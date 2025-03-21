ADVERTISEMENT

Some people write diaries, others go to therapy, and some, like Lindsay, turn their experiences into funny and relatable comics. The creator behind 'Lindsay Diary Comics' shares small snippets of her life, bringing lighthearted humor to everyday struggles, such as exhaustion and the realization that time is slipping away faster than expected.

With simple yet expressive artwork, her comics capture those moments when we convince ourselves we’re being productive—only to realize that the year is already flying by. Her storytelling transforms the mundane into something hilarious and deeply relatable, making readers think, "Yep, that’s me."

If you enjoy personal comics with a witty take on daily life, Lindsay’s work is definitely worth following. After all, a little humor is the best way to handle life’s ups and downs!

More info: Instagram | dinopony.com | randomactsofcat.com | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A comic depicting a cat with a thinner summer coat and a thicker, cozy winter coat, capturing life's struggles humorously.

lindsaydiarycomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Comic strip illustrating life's struggles with a person lying on a couch, startled by a rumbling sound, and looking confused.

    lindsaydiarycomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Comic strip depicting life's struggles with a surprised person and cat reacting to heavy snow outside a window.

    lindsaydiarycomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Comic of a bird drumming on a chimney, roof, and satellite dish, highlighting life's relatable struggles with noise.

    lindsaydiarycomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Comic of student realizing unexpected coffee discount.

    lindsaydiarycomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Comic about life’s struggles visiting TRIUMF: tour excitement, big space, warning signs, and feeling clueless despite guidance.

    lindsaydiarycomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Comic of a character feeling tired in various daily activities, capturing life's struggles.

    lindsaydiarycomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Comic of character feeling accomplished, highlighting life's struggles humorously.

    lindsaydiarycomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Comic strip humorously depicting life's struggles with Daylight Savings, involving clocks, boxes, and mailing mishaps.

    lindsaydiarycomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Comic of a person tasting batter and realizing there's no sugar, capturing life's struggles in baking.

    lindsaydiarycomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Comic of a cat shuffling, captivating life's relatable struggles in four panels with a delighted person watching.

    lindsaydiarycomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Comic on life's struggles; a person turns 40, noticing age lines and fitness score changes, and reflects positively on aging.

    lindsaydiarycomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Comic of life struggles: a person at a dealership tries coffee, questioning its quality, and ends up disappointed.

    lindsaydiarycomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Comic about life's struggles, featuring a driver frustrated while merging, highlighting relatable moments and emotions.

    lindsaydiarycomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Comic illustrating relatable life's struggles with cleaning chores and vacation preparation.

    lindsaydiarycomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Comic illustrating life’s struggles, featuring parents at a school event being complimented on their child’s behavior.

    lindsaydiarycomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Comic of life's struggles: a perfect drive turns problematic as a text asks about a forgotten house key.

    lindsaydiarycomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Comic art depicting life's struggles with relatable scenes of an artist drawing pet portraits for charity at a lively brewery.

    lindsaydiarycomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Comic strip illustrating life's struggles with minor injuries and a tetanus shot.

    lindsaydiarycomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Comic strip illustrating life's struggles with ADHD meds, decisions, and a husband's helpful reminder.

    lindsaydiarycomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Comic featuring a duck labeled "GOOTS," capturing relatable life struggles with humor.

    lindsaydiarycomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Comic showing a cat's transformation from scrawny to fluffy, capturing life's relatable struggles with pet weight.

    lindsaydiarycomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Comic showing a bird hitting a window, mistaken for a pigeon, highlighting life's struggles humorously.

    lindsaydiarycomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Comic about life’s struggles: a son enjoys Pokémon TCG, attends event, gets promo cards, and organizes a trade.

    lindsaydiarycomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Comic strip depicting animals: coyote on road, mountain goats by highway, kestrel hunting, crow harrying hawk. Life’s struggles captured.

    lindsaydiarycomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!