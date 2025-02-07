ADVERTISEMENT

Natalya Lobanova is a London-based artist and cartoonist with a knack for turning everyday moments into clever, funny, and relatable illustrations. Her work is minimalistic but packed with meaning, often offering sharp observations about modern life, culture, and how we see the world around us.

"None of my funny comic strips are about my life specifically. I tend to focus more on universal feelings that I believe everyone experiences, usually of existential angst! I deliberately avoid drawing myself in comics, which is why sometimes I resort to an amorphous blob-like person, as I see that as a sort of ‘anti-character," the artist told Bored Panda.

In this article, we’re excited to share some of Natalya’s latest creations. Whether you’re already familiar with her work or just discovering her now, there’s something here you’re bound to enjoy. Let’s dive in!

More info: Instagram | natalyalobanova.com | Facebook | x.com | Substack