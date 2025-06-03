ADVERTISEMENT

Lucas Levitan is a Brazilian artist based in Madrid, best known for his creative project "Photo Invasion," where he draws on top of people's Instagram photos to reveal hidden stories.

This time, Lucas revisited his project by experimenting with AI to recreate some of his pieces using more realistic-looking characters. As he shared with us: “There’s something magical about turning a prompt into a visual that mirrors what once lived only in your mind. In this series, I’ve reinterpreted old illustrations, imagined my characters as real people, and explored how AI can push creative boundaries.”

He also added: “I’m fully aware of the ethical debates—but curiosity drives me to see where it might lead.”

So let’s dive into the post and see the fascinating results Lucas has achieved.

More info: Instagram | lucaslevitan.com | Facebook | x.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Side-by-side comparison of drawing and AI-enhanced realistic photo of a man lying on the shore with clock and glasses nearby.

lucaslevitan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Artist adds drawings to photos using AI to create more realistic and imaginative mountain road sewing scenes.

    lucaslevitan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Close-up of an eye with AI-enhanced drawings added to photos, making the miniature characters look more realistic.

    lucaslevitan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Side-by-side images showing drawings added to photos enhanced by AI to look more realistic in a park setting.

    lucaslevitan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Split image showing a fantasy giant drawing on a cityscape photo, enhanced with AI for a more realistic effect.

    lucaslevitan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Surreal image of a sketched and AI-enhanced character standing on stairs and a suitcase above clouds, blending drawing and photo realism.

    lucaslevitan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Child wearing pink jacket and backpack walking on wet ground with AI-enhanced realistic ski drawings next to them.

    lucaslevitan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Close-up of a guitar with drawings added to photos using AI to create more realistic miniature characters handling sheet music.

    lucaslevitan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #9

    Elderly woman with cane interacts with a dinosaur drawing transformed into a realistic 3D creature using AI.

    lucaslevitan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Side-by-side images showing an artist’s drawing on a beach photo and the AI-enhanced realistic version of the drawing.

    lucaslevitan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Side-by-side images showing an artist's drawing combined with a photo enhanced by AI for a more realistic effect.

    lucaslevitan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Surreal photo with people in gas masks above clouds, showing artist’s drawings enhanced with AI for realistic effect.

    lucaslevitan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #13

    Side-by-side comparison of an artist’s drawing on a photo and an AI-enhanced version making the character more realistic.

    lucaslevitan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Close-up of closed eye with drawings added on lashes, showing AI-enhanced realistic artwork by the artist.

    lucaslevitan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!