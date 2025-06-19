ADVERTISEMENT

Funny, relatable, and absurd—that’s how I’d describe Seebangnow or Xibang Comics. However, the artist has shared that he always tries to stay positive and explore deeper meanings, making his content diverse and consistently interesting.

The characters—sometimes animals, sometimes people—are expressive and charming. They often serve as reflections of our own feelings of nostalgia, insecurity, or joy. Xibang mentioned that he uses general stereotypes at times (like cats being mean and dogs being nice), but he keeps many of his other characters intentionally vague so they can represent different emotions or themes. “In general, the pink guy in my comics is the sensible one; the blue guy tends to be the idiot,” the artist explained.

So, let’s hop into the post to see what delightful topics we are about to uncover in his latest comics.

