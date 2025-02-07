ADVERTISEMENT

Natalya Lobanova is a London-based artist and cartoonist with a knack for turning everyday moments into clever, funny, and relatable illustrations. Her work is minimalistic but packed with meaning, often offering sharp observations about modern life, culture, and how we see the world around us.

"None of my funny comic strips are about my life specifically. I tend to focus more on universal feelings that I believe everyone experiences, usually of existential angst! I deliberately avoid drawing myself in comics, which is why sometimes I resort to an amorphous blob-like person, as I see that as a sort of ‘anti-character," the artist told Bored Panda.

In this article, we’re excited to share some of Natalya’s latest creations. Whether you’re already familiar with her work or just discovering her now, there’s something here you’re bound to enjoy. Let’s dive in!

More info: Instagram | natalyalobanova.com | Facebook | x.com | Substack

#1

Minimalistic cartoon by Natalya Lobanova of a person holding a black cat with text "I have no choice" above.

Bored Panda contacted Natalya Lobanova once more to gain further insight into her creative process and her background. When asked whether she intentionally aims to make people laugh with her art or if it happens organically, the artist explained that it is definitely an intention. "I think humor is a useful tool for talking about things that might be quite difficult as it's a softer landing in delivery. No one is interested in an angry rant or a pity fest, but they don't mind if it makes them laugh!"
    #2

    Minimalistic cartoon by Natalya Lobanova, featuring hand-drawn flowers and text: "I'm sorry I acted so weird, I will do it again."

    #3

    Minimalistic cartoon by Natalya Lobanova shows a bug-like creature in various domestic settings.

    When it comes to deciding which ideas are strong enough to transform into a comic or illustration, Natalya shared that it's somewhat of a guessing game. "Sometimes I know something is hilarious because it makes me laugh as soon as I think of it, but other times I just note the idea down and come back to it after some time. Usually, I just make things and hope for the best – for example, my Old God comic did surprisingly well and I really did not expect it to do so and was on the fence about even creating it!"

    #4

    Minimalistic cartoon by Natalya Lobanova showing a person in a dome with labeled buttons indicating outcomes of choices.

    #5

    Minimalistic cartoon by Natalya Lobanova showing internal vs external dialogue in three panels.

    The majority of Natalya's work does not feature color, so we asked her how she decides when to keep things simple or incorporate more vibrancy. "I tend to be quite scared of using color as a cartoonist who works primarily in black and white, but it's also usually actually the most enjoyable part when painting anything. Some works just require color for context, though, so I need to add it, whether I like it or not!"
    #6

    Minimalistic cartoon by Natalya Lobanova featuring a comic scene with characters unable to hear Satan, who is on mute.

    #7

    Minimalistic cartoon by Natalya Lobanova depicting daily routine and worship of the algorithm with simple line drawings.

    Every artist has their favorite part of the creative process, and for Natalya, it's painting and inking. "Drawing can be very frustrating, but once you're painting or inking the work then you can just switch your brain off and really get into the zone."
    #8

    Minimalistic cartoons by Natalya Lobanova with humorous self-facts in black and white drawings.

    #9

    Minimalistic cartoon by Natalya Lobanova of two cats hugging with text about love.

    #10

    Minimalistic cartoon by Natalya Lobanova featuring two cats: one rude and criminal, the other polite and responsible.

    #11

    Minimalistic cartoon by Natalya Lobanova featuring a humorous crocodile reflecting on evolution and its downfall.

    #12

    Minimalistic cartoon by Natalya Lobanova, man inside a whale, reads "This is going to negatively impact my KPIs".

    #13

    Minimalistic illustration of a person in bed with a face mask, reflecting on future appearance in a humorous tone.

    #14

    Minimalistic cartoon by Natalya Lobanova depicting a castle with the phrase "I'm certain sordid things happened here."

    #15

    Minimalistic illustration of a peacock with text above, showcasing Natalya Lobanova's artistic style.

    #16

    Minimalistic cartoon by Natalya Lobanova: a man relaxes in a hot tub outdoors with text overlay about a grasshopper.

    #17

    Minimalistic cartoon by Natalya Lobanova showing a server asking two customers if they need the concept of a restaurant explained.

    #18

    Minimalistic cartoon by Natalya Lobanova featuring a monster with helicopters, parodying destructive behavior with ironic text.

    #19

    Minimalistic cartoon by Natalya Lobanova depicting a humorous take on flower fairies and fuchsia flowers.

    #20

    Minimalistic cartoon by Natalya Lobanova depicting a dream about a genius painting and a surreal airplane illustration.

    #21

    Minimalistic cartoon by Natalya Lobanova depicting humorous observations of a husband acting like a cat.

    #22

    Minimalistic illustration by Natalya Lobanova depicting vineyards under cloudy skies with sunrays breaking through.

    #23

    Minimalistic cartoon by Natalya Lobanova of colorful flowers in a vase with text: "I'm a sucker for a flower market."

    #24

    Minimalistic cartoon by Natalya Lobanova showing a person wrapped in a white snake against a dark background.

    #25

    Red devil minimalist cartoon by Natalya Lobanova with a humorous caption about staying late.

