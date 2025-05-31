Grab your aloe, your lotion, and maybe even a fan. Because things are about to get scorching.

Welcome to the world of clever insults, where wit meets savagery in the most unexpectedly hilarious ways. They come straight from the Rare Insults subreddit, a place where internet users gather the sharpest jabs, wittiest comebacks, and most poetic takedowns ever seen online.

We’ve rounded up some of the best to share with you. So scroll down, admire the craftsmanship, and maybe even take notes—these burns are too good to waste.

#1

Who’s A Good Boy?

Reddit post showing sickest insults including insecure joke and dog insult with high upvotes on r/Jokes.

ZixxerAsura Report

    #2

    Captain Vietnam

    Screenshot of an online comment thread featuring one of the sickest insults involving Captain America debate.

    al_beruni Report

    #3

    A Rare Insult Underneath A Rare Insult

    Portrait of Robert Surcouf with a historical insult quote, part of the sickest insults ever collection.

    malkebulan Report

    #4

    Get Them Off Their High Horse

    Twitter exchange showing a savage insult in reply to a brag about buying a first house at age 19, sickest insults online.

    Key_Associate7476 Report

    #5

    You Don't Have To Pay For It

    Text joke about a hot flight attendant delivering one of the sickest insults ever in a coffee conversation.

    Brent_Fox Report

    #6

    Homeschooled By A Pigeon

    Social media exchange showing a sick insult where one user questions if another was homeschooled by a pigeon.

    raichu16 Report

    #7

    Some People Actually Need Reality Checks More Than Anything Else!

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange showing sick insults and self-own burns in social media interactions.

    bodyforwife Report

    #8

    Damn Girl

    Round yellow cookie with a sick insult written in blue icing and two decorative icing flowers on the side.

    ChildhoodFar8678 Report

    archiejackson avatar
    #9

    And Go Where?

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange featuring one of the sickest insults about paying rent and finances.

    NcryptedMind Report

    #10

    Insults Are Best Served Cold

    Close-up of old dusty books on a shelf including one titled "Is My Child Stupid?" illustrating some of the sickest insults.

    MySocksSuck Report

    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ouch! Or did it go over Stupid's head?? 😜

    #11

    Everybody Was Kung Fu Fighting

    Man with a prosthetic leg practicing martial arts by kicking a punching bag outdoors in a park setting.

    TheRealSlimHayzel Report

    #12

    A Reasonable Read

    Twitter post showing a sick insult about a bogus WWII wolf hierarchy paper and alpha female alpha male comment.

    sec_03 Report

    They Would Whistle

    Birthday candle shaped like number zero, highlighting one of the sickest insults with a witty brain insult.

    Huge_Chipmunk50 Report

    #14

    He Might Need Epidurals After That

    Reddit post sharing one of the sickest insults, describing a harsh childhood lie about being adopted.

    iambooked Report

    #15

    She Got Cooked

    Screenshot of a social media exchange featuring sickest insults about crop tops and body image.

    Sad_Stay_5471 Report

    #16

    A Double-Ended Rarity

    Tesla Cybertrucks standing in a row with a caption about $800 million worth of unwanted vehicles and a sharp social media comment.

    Jumpman707 Report

    amytseymour16 avatar
    Ashtophet
    Ashtophet
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We have a few in my area and I laugh every time I see one on the road. They look like props for a bad 80’s sci-fi film…

    Who's Putting These Quarters Behind My Ear?

    Man in a podcast studio angrily speaking into a microphone alongside a sarcastic insult about a magician's secret tricks.

    todellagi Report

    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like Tucker Carlson, the useful idiot helped ensure Trumpet of Patriots didn't win a single seat in Australia's election and the party leader Clive palmer lost well over 30 million in the attempt. Hope he is still crying in his weetbix.

    #18

    That’s A No Brainer

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing one of the sickest insults about brain-eating bacteria starving the mind.

    elijahdaniel Report

    #19

    The Shade Of It All

    Screenshot of a social media insult joke about filters, illustrating one of the sickest insults that you can't recover from the burn.

    Storage_Ready Report

    #20

    Also Zero Jail Time

    Screenshot of a social media insult exchange highlighting some of the sickest insults ever in a viral post.

    Substantial-Gear3279 Report

    I Spit Out My Water

    Person wearing headphones and cat gloves with text about transforming from a catboy to a STEM major, showcasing sickest insults.

    confession124 Report

    #22

    Andrew’s Tate’s Delusions Meet Their Fate

    Twitter exchange showing a savage insult as an example from the sickest insults ever, highlighting online burns.

    mikemajlak Report

    #23

    Musk Insults Are Always Funny

    Tweet exchange showing a sarcastic insult about Elon Musk putting Apple out of business as one of the sickest insults.

    PleaseBeGneiss Report

    #24

    Where Is The Lie?

    Muscular tattooed man with serious expression, illustrating one of the sickest insults that you can't recover from.

