wife and concerns about co-parenting.

Alt text: Concerned pregnant wife worries about co-parenting with bipolar husband focused on his young lover.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text expressing concern about co-parenting with a mentally unstable bipolar partner who lacks empathy and respect.

Young couple sharing an intimate moment, highlighting a bipolar guy leaving pregnant wife for a young lover and co-parenting concerns.

Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The man, who has untreated bipolar disorder, became ‘uncomfortable’ even being in the same room as his pregnant wife

List outlining concerns about co-parenting with a bipolar guy who left his pregnant wife for a young lover.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing a bipolar guy leaving pregnant wife for a young lover and concerns about co-parenting and changing dynamics.

Text excerpt expressing heartbreak and betrayal by a bipolar guy, highlighting co-parenting worries with a pregnant wife.

Text expressing sadness and anger about a bipolar guy dumping his pregnant wife and co-parenting concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Pregnant wife expresses heartbreak and concern about co-parenting after bipolar guy leaves her for young lover.

Pregnant wife seeks advice on co-parenting after bipolar husband leaves her for a younger lover before their child is born.

Alt text: Text about co-parenting concerns after bipolar guy leaves pregnant wife for a young lover, discussing difficult decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man with bipolar disorder sitting in dim light, covering face with hands, showing stress and emotional struggle.

Image credits: bilahata / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

She later learned he had a history of this behavior, a toxic pattern of love bombing and discarding partners

Pregnant wife exhausted trying to co-parent with bipolar husband who left her for a younger lover, seeking advice for better coping.

Alt text: Concerned pregnant wife worries about co-parenting with bipolar guy who left her for a young lover.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a person thanking readers and seeking advice on co-parenting and bipolar relationship challenges.

Text on a white background stating an edit with clarification and a small update about bipolar guy co-parenting concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about flying in the third trimester, mentioning QANTAS flight rules and a medical certificate for pregnancy travel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing a very pregnant woman and her husband's actions amid concerns about co-parenting challenges.

Pregnant woman sitting on a couch, looking concerned while holding her belly, worried about co-parenting with bipolar guy.

Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

In a bold move, she contacted the new girlfriend to warn her about his manipulative patterns

Alt text: Bipolar man leaves pregnant wife for young lover, raising concerns about co-parenting challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about a pregnant woman accepted into a program, balancing work and personal challenges including co-parenting concerns.

Text about divorce process in Australia, highlighting separation period and seeking legal advice on co-parenting concerns.

Text excerpt discussing support from friends, family, therapist, and midwife amid distress from bipolar co-parenting challenges.

Pregnant wife worries about co-parenting after bipolar guy leaves her for a young lover, seeking support and hope.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text from a personal update about a bipolar guy’s past fling and current love bombing with his young lover.

Text about a bipolar guy leaving his very pregnant wife for a young lover, raising concerns about co-parenting.

Alt text: Text about a bipolar guy leaving his pregnant wife for a young lover and concerns about co-parenting challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing a bipolar guy being defensive about messaging his new girlfriend, co-parenting concerns implied.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing concerns about co-parenting challenges after a bipolar man leaves pregnant wife for a young lover.

Text on a white background discussing concerns about a young woman not wanting to spend time with a married soon-to-be dad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about a pregnant wife worried about co-parenting after her bipolar partner leaves for a young lover.

Image credits: GoobaSquicious

She was heartbroken and was preparing to give birth without him and navigate the world of co-parenting

A woman, 36 weeks pregnant, returned early from an overseas work trip with a gut feeling that something was terribly wrong. Her intuition was brutally correct. Her husband of six years confessed he had met someone else, a 23-year-old he’d known for a mere three weeks. He had no interest in working things out, and just like that, their marriage was over, three weeks before their baby was due.

ADVERTISEMENT

The aftermath was a confusing hellscape of emotional whiplash. The husband, who had once been excited about their planned baby, was now “so uncomfortable” around his pregnant wife that he could barely be in the same room. He claimed he’d been “masking his true feelings” for years, a convenient excuse that did little to explain his sudden, cruel detachment and his all-consuming infatuation with the new woman.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the woman tried to navigate the emotional wreckage, a crucial piece of the puzzle fell into place. An old friend of her husband’s revealed that this was a pattern: he had a history of “love bombing” women, clinging to them, and sharing his depressive thoughts to create a fast, intense bond. Armed with this new information, she made a bold move: she contacted the new girlfriend to warn her.

Heartbroken but resolute, she’s trying to figure out how to co-parent with a man who seems to be in the grip of a mental health crisis and a toxic pattern of behavior. She is preparing for the birth of her first child not with a partner, but with the support of her family and friends, a reluctant solo pilot in a journey that was supposed to be a partnership.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young pregnant woman looking worried while holding a phone, concerned about co-parenting with bipolar guy and young lover.

Image credits: pvproductions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The husband’s sudden and intense infatuation with the new woman, described as love bombing, is a behavior that can be closely linked to the manic phases of bipolar disorder, which the wife notes he is unofficially diagnosed with. As explained by the Bay Area CBT Center, the idealization phase of love bombing the grandiosity and impulsivity that are hallmarks of a manic episode.

The equally sudden and cruel shift from a loving husband to a man who is “uncomfortable” around his pregnant wife is a devastating but common experience that mental health counselor Trish Glynn Carey calls a “bipolar discard.” This is when a person with bipolar disorder abruptly turns cold and devalues a long-term partner, often during a manic or depressive episode.

ADVERTISEMENT

The wife’s heartbreaking statement that she hopes to “know what it is I have done” is the tragic part of this dynamic. The discard often has nothing to do with the partner’s actions and everything to do with the internal chaos of the illness.

This pattern, which a friend later confirmed he had a history of, makes the situation incredibly volatile and dangerous for both the wife and the new baby. His untreated bipolar disorder means his ability to “step up and be a good enough parent” is highly questionable. His current state makes him an unstable and unreliable partner. Her fear is a correct and rational assessment of a very serious situation.

How would you have handled this situation? Let us know in the comments!

The internet rallied around her, offering support and validating her fears about her husband’s mental state

Reddit comment discussing a bipolar guy dumping his pregnant wife and her concerns about co-parenting with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment advising a very pregnant wife to consult a divorce attorney and prepare finances amid co-parenting concerns.

Comment advising a pregnant woman on co-parenting challenges after being dumped by bipolar husband for young lover.

Comment advising a pregnant wife on divorce, child support, and co-parenting with a bipolar husband and young lover.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing co-parenting challenges after a bipolar man leaves his pregnant wife for a younger lover.

Text advice about coping with co-parenting challenges when a bipolar guy leaves his very pregnant wife for a young lover.

Comment discussing concerns about co-parenting challenges after a bipolar man leaves pregnant wife for young lover.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on co-parenting challenges and legal advice after a bipolar man leaves his pregnant wife for a younger lover.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing concerns about bipolar guy, his mental health, and co-parenting challenges with very pregnant wife.

Comment discussing untreated bipolar disorder and concerns about co-parenting after a man leaves his pregnant wife for a young lover.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment advising to get a lawyer and document everything for co-parenting with bipolar partner refusing treatment.

Screenshot of text about a bipolar guy dumping his pregnant wife and her worries about co-parenting and rebuilding life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit advice urging a pregnant wife to prioritize co-parenting and legal support after bipolar husband leaves for young lover.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about trusting someone with bipolar disorder in co-parenting, highlighting worries about child's well-being.