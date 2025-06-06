Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Hope Those 2 Rot In Their Jail Cells”: Body Found In Search For Missing Teen Pheobe Bishop
Search and rescue team in orange uniforms walking along a forest dirt road during human remains search.
Crime, News

“Hope Those 2 Rot In Their Jail Cells”: Body Found In Search For Missing Teen Pheobe Bishop

A body believed to be that of missing Australian teen Pheobe Bishop has been found near where she was last seen three weeks ago. 

Police found the human remains while searching an area close to Good Night Scrub National Park, near Gin Gin, in Queensland, on Friday (June 6) at 2:30pm local time.

Forensic examinations are ongoing but investigators are currently in contact with the family of the 17-year-old.

Highlights
  • A body believed to be missing teen Pheobe Bishop was found near Good Night Scrub National Park after three weeks of searching.
  • Pheobe’s roommates, James Wood and Tanika Bromley, were charged with m*rder and interfering with a corpse.
  • Bishop never boarded her flight from Bundaberg Airport and was last seen with the two housemates who allegedly dropped her off.

Bishop’s roommates, James Wood and Tanika Bromley, were both charged with m*rder and interfering with a corpse in connection to the teenager’s disappearance.

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    Police have found what they believe to be human remains during the search for missing teenager Pheobe BishopYoung woman with long brown hair and light blue eyes lying down, related to human remains found in search for missing teenager.

    Image credits: ABC News Australia

    Bishop had been living with the couple after allegedly falling out with her mother and running away from home.

    They were the last people to see her alive after dropping her off at Bundaberg Airport on May 15. The teen failed to board a scheduled flight to Brisbane and then onto Western Australia to see her boyfriend.

    Detective Inspector Mansfield said Bishop never made it to the airport.

    Police officer with dog behind police tape at wooded area during human remains search for missing teenager.

    Image credits: ABC News (Australia)

    Search and rescue team in orange uniforms walking along forest road during human remains search for missing teenager.

    Image credits: 9 News Australia

    “We will allege that our evidence will outline that three people arrived near to the airport and three people never exited that vehicle,” Detective Mansfield said. 

    “Our investigations have been complex and protracted over the past three weeks. Those investigations have afforded us evidence to put both of those individuals before the court.”

    Mansfield added that investigators had “information that would suggest some form of motivation” to commit the crime.

    Her two housemates, James Wood and Tanika Bromley, have been charged in connection to the case

    Two side-by-side portraits of a man and a woman related to human remains found in search for missing teenager.

    Image credits: James Wood/Tanika Bromley

    Person in handcuffs being escorted by another inside a room related to human remains found in search efforts

    Image credits: 7NEWS Australia

    After Queensland Police announced they found the remains, Bishop’s mother, Kylie Johnson, said the news was “ripping [her] apart.”

    “I didn’t think my heart could break anymore then it did when you went missing, or when the charges were laid, but this! This is ripping me apart,” she wrote on Facebok.

    The teen’s community is preparing to host a candlelight vigil in her memory on Sunday night.

    “Like most rural families we are resilient, proud and strong but this has brought us to our knees like no drought ever could,” Johnson expressed.

    “This vigil is a way of our family acknowledging Pheobe’s impact on our community.

    “While we don’t have Phee home to put to rest just yet, our community needs the healing process to start.”

    “Out world has just been shattered into the most horrific place I’ve ever seen,” wrote the teen’s mother, Kylie Johnson

    Queensland Police emblem on a building wall related to the search for missing teenager and human remains found.

    Image credits: Kylie Johnson / Facebook

    After more than three weeks of investigation, police confirmed on Thursday (June 5) that they had charged her two housemates with one count each of m*rder and two counts of tampering with a corpse, as per Sky News Australia.

    Wood, one of the roommates, was taken into custody and questioned on Wednesday but was initially released without charge.

    However, as the investigation progressed, detectives later found enough evidence to charge both him and Bromly.

    Text messages sent by Wood to one of his friends after Bishop’s disappearance read, “I was one of the last people to see her alive cops basically asked me if I did her in or hurt her.

    “I was like WTF, so yeah that’s nice to know that purely because I’m a male and look the way I do.”

    Memorial with flowers and photos honoring Phoebe Bishop during search for human remains in missing teenager case

    Image credits: 9 News Queensland

    Wood had reportedly shared a Facebook message asking for information about Bishop and offering his fishing boat as reward.

    “Please if you know something, please contact her family,” he wrote, before directly addressing the 17-year-old, “And please homie if you see this please just contact one of us and let us know you’re ok.”

    Bishop’s other flatmate, 33-year-old Tanika Bromley, was arrested on May 24 after police found different weapons at her Gin Gin home and inside the grey Hyundai ix35 where Bishop was reportedly taken to the airport. She was charged with multiple weapon-related offenses unrelated to the Bishop investigation.

    According to the Daily Mail, Queensland Police had found and removed four lifeless dogs from the Gin Gin home as they searched for Bishop’s. One neighbor told the outlet that she believed as many as 13 of the animals had been discovered.

    Bishop’s community is preparing to host a candlelight vigil in her memory on Sunday 
    Two women smiling together outdoors, related to human remains found in search for missing teenager Pheobe Bishop.

    Image credits: Kylie Johnson / Facebook

    A crime scene has been declared as forensic examinations continue.

    “Police continue to appeal for any information in relation to Pheobe Bishop or the movement of a grey Hyundai IX35 between May 15 to 18 in the greater Gin Gin area,” Queensland Police said in a statement.

    Before her disappearance, the 17-year-old told one of her friends via text message that she had “been better” but chose to “focus on the good sh*t.”

    “I take off to WA in three days! Get out of this s*** home for a bit so that will be good, just packing atm (at the moment),” she texted, adding that she was planning to be gone for ten days.

    A supermarket worker who saw Bishop several times before she vanished described her as “looking worse for wear with no money” and said she “didn’t look like she belonged to anyone.”

    Social media users quickly reacted to the devastating news that the human remains might belong to Bishop.

    “Rip young lady you ddnt deserve this. Hope those 2 rot in there jail cells. Sending love to the family,” one person wrote.

    “Absolutely heartbreaking – It gives some kind of closure finding her but just so bloody cruel to take her life. Evil, evil people!!!” someone else said.

    “Poor young girl , terrible for her mum & family , sending love & prayers .can’t imagine how they can deal with losing such a beautiful young girl , stay strong ” a third added.

    This is a developing story

    “I was hoping she would be found alive. Rest in love sweet girl,” lamented one Facebook user

    Comment from Kylieanne Pattinson expressing grief and anger related to human remains found in search for missing teenager Phoebe Bishop.

    Comment by Suzie Duffy expressing sympathy for missing teenager Phoebe Bishop, mentioning possible drug dealers involvement.

    Social media comment expressing heartbreak over human remains found in search for missing teenager Pheobe Bishop.

    Comment on social media expressing condolences for Phoebe in the human remains found in search for missing teenager case.

    Comment expressing sorrow and anger related to human remains found in search for missing teenager Pheobe Bishop.

    Comment expressing sympathy and support for family after human remains found in search for missing teenager Phoebe Bishop.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing grief over human remains found in the search for missing teenager Pheobe Bishop.

    Comment expressing sympathy over human remains found in search for missing teenager Phoebe Bishop, with profile photo.

    Social media comment reacting to human remains found in search for missing teenager Phoebe Bishop with crying and broken heart emojis.

    Comment from Tiannaa Harkess expressing sorrow and hope for the missing teenager, related to human remains found search.

    Comment by Colleen Gray stating parents' worse nightmare with sad emoji in a social media post discussing human remains found in search for missing teenager.

    Comment by Marilyn Mim Morgan expressing grief over human remains found in search for missing teenager Phoebe Bishop.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