    _heatherlynn Report

    #25

    Cold. Just Cold

    Tweet exchange showing a witty insult about IQ levels as part of the sickest insults ever collection.

    EnvironmentalAir7013 Report

    #26

    We Have Mr. Oblivious Here

    Tweet exchange showing a humorous and sick insult about mirrors and a billionaire's donation, featuring sickest insults.

    Key_Associate7476 Report

    #27

    The Last Man Standing(With Hair)

    Man in bulletproof vest escorted by police officers, illustrating one of the sickest insults ever in popular posts.

    shadow_1105 Report

    #28

    Typical Father Daughter Banter

    Text conversation with a sick insult about anaemia and sardines, highlighting some of the sickest insults ever.

    Key_Associate7476 Report

    Ended His Papacy Right There

    Reddit post showing a witty insult comment on family definition, highlighting some of the sickest insults ever.

    Sure_Delivery_2025 Report

    #30

    Sounds About Right

    Two men dressed as Superman and Lex Luthor in a scene, capturing a moment of intense conversation and sick insults.

    matticure Report

    #31

    He Ain’t Wrong Though

    Person's face edited onto Buzz Lightyear costume, illustrating one of the sickest insults from viral social media post.

    embaummy Report

    #32

    She Would Make A K**ling

    Young woman sharing a sick insult about her exes' changing orientations with comment on conversion camps shown.

    redandwhitewizard99 Report

    #33

    Nahh That's Crazy

    Social media exchange showing a sick insult about debt with a witty reply, highlighting the sickest insults online.

    Horror-Comparison917 Report

    #34

    Stumbled Upon This

    Man with serious expression in a TV show scene, perfect for 80 of the sickest insults ever collection images.

    Generationalfumble Report

    #35

    I Can’t Unsee This

    Sean Penn making a confused face with a sickest insult caption about stooges in a humorous meme format.

    hbkedge3 Report

    #36

    Don’t Belittle The Imp

    Tweet by Peter Dinklage with a sarcastic insult about February, featuring a calendar image and a scene from Game of Thrones.

    Raijgun Report

    #37

    She Was Burned Twice

    Meme showing a failed portrait and a witty sick insult caption about self-esteem and humor burns.

    imagoodpersonhaha Report

    #38

    Why Am I Always Behind Them?

    Tweet by user alli with a witty insult about TSA lines, representing one of the sickest insults ever.

    sonofalli Report

    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be fair, I haven't flown for a couple of decades, so I might be a bit lost at first. But then again, I'd do some research beforehand if I do need to fly again.,

    #39

    Barbara Wasn't Playin Around

    Screenshot of a heated social media exchange featuring some of the sickest insults ever shared online.

    jshariar Report

    #40

    Got Destroyed By A Doctor

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a medical report with an unremarkable breast exam, one of the sickest insults ever.

    Hereforthememes5488 Report

    rumymudder avatar
    RU Mymudder
    RU Mymudder
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds like when my hubs got a mri for prostate cancer…unremarkable testicles. He hasn’t lived that one down. 😂

    #41

    What A Creative Insult

    Screenshot of a humorous insult about English teachers and students bullshitting papers, part of sickest insults.

    Key_Associate7476 Report

    #42

    If You Know You Know

    Person in a car wearing glasses and a high-visibility vest, showing a thumbs-up, among the sickest insults online.

    Awakenjp Report

    #43

    The Many Iterations On Jared Leto

    Courtroom mugshots of six individuals labeled wife, lovers, and husband, illustrating some of the sickest insults ever.

    poopylord Report

    #44

    "Larval State Of The British"

    Baby with a messy face laughing, captured in a candid moment, illustrating the sickest insults ever theme.

    DryParamedic3257 Report

    #45

    I Can Confirm That This Is True

    Screenshot of a Twitter thread featuring sharp insults, highlighting some of the sickest burns in online exchanges.

    AdPunchPuppet Report

    #46

    I Can't Unsee This

    Rami Malek's expression humorously compared to eating chips quietly in one of the sickest insults ever.

    reddit.com Report

    #47

    I'm In Awe Of This Insult

    Man reading a comment with one of the sickest insults ever about an annoying boyfriend on screen.

    meow-meow-3000 Report

    #48

    "You Look Like You Snuck On Earth"

    Man with long nails gesturing dramatically in a kitchen, illustrating one of the sickest insults with strong attitude.

    Drebae_ Report

    #49

    That Was Unique

    Text message showing a witty insult comparing someone to filling a waterbed with spring water to bounce higher.

    Bill_From_RDR2 Report

    #50

    Just Ain't Worthy

    Tweet with a historic ballroom painting showing a witty insult about exclusive galas, highlighting sickest insults online.

    dyingscribe Report

    #51

    Gotta Respect The Culture

    Tweet showing a witty and sick insult about society’s downfall during a jaywalking incident in Japan.

    lillybilly299 Report

    #52

    When Petabytes Aren't Enough

    Reddit comment thread showing a sarcastic insult exchange about having 15 petabytes of storage space.

