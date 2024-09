ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Toro is a cartoonist famous for his one-panel comics in The New Yorker. His work captures humor in everyday moments with a unique twist that makes us see the world in a different light.



In this article, we’ve gathered some of Toro’s latest one-panel comics. Each one offers a quick, witty take on life’s little quirks, that might make you laugh. Enjoy exploring these clever snapshots of his creative humor!



More info: Instagram | tomtoro.com | Facebook | Etsy | patreon.com