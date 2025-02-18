ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever imagined a fish questioning its own existence inside an aquarium? That’s just a regular day in Two in a Bowl by Kryo Comics. Created by Norwegian cartoonist Hans A., this comic delivers sharp dialogues and ironic humor, turning everyday moments into hilarious situations.

Whether it’s a fish philosophizing about photosynthesis or engaging in an unexpected conversation about life, Two in a Bowl proves that even within the confines of an aquarium, there’s plenty of room for deep reflections—and great laughs!

More info: kryo.no | Instagram | Facebook

#1

Two fish in a bowl, one asks if they look fat, the other makes a humorous pool float comment.

    #2

    Two fish in a bowl with one saying, "Rap is for music what paint-by-numbers is for art," near a radio.

    #3

    Two fish in a bowl, with one joking about birdseed.

    #4

    Two fish in a bowl discussing refurbishment with an IKEA box.

    #5

    Two fish in a bowl discuss weight, one saying it's due to heavy water.

    #6

    Two fish in a small bowl, one eating a cookie, with funny dialogue about fitting in.

    #7

    Two fish in a bowl, one asking, "Do I wanna ask?" while staring at a floating item, adding humor to their small world.

    #8

    Two fish in a bowl: one mentions free air, while the other questions if crisps are ever free.

    #9

    Two fish in a bowl, one with headphones, worried about liking a Justin Bieber song.

    #10

    Two fish in a bowl talking, with one saying the other doesn't need to greet every time they swim by.

    #11

    Two fish in a bowl, with one fish larger, sharing a humorous dialogue about spitting out water.

    #12

    Two fish in a bowl discussing the surprise of Monday, with colorful pebbles at the bottom.

    #13

    Two fish in a bowl joke about an electricity bill as a scary Halloween costume.

    #14

    Two fish in a bowl; one says, "Do you also get fed up with water now and then?"

    #15

    Two fish in a bowl with the phrase "Waterbnb" in a speech bubble, sharing a tiny world.

    #16

    Two fish in a bowl, one floating on a raft saying "Still offended?" in a humorous comic.

    #17

    Two fish in a bowl singing, surrounded by colorful pebbles, with hand sanitizer beside them.

    #18

    Two fish in a bowl; one resembles a catfish. The other fish asks, "Let me guess... catfish?"

    #19

    Two fish in a bowl discussing a juice box as a room freshener in a funny comic.

    #20

    Two fish in a bowl cartoon; one thinks about past consequences, the other claims to be king of the world.

    #21

    Two fish in a bowl comic discussing pink shirts, one reading, the other responding humorously within their tiny world.

    #22

    Two fish in a bowl discuss a box labeled "Fresh Spring Water" as another profitable business.

    #23

    Two fish in a bowl having a humorous conversation about water being bluer on the other side.

    #24

    Two fish in a bowl, one comments about being trapped. Colorful stones and snow globe visible.

    #25

    Two fish in a bowl comic with one fish holding a cloth, joking about smell.

    #26

    Two fish talking in a bowl, with one saying they had to use facts to explain a point, from the comic series "Two in a Bowl."

    #27

    Two fish in a bowl with one saying, "You didn’t think that through, did you?" as a bottle crashes into the glass.

    #28

    Two fish in a bowl with a coffee cup, one saying, "That's why you don't drink coffee underwater."

    #29

    Two fish in a bowl joke about an apple a day, discussing if it keeps the doctor away.

    #30

    Two fish in a bowl discussing optimism and pessimism humorously.

    #31

    Two fish in a bowl using tablets, humorously discussing Steve Jobs' influence on modern communication.

    #32

    Two fish in a bowl with a laptop and phone, humorously discussing customer service and sarcasm.

    #33

    Two fish in a bowl discussing why it snows in November, humorous comic strip setting.

    #34

    Two fish in a bowl, one wearing a leisure suit, joking about comfort in their tiny world.

    #35

    Two fish in a bowl, one saying, "It's halfway the same as bungee jumping," surrounded by colorful stones.

    #36

    Two fish in a bowl observe a cat, discussing its creative chaos with amused expressions.

    #37

    Two fish in a bowl sharing a funny conversation about a fundraiser for a swimming pool.

    #38

    Two fish in a bowl discussing language and eels humorously with speech bubbles.

    #39

    Two fish in a bowl, one holding duct tape, with a thought bubble saying "Silence is golden...duct tape is silver."

    #40

    Two fish in a bowl discuss trampoline spring water effect in comic.

    #41

    Two fish in a bowl, one says "No matter what it is... don't touch it!" under the logo "Two in a Bowl."

    #42

    Two fish in a bowl with one asking about a book signing; humorous comic panel.

    #43

    Two fish in a bowl; one says, "I think I'll stay home for the weekend and relax."

    #44

    Two fish in a bowl, with one suggesting the other looks pale and needs fresh air, creating a humorous comic scene.

    #45

    Two fish in a bowl comic, one green and one orange, talking about their swimming routine in their small world.

    #46

    Two fish in a bowl discussing a computer error with humorous speech bubbles.

    #47

    Two fish in a bowl joke about boredom while watching TV, highlighting the humor in their small world.

    #48

    Two fish in a bowl comic with one fish explaining why Friday the 13th can't be on a Monday.

    #49

    Two fish in a bowl discussing Christmas, with colorful pebbles at the bottom.

    #50

    Two fish in a bowl comic, one fish comments humorously about waking up on the wrong side of the bed.

    #51

    Two fish in a bowl discuss weather predictions, one reading a newspaper.

    #52

    Two fish in a bowl, one floating, with a speech bubble about flying and missing the ground.

    #53

    Two fish in a bowl discussing the need for a life coach inside a small fishbowl.

    #54

    Fish reading a paper inside a bowl, puzzled about another fish being out shopping; funny 'Two In A Bowl' comic.

    #55

    Two fish in a bowl, one with a rocket strapped on, sharing a humorous thought bubble.

    #56

    Two fish in a bowl, one suggests photosynthesis as a response to the other saying the sun is shining.

    #57

    Two fish in a bowl, one holding a smartphone, discussing its features humorously.

    #58

    Two fish in a bowl discuss curling and insurance, with a cracked fishbowl and stones inside.

    #59

    Two fish in a bowl discuss a crossword puzzle, humorously confused about a nine-letter river.

    #60

    Two fish in a bowl, one says "Kitsch," surrounded by colorful paint cans in a comic setting.

    #61

    Two fish in a bowl with one holding a cigarette, humorously discussing smoking.

    #62

    Two fish in a bowl, one says, "I'm not sure all this moisture is good for the sinuses," in a humorous comic.

    #63

    Two fish in a bowl discuss someone answering their own questions, capturing humor in their tiny world.

    #64

    Two fish in a bowl share a funny conversation about a helpline for gambling addicts.

    #65

    Two fish in a bowl, having a humorous conversation about being difficult and impossible in a comic strip setting.

    #66

    Two fish in a bowl discussing becoming a taxidermist to preserve endangered species.

    #67

    Two fish in a bowl comic, one suggesting exercise, the other joking about outsourcing it.

    #68

    Two fish in a bowl sharing a humorous conversation about feeling unnoticed and a joke about paying bills.

    #69

    Two fish in a bowl, one playing with food, while the other scolds, humorously depicting life in a small fish tank.

    #70

    Two fish in a bowl discussing Pythagoras with a humorous explanation.

