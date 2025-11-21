ADVERTISEMENT

Scott Johnston is a talented cartoonist who has been making people laugh with his work for over two decades. He started out drawing editorial cartoons for a local newspaper and has since expanded his creative reach to social media, sharing single-panel gag cartoons on platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

His cartoons cover all kinds of topics, from everyday life to imaginative scenarios, and his creative process is full of spontaneity and experimentation. Scott explained, “I’m thinking of new angles on familiar situations all the time and never know when an idea will strike me,” whether he’s “walking the dog” or “falling asleep at night.” With social media feedback helping shape his work, he enjoys seeing his jokes connect with people and appreciates when his cartoons not only make readers laugh but also make them think.

More info: Instagram | scottjohnstoncartoons.com | Facebook

#1

Aliens reading an Earth travel guide joke about dinosaurs being extinct in a funny cartoon style.

    #2

    Goat on mountaintop ordering pizza with humorous "30 minutes or free" thought, a funny cartoon brightening your day.

    #3

    Funny cartoon showing seagulls eagerly agreeing to fries at a food window, capturing lighthearted humor and smiles.

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Something I've never seen or heard of before, polite Seagulls

    0
    0points
    reply
    #4

    Two adults dressed as pirates sitting on a porch with drinks under a porch pirates sign in a funny cartoon.

    #5

    Doctor clarifying to patient that the A+ grade is a blood type, not a physical exam score in a funny cartoon.

    #6

    Funny cartoon shows rams with helmets and gear ready to fight, one ram nervously hoping not to be picked next.

    #7

    Funny cartoon showing a witch with a tofu house rejected by children saying eww and yuk in a humorous scene.

    #8

    Funny cartoon showing two witches receiving potion ingredients from a delivery van labeled FedHex in a humorous scene.

    #9

    Two witches stirring a cauldron with one saying the spoon will dissolve in this funny cartoon.

    #10

    Cartoon of fish using a catapult to bypass waterfall, illustrating funny cartoons that might brighten your day.

    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That exists - or should. I want one installed at the entrance to lock Ness.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #11

    Santa driving a bulldozer clearing Halloween decorations on November 1 in a funny cartoon scene.

    #12

    Cartoon of a diver in a suit standing in shallow water next to a boat with a person, funny cartoon illustration.

    #13

    Funny cartoon of clowns standing in line at a car sale, joking about compact cars with many cup holders.

    #14

    Cartoon of two people in a car with a globe as a navigation system, showing a funny cartoon about directions.

    #15

    Dog driving a car with a worried passenger in a funny cartoon from a driving school scene.

    #16

    Funny cartoon showing a mouse trapped in a homemade snap-trap, humorously entertaining and brightening the day.

    #17

    Two people standing outside a crowded leash-free dog park in a funny cartoon illustration.

    #18

    Funny cartoon of Little Red Riding Hood play with a walrus grandma, featuring bright colors and humorous dialogue.

    #19

    Cartoon of a man at Wing It Airlines counter with signs showing luggage and economy passenger must fit in small boxes.

    #20

    Cartoon showing two speed reduction signs, one displaying speed and the other showing a fine, humorously illustrating funny cartoons.

    #21

    Cartoon of a psychiatrist moon advising a moon patient to think positively in a funny cartoon style.

    #22

    Funny cartoon of a dentist and assistant examining a vampire patient in a dental chair wearing face masks.

    #23

    Funny cartoon showing classic monsters trying to scare people distracted by smartphones on a sidewalk.

    #24

    Funny cartoon of a witch and mummy on broomsticks, with the mummy saying it caught a boo-ber on a phone call.

    #25

    Cartoon of a shark asking a whale waiter if they serve anything other than krill at the restaurant.

    #26

    Funny cartoon showing a person trapped under long hair and another cutting hair from a tall tower window.

    #27

    Cartoon of a standing bat on a branch thinking standing is a great workout, surrounded by hanging bats in funny cartoons.

    #28

    Cartoon showing a person on hold with a phone, refusing to hang up, in a funny cartoons style.

    #29

    Two stranded men on island read sign by palm tree while sharks in water comment in a funny cartoon.

    #30

    Cartoon beaver mom telling her young beaver to finish dinner in a funny cartoon that might brighten your day.

    #31

    Cartoon of a man looking at a free little library with a tiny librarian saying shhh in a funny cartoon style.

    #32

    Funny cartoon of a snake on a therapist's couch, sweating and anxious, illustrating humor in cartoons and funny cartoons.

    #33

    Funny cartoon showing an octopus affectionately hugging a person, with another person commenting on the affection.

    #34

    Funny cartoon with birds doing an eye test using a chart, showcasing humor to brighten your day.

    #35

    Cartoon comparing early man with prehistoric animals and far too early man with dinosaurs in a funny cartoon style.

    #36

    Two cartoon characters discuss a budget called "the people's budget" in a funny cartoon strip.

    #37

    Two people reading a funny cartoon about a money-saving idea contest in a town budget with a humorous question.

    #38

    Funny cartoon showing masked medical staff and skeleton in a haunted hospital operating room, highlighting humor and safety.

    #39

    Funny cartoon showing people waiting at an electric vehicle charging station with Frankenstein plugged in.

    #40

    Funny cartoon of Wizard of Oz characters inviting Frankenstein to see the wizard in a bright, simple landscape setting.

    #41

    Cartoon showing a loan officer offering a loan based on chocolate prices to buy Halloween candy bags.

    #42

    Funny cartoon showing two animals in fallen leaves asking how to get back up in spring, humorous and lighthearted.

    #43

    Cartoon of flowers with faces arguing about sibling rivalry in the plant world, a funny cartoon brightening your day.

    #44

    Funny cartoon of a man with a half sheep, half dog pet wearing a collar labeled Rex, humor brightening the day.

    #45

    Cartoon showing three men on a ship deck with a harpoon, illustrating a funny cartoons scene about catch and release.

    #46

    Cartoon of birds at a feeder and a person feeding birds on a bench with a funny caption about full-serve.

    #47

    Cartoon showing funny English teacher correcting grammar mistake between two boys playing baseball outdoors.

    #48

    Group of people in a funny cartoon discussing changing seasons with humor to brighten your day.

    #49

    Funny cartoon showing two people and an observatory with a humorous twist on the star light wish, brightening your day.

    #50

    Two characters in a funny cartoon discussing space left on shelves at a museum archive, highlighting humorous observation.

