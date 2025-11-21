ADVERTISEMENT

Scott Johnston is a talented cartoonist who has been making people laugh with his work for over two decades. He started out drawing editorial cartoons for a local newspaper and has since expanded his creative reach to social media, sharing single-panel gag cartoons on platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

His cartoons cover all kinds of topics, from everyday life to imaginative scenarios, and his creative process is full of spontaneity and experimentation. Scott explained, “I’m thinking of new angles on familiar situations all the time and never know when an idea will strike me,” whether he’s “walking the dog” or “falling asleep at night.” With social media feedback helping shape his work, he enjoys seeing his jokes connect with people and appreciates when his cartoons not only make readers laugh but also make them think.

More info: Instagram | scottjohnstoncartoons.com | Facebook