Lady Misses Being A Working Mom, Devastated As Hubby Shuts Down Her Concerns With Patriarchal Remark

Many people like to rave about how great motherhood is. And it can be, if a person is ready for it, wants to do it, and has resources for it. Yet, even in such cases, it doesn’t mean that everything will go smoothly.

After all, taking care of a child is no easy job, no matter how you put it. It’s a whole human you’re responsible for transforming into a decent adult. And this can quickly become too much for a person. That’s exactly what happened to one woman, whose husband made sure her experience was even harder than it was supposed to be.

More info: Reddit

While motherhood can be a very fulfilling experience, it can be rather hard too

Working mom playing with her child by a large window, showing the joys and challenges of a hurt working mom.

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When a woman is forced into a stay-at-home mom role, it can mess with their sense of identity, just like it did to the poster

Hurt working mom expressing frustration after returning to work following years as a stay-at-home mom with an ignorant husband.

Text excerpt showing a working mom reflecting on finding purpose beyond motherhood despite a hurt and ignorant husband.

Text excerpt describing the hurt working mom’s struggles with an ignorant husband during relationship turmoil after returning to work.

Text excerpt describing a hurt working mom managing opposite schedules with an ignorant husband struggling with parenting.

Text on a white background reading but he constantly made me feel like an evil woman, reflecting a hurt working mom with an ignorant husband.

Smiling working mom in glasses talking on phone while using laptop at office, representing hurt working mom and ignorant husband theme

Image credits: Anna Shvets / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster was a stay-at-home mom for 7 years before she found a job that she loved

Text describing the struggles of a hurt working mom feeling overwhelmed and dealing with an ignorant husband’s expectations.

Text about a hurt working mom expressing frustration with her ignorant husband who doesn’t see her happiness from work.

Text overlay about a hurt working mom dealing with an unsustainable work situation and an unsupportive manager.

Alt text: Text about quitting job with good terms and recommendation, relating to hurt working mom and ignorant husband themes.

Text excerpt discussing a hurt working mom feeling relief and happiness after leaving an ignorant husband.

Text excerpt showing feelings of a hurt working mom dealing with an ignorant husband and household responsibilities.

Working mom baking with her child in the kitchen, reflecting on challenges with an ignorant husband.

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The second she started working, her husband started guilt-tripping her, complaining about how hard it is for him to take care of the kids

Text expressing the hurt of a working mom feeling lost and unappreciated by her ignorant husband.

Alt text: Hurt working mom feeling conflicted about job and an ignorant husband who doesn't understand her feelings.

Text on a white background expressing a hurt working mom keeping an eye out for better positions despite an ignorant husband.

Text expressing feelings of a hurt working mom feeling trapped and conflicted in a difficult relationship with an ignorant husband.

Hurt working mom shares feelings of lacking purpose after ignorant husband says her only role is to be a mom.

Hurt working mom expressing feelings of loneliness and guilt, struggling with an ignorant husband and overwhelming emotions.

Text image showing a handwritten note signed by a tired mom, reflecting feelings of a hurt working mom and an ignorant husband.

Hurt working mom sitting alone in bed holding a pillow, looking upset and tearful beside a lit lamp.

Image credits: Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Feeling guilty, the woman ended up quitting the job, returning to her role as a stay-at-home mom

Woman working on laptop at home looking upset and overwhelmed, representing hurt working mom with ignorant husband.

Text on a gray background expressing gratitude for responses and advice on feeling more like oneself, highlighting hurt working mom struggles.

Text excerpt explaining a self-employed tradesman husband making fluctuating income, reflecting hurt working mom and ignorant husband.

Text describing inconsistent income and financial struggles, reflecting hurt feelings of a working mom with an ignorant husband.

Text about a hurt working mom feeling misunderstood by an ignorant husband over financial and daycare concerns.

Man counting money at home, smiling while working on laptop, representing hurt working mom and ignorant husband concept.

Image credits: user25451090 / Pexels (not the actual photo)

This really destroyed the woman’s sense of identity, and she started questioning what her purpose in this life really is

Text on a white background expressing trauma from past daycare experience and reluctance to use daycare again, reflecting hurt working mom.

Text about a hurt working mom feeling stuck due to challenges with an ignorant husband and homeschooling responsibilities.

Hurt working mom describes husband’s mistakes and how he changed by cutting back on drinking and treating her better.

Alt text: Woman expressing hurt and resentment as a working mom dealing with her ignorant husband's late attentiveness and support.

