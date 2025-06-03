ADVERTISEMENT

Lucas Levitan is a Brazilian artist based in Madrid, best known for his creative project "Photo Invasion," where he draws on top of people's Instagram photos to reveal hidden stories.

This time, Lucas revisited his project by experimenting with AI to recreate some of his pieces using more realistic-looking characters. As he shared with us: “There’s something magical about turning a prompt into a visual that mirrors what once lived only in your mind. In this series, I’ve reinterpreted old illustrations, imagined my characters as real people, and explored how AI can push creative boundaries.”

He also added: “I’m fully aware of the ethical debates—but curiosity drives me to see where it might lead.”

So let’s dive into the post and see the fascinating results Lucas has achieved.

More info: Instagram | lucaslevitan.com | Facebook | x.com