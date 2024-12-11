44 Humorous Paintings Of Black Cats Being Chaotic In Various Settings Painted By This ArtistInterview With Artist
Meet the main characters, black cats Kevin and Satan, painted by Vanessa Stockard in various backgrounds, which may be references to the art world, pop culture, literature or natural landscapes. These chaotic and humorous canvases perfectly capture the nature of cats and invite us to be vigilant in terms of spotting the little crowned Kevin!
In the artist's statement, Vanessa wrote that she paints everything from her head, allowing her subconscious to conjure imagery from her previous observations of the world. Since Vanessa is fond of cats and has several as well, they also manifested in her paintings. "Think of my work as a slightly unhinged mashup of humor, grandeur, and chaos. My themes range from pop culture to art history, blending angels, demons, and a lot of oversaturated hues. It’s painterly and playful, with a healthy respect (and sometimes a cheeky nod) to the masters," wrote Vanessa in an interview with Bored Panda.
So, let's hop into the post for a unique experience with Vanessa and read the full interview with her below.
First of all, Vanessa told us more about herself and her background.
“I grew up in a tiny Australian town surrounded by books, music, Persian rugs, and bohemian ideals that treated the arts like sacred rituals. My mother and grandmother were both painters, and we bonded over our mutual adoration of the old masters. It wasn’t just admiration—it was reverence. I was always drawing as a kid (sometimes on paper, sometimes on walls). Later, I ventured into cartooning, all self-taught until high school and then university.
Interestingly, I once dreamed of being a musician. I loved composing on the piano more than just about anything. But life had other plans, repeatedly shutting doors until I got the hint. Thankfully, painting and drawing were my ever-patient fallback. One day, it all just clicked. They say it takes one great teacher to change your life, and I had a brilliant drawing teacher in art school. No fluff, no ego, just pure passion. He elevated the energy in the room without ever telling us to draw like him.
On the flip side, most of my other art teachers were about as exciting as watching paint dry—except my art history teacher. He was electrifying. I stayed awake in at least two of his classes, which is a personal record for me.”
We were wondering what initially drew Vanessa to the world of artistry. She wrote: “Honestly, it wasn’t so much a conscious decision as it was a gravitational pull. Art was everywhere around me growing up, and it became my language before I even knew what to say. But the real moment came when music didn’t pan out. Painting was always there, like a loyal pet, waiting for me to notice its unwavering presence.”
As for the creative process, Vanessa shared how she comes up with ideas for her artwork.
“My attention span has the zoomies, much like a cat. That’s why my paintings often take wild turns; I get bored quickly. I can hyper-focus for about five hours before needing a change of scenery. Planning? What’s that? I wake up, stare at a blank board, and see where my mood takes me. Sometimes I throw paint around and wait for something to reveal itself, like spotting shapes in clouds.
Usually, I don’t know what I’m painting—or what I’m trying to say—until it’s nearly done. The logical, critical part of my brain stays switched off until the end, when I decide whether to keep or trash it. It’s a messy process, but it works for me.”
Regarding the audience's takeaway, Vanessa commented: “I want them to feel entertained, even if just for a moment. Maybe even a little lighter like I’ve chipped away at the day’s heaviness. If I’ve cheekily "remixed" an old master, I’d love them to remember how phenomenal the originals were. No photos, no shortcuts—just raw talent and relentless dedication. In this era of visual overload, if someone gives me five seconds of their time, I consider that a win.”
Lastly, the artist added: “I failed painting in art school. Sometimes, when the universe tries to tell you something, it’s okay to tell it to shut up.”