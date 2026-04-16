36 New One-Panel Cartoons By Marc Bilgrey That Might Brighten Your Day With Wit And Humor
There’s a particular kind of humor that doesn’t ask for your time; it steals it in a split second. Marc Bilgrey has built his entire style around that exact moment: one panel, one idea, one perfectly timed punchline. No buildup, no distractions, just a sharp, clean hit of humor that lands before you even realize what’s happening.
At first glance, his cartoons seem almost too simple, with minimal lines, black-and-white drawings, and just a few words. But that simplicity is deceptive. Every element is doing quiet, precise work, guiding your eye and setting up a joke that unfolds in an instant. It’s the kind of humor that feels effortless, yet lingers a little longer than you expect.
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What makes Bilgrey’s work so addictive is how closely it mirrors everyday life. The awkward pauses, the strange logic of human conversations, the small frustrations we all recognize—he pulls them apart and reassembles them with a subtle twist. Suddenly, something completely ordinary becomes just absurd enough to make you laugh out loud.
His ideas don’t come from grand concepts or elaborate setups, but from observation, the odd things people say, the habits we don’t question, the moments that usually pass unnoticed. That grounded approach gives his cartoons a strange kind of timelessness. They feel current, but they could just as easily exist ten years ago—or ten years from now.
A few lines, a bit of dialogue, and somehow an entire situation comes to life. No excess, no noise, just clarity. It’s a reminder that humor doesn’t need to be complicated to be effective; sometimes, it just needs to be seen from the right angle.
So if you’re in the mood for something quick, clever, and unexpectedly sharp, you’re in the right place. Scroll down to explore some of his latest cartoons, and see how many of them catch you off guard.