Woman Goes Viral Explaining Why The Beast Gets The Beauty But The Ogre Never Gets The Prince
Animated scene showing human female and male beast characters from a fairy tale under a starry night sky.
Feminism, Social Issues

Woman Goes Viral Explaining Why The Beast Gets The Beauty But The Ogre Never Gets The Prince

You know how it goes. A kind, beautiful woman meets a beast of a man. She might be trapped in his home or bound to him by a curse. But thanks to her patience and kindness, he transforms—and gets his happy ending.

But have you ever seen that story told the other way around?

Kayla Gardner hadn’t either. In a viral TikTok, she broke down how the Beauty and the Beast trope always plays out the same way: women must be lovely to be loved, while men can be monstrous and still win.

Her take struck a nerve. Read more about it below, and don’t miss what feminist writer Paris Mwendwa had to say about how we can start breaking that cycle.

RELATED:

    Beauty and the Beast is one of the best-known fairytale tropes

    Animated scene showing a human female and male beast highlighting beauty standards in fairy tales at night.

    Image credits: Walt