I’m a big lover of Christmas. What a great time to get rid of all that excess money I’ve accumulated over the past year.

I was born in Portsmouth, stand a proud 6 feet tall, and could be described as portly, grey, and somewhat “vintage.” I’ve been doodling for as long as I can remember. With a short attention span and a love of quick laughs, cartooning became my perfect creative outlet.

Over the years, I’ve drawn thousands (yes, thousands) of gags, some of which even made their way into magazines, greeting cards, and various publications. It hasn’t exactly made me rich, but it’s definitely kept me entertained (and hopefully you, too).

Here are a few of my fly-on-the-wall observations. Your comments, good, bad, or somewhere in between, are always welcome!

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

We Love The High Street

Cartoon showing the funny side of Christmas with a man struggling carrying many holiday shopping bags at night.

    #2

    Go Here

    Cartoon of Santa and reindeer on a snowy rooftop with humorous holiday signs in a festive Christmas cartoon style.

    #3

    Stuck On You

    A funny Christmas cartoon showing a woman stuck to a table while doing holiday crafting, highlighting holiday humor.

    #4

    Hot Tottie

    Christmas cartoons show people enjoying hot drinks at a winter warmers stall in snowy Christmas Land.

    #5

    Seasonal Bonus

    Santa and reindeer working on laptops in wages department with elves demanding real money in a funny Christmas cartoon.

    #6

    Too Much

    Family eating snacks in a living room with a decorated Christmas tree, illustrating funny Christmas cartoons and holiday humor.

    #7

    Dalashious Sprouts

    Cartoon of a woman shopping for Xmas Brussels sprouts with a decorated Christmas tree nearby, showing holiday humor.

    #8

    Xmas Escape

    Two people in a snowy Christmas cartoon scene, showing the funny side of the holidays with humor in an igloo.

    #9

    Xmas Dropkick

    Cartoon of a Christmas delivery man limping after many drop kicks, showing the funny side of holiday parcel deliveries.

    #10

    New Scoot

    Cartoon of a father and son with a Christmas tree and a takeaway delivery e-scooter, showing the funny side of the holidays.

    #11

    Happy Hospital

    Cartoon showing a humorous Christmas hospital scene with a woman in bed and family reacting, highlighting Christmas cartoons.

    #12

    We Three Kings

    Humorous Christmas cartoon showing three kings singing in a highway maintenance truck under a bright star.

    #13

    Jumping Jump Jets

    Cartoon of Santa using a Harrier jump jet on a snowy rooftop, showing the funny side of Christmas holidays.

    #14

    Big Bird

    Cartoon showing funny side of Christmas with a giant turkey roast delivered at a poultry farm Christmas collection point.

    #15

    Couple sitting on a couch in a Christmas cartoon, showing the funny side of the holidays with holiday decorations.

    #16

    Dusting Down

    Two cartoon garbage collectors in Christmas hats with bins near a garbage truck in winter, showing funny Christmas cartoons.

    #17

    Crime At Christmas

    Police officer beside Christmas cartoon Santa in sleigh with reindeer, showing the funny side of the holidays at night.

    #18

    Burnt Offerings

    Two cartoon characters at a holiday table with burnt food, showing the funny side of Christmas cartoons.

    #19

    Warm Bottom

    Santa with a burnt red coat standing next to a laughing elf and reindeer, showing a funny Christmas cartoon scene.

    #20

    Fill Her Up

    Electric car charging station next to a man, while Santa and reindeer deliver colorful Christmas presents at night.

    #21

    Busy Christmas Shopping

    Woman in bed exhausted from Christmas shopping online, man in suit standing amid messy room in a funny Christmas cartoon.

