Funny, relatable, and absurd—that’s how I’d describe Seebangnow or Xibang Comics. However, the artist has shared that he always tries to stay positive and explore deeper meanings, making his content diverse and consistently interesting.

The characters—sometimes animals, sometimes people—are expressive and charming. They often serve as reflections of our own feelings of nostalgia, insecurity, or joy. Xibang mentioned that he uses general stereotypes at times (like cats being mean and dogs being nice), but he keeps many of his other characters intentionally vague so they can represent different emotions or themes. “In general, the pink guy in my comics is the sensible one; the blue guy tends to be the idiot,” the artist explained.

So, let’s hop into the post to see what delightful topics we are about to uncover in his latest comics.

#1

Absurd twist comic showing a cat demanding space but then climbing on a sleeping person's head in a relatable comic strip.

xibang Report

    #2

    Comic of a character in green pajamas scrolling on a phone in bed, depicting hilariously relatable comics with absurd twists.

    xibang Report

    #3

    Wrong Answers Only

    Relatable comic with absurd twists featuring a character and a cat discussing stress relief humorously.

    xibang Report

    #4

    Comic strip showing a man struggling with weightlifting and revealing he's worked out for 11 years in a hilariously relatable twist.

    xibang Report

    #5

    Hilariously relatable comic showing a person giving a thumbs up to their reflection with an absurd twist.

    xibang Report

    #6

    Comic strip showing a cat instructing a human on petting rules, illustrating hilariously relatable comics with absurd twists.

    xibang Report

    #7

    Black-and-white comic panels showing a dark creature and a person, featuring hilariously relatable comics with absurd twists.

    xibang Report

    #8

    Two characters in a relatable comic with an absurd twist about carrying regret and worry weighing down forearms.

    xibang Report

    #9

    Hilariously relatable comic shows a dog humorously expressing affection with absurd twists in four simple black and white panels.

    xibang Report

    #10

    Comic depicting a person eating salad, exercising, and questioning health efforts with an absurd twist and a cat's comment.

    xibang Report

    #11

    Comic showing relatable characters dealing with absurd twists about eating and sleep in a humorous comic style.

    xibang Report

    #12

    Relatable comic featuring a robot with absurd twists about AI, procrastination, and human interactions.

    xibang Report

    #13

    Two characters debate AI-generated art in a hilariously relatable comic with absurd twists by this artist.

    xibang Report

    #14

    Comic strip showing absurd twists with a character critiquing art versus the artist’s blunt truth about money.

    xibang Report

    #15

    Relatable comic panels showing love for dogs and cats with an absurd twist about the body's reaction.

    xibang Report

    #16

    Black and white hilariously relatable comic featuring two robots with an absurd twist about pride and family.

    xibang Report

    #17

    Comic strip featuring a child and dad with a humorous twist, illustrating hilariously relatable comics with absurd twists.

    xibang Report

    #18

    Hilariously relatable comic with absurd twists shows a woman wishing for a Golden Retriever boyfriend and unexpected chaos.

    xibang Report

    #19

    Comic panels showing a dog humorously questioning a person about smelling funny, in relatable comics with absurd twists.

    xibang Report