    BeastBoyMike Report

    #53

    Mr. Beast

    Tweet showing a harsh insult about Mr Beast's image, exemplifying one of the sickest insults from viral social media burns.

    primawesome Report

    #54

    What A Revelation

    Tweet from InternetHippo humorously insulting corporate middle managers with a witty AI-related burn, part of sickest insults collection.

    Subject-Doughnut7716 Report

    #55

    Yes Sure That Is Quite A Long Long Time

    Meme featuring Twilight characters and a modern house with a sick insult about vampires' wealth and burning in the sun.

    apachebell Report

    #56

    Well Damn Ref Do Something

    Young woman with red hair reacting to a sick insult, illustrating some of the sickest insults ever in a viral video.

    discovid19 Report

    #57

    I Can't Unsee That Image Now

    Social media post showing a funny insult about Joe Keery as Spider-Man with 360K likes in sickest insults.

    Limp-Towel-7163 Report

    #58

    The Homeless Man Knows His Statistics

    Tweet showing a sick insult about gambling being voluntary taxation for the statistically challenged, a top sickest insult burn.

    aopelt Report

    #59

    Gx Got No Chill

    Screenshot of an uninstall button highlighted with a red arrow, showing a sickest insult in a social media exchange.

    thedjzihan Report

    #60

    Throwback To The Best Insult I’ve Ever Seen

    Plate of ribs with cheesy side dish and a sarcastic insult comment illustrating sickest insults ever online.

    Pretty_Nail_2461 Report

    #61

    Truth Or Dare

    Tweet showing a sick insult joking that someone is the type to go home during a truth or dare game.

    Suitable-Chart3153 Report

    #62

    On Katy Perry's Recent Tour Choreography

    TikTok video of a staged battle scene with a lightsaber and a viral comment featuring one of the sickest insults ever.

    someguywithdiabetes Report

    #63

    He Didn't Even Try The Fresh Basil:

    Screenshot of a tweet sharing one of the sickest insults overheard from 14-year-olds on a train.

    Brent_Fox Report

    #64

    This Burn Is Perfect

    Twitter exchange showing a witty and sick insult involving the word disdain from a viral post.

    Healthy_Ladder_6198 Report

    #65

    On A Post Regarding Power Outlets

    Facebook comment humorously praises US outlet plugs, followed by a witty and sick insult reply in online thread.

    MdMV_or_Emdy_idk Report

    #66

    Shots Have Been Fired

    Comment stating school shootings are the only proof America has an education system, part of sickest insults online.

    droo46 Report

    #67

    Damn, That Hurts!

    Round white cake with black icing text saying You've Aged, showcasing one of the sickest insults from viral pic collection.

    UmpaLumpa91 Report

    #68

    One That Would Get Turned Off After A While

    Man in a suit with a beard sitting indoors with a lamp and bookshelf, accompanied by a sickest insults comment screenshot.

    Comfo34 Report

    #69

    Due To Some Personal Reasons!

    Christian Bale in a suit with a red tie, paired with a screenshot of a sick insult about dating and struggling guys.

    bunnyboy131313 Report

    #70

    He's Out Of Line, But

    Meme showing a couple with large heads and a sickest insult comment about no offspring deserving that type of head.

    Mr-Dsa Report

    #71

    The Worst App Ever It Seems!

    One-star app review insulting its performance with a sick burn, part of the sickest insults collection online.

    Key_Presentation7228 Report

    #72

    I'd Say She's From The Sims, But This Is Fair Too

    Woman in black top with short hair near piano paired with a sickest insult comment about her appearance online.

    Comfo34 Report

    #73

    It's Isreally Bad

    Tweet showing a sick insult targeting Gal Gadot's acting with a pun, illustrating some of the sickest insults ever.

    redandwhitewizard99 Report

    #74

    Most Replaceable Guy

    Screenshot of a social media insult thread showcasing some of the sickest insults and can't recover from that burn moments.

    radaradu1 Report

    #75

    Lesson Was Learnt That Day

    Memed comparison of Italian and Spanish versus English and French pronunciation with sick insults in social media comments.

    KaustubhU Report

    #76

    Acting As A Torture Device

    User comments on Snow White 2025 movie, featuring some of the sickest insults ever about the acting performance.

    Living-Mastodon Report

    #77

    I'm Sorry The Underage Girl Isn't Hot Enough For You

    Meme comparing a cosplayer, an actor, and a TikToker with text about insults from sickest insults collections.

    EatPrayFugg Report

    #78

    The Apt Response

    Text message screenshot showing a witty comeback insult involving potassium being a very reactive element.

    SyntaxError777 Report

    #79

    Neckst Level Insult

    Tweet showing mugshots of Charles McDowell with a pun on necked images in one of the sickest insults ever.

    Intelligent_Ad_237 Report

    #80

    He Really Does

    Man with bandana, sunglasses on head, and white facial hair, shown in a viral sickest insults tweet.

    AceMaveriic Report