Text showing a hurt working mom expressing hope despite challenges with her ignorant husband and job obstacles.

Text expressing a hurt working mom feeling lost and seeking validation from strangers amid an ignorant husband.

Image credits: Waste-Astronomer5137

When she tried talking to her husband about her feelings, he told her that her purpose was to be a mom, which only made her identity crisis worse

The OP has been a stay-at-home mom for 7 years before she went back to work. She loved her new job, but not everything was rainbows and sunshine. Her husband struggled with being placed closer to a primary parent position. He just had to take care of the kids while the wife was at work; the rest of the time, she was around to help him out.

Still, he made her feel like devil for not being around enough. Mind you, that’s the same man with whom she stayed despite his infidelity and alcoholism. Her career turned out to be the hardest challenge for them.

Then, the OP’s work situation became rather unsustainable, so quit her job and became SAHM again. This made her feel miserable and aimless in life. When the woman tried talking about it to her husband, he reassured her that she isn’t aimless – her purpose is to be a mom. It made the whole situation even worse — she doesn’t want her existence to be only about it!

Of course, she isn’t the only woman in history to have felt this way. One survey of 500 women over 40 showed that 9 out of 10 mothers would like to see themselves in roles that are more than a mom.

Hurt working mom sitting on couch, looking upset and thoughtful, illustrating feelings toward an ignorant husband.

Image credits: Ivan Samkov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

You see, when a woman becomes a mom, her whole identity shifts. Before she was mostly responsible for herself; she was at the top of her priorities. When a kid comes, she suddenly is responsible for someone else, who cannot fend for themselves. This youngling now has to come first in a lot of senses, which can skew the woman’s understanding of herself.

In fact, often new mothers feel like they have lost things like value in the job market, their social life, time for self-care, and confidence, to name a few. This can lead them to feel miserable, just like the OP did. And as you can imagine, it’s a tough feeling to handle.

Granted, not feeling the happiest with a mom label doesn’t mean the woman hates being one. Usually, they love being a parent; they just don’t love being only that. Being stuck with only one label can be detrimental for a person’s well-being, just as stories like today’s one are proving.

The worst part in this story, besides the woman’s despair, is the fact that her husband is basically pushing her to it. Taking care of kids is no less of a job than any other. It requires immense energy, dedication, various skills, and there’s no thing as work-life balance, you cannot clock out of this position.

The OP mastered this job for years, and when her husband had to do only a part of it, he started punishing her. That was the fact that most of the netizens were angry at – they said that he used her as “a household appliance.”

Luckily, these same folks didn’t shy away from advising the woman on what she could do to get out of this misery – from books to activities, which she promised to look into. Well, we can only hope that she will, and her situation will get better over time.

What would you advise this woman? We’re always eager to hear your takes in the comments!

Netizens were quick to show their anger at the husband’s point of view and didn’t shy away from advising the woman what to do

Text post on a white background showing a hurt working mom expressing frustration with an ignorant husband.

Alt text: Reddit user sharing a heartfelt message about staying in a difficult relationship, reflecting hurt working mom and ignorant husband themes.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing the struggles of a hurt working mom with an ignorant husband about equality in household tasks.

Comment expressing frustration from a hurt working mom about an ignorant husband’s unfair expectations.

Comment discussing childcare costs and school volunteering advice for a hurt working mom with an ignorant husband.

Online discussion about challenges faced by a hurt working mom dealing with an ignorant husband’s lack of support.

Alt text: Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing the struggles of a hurt working mom with an ignorant husband and family decisions.

Comment discussing a hurt working mom dealing with an ignorant husband neglecting her and causing emotional pain.

Alt text: A hurt working mom expressing feelings of unhappiness and frustration with an ignorant husband who is not listening.

Comment expressing sympathy and sharing a song recommendation for hurt working mom dealing with an ignorant husband.

Comment discussing challenges faced by a hurt working mom with an ignorant husband and financial independence.

Text post showing a hurt working mom expressing frustration with her ignorant husband’s lack of support.

Comment discussing the struggles of a hurt working mom with an ignorant husband and societal expectations.

Comment advising a hurt working mom on handling an ignorant husband and ensuring financial independence.

Comment about a hurt working mom feeling unappreciated and finally finding sunshine despite an ignorant husband.

Comment expressing support for a hurt working mom dealing with an ignorant husband and personal challenges.

Text post from a user expressing frustration about societal pressure and a husband’s mindset affecting a hurt working mom.