Meet the main characters, black cats Kevin and Satan, painted by Vanessa Stockard in various backgrounds, which may be references to the art world, pop culture, literature or natural landscapes. These chaotic and humorous canvases perfectly capture the nature of cats and invite us to be vigilant in terms of spotting the little crowned Kevin!

In the artist's statement, Vanessa wrote that she paints everything from her head, allowing her subconscious to conjure imagery from her previous observations of the world. Since Vanessa is fond of cats and has several as well, they also manifested in her paintings. "Think of my work as a slightly unhinged mashup of humor, grandeur, and chaos. My themes range from pop culture to art history, blending angels, demons, and a lot of oversaturated hues. It’s painterly and playful, with a healthy respect (and sometimes a cheeky nod) to the masters," wrote Vanessa in an interview with Bored Panda.

So, let's hop into the post for a unique experience with Vanessa and read the full interview with her below.

More info: Instagram