Have you ever imagined a fish questioning its own existence inside an aquarium? That’s just a regular day in Two in a Bowl by Kryo Comics. Created by Norwegian cartoonist Hans A., this comic delivers sharp dialogues and ironic humor, turning everyday moments into hilarious situations.

Whether it’s a fish philosophizing about photosynthesis or engaging in an unexpected conversation about life, Two in a Bowl proves that even within the confines of an aquarium, there’s plenty of room for deep reflections—and great laughs!

More info: kryo.no | Instagram | Facebook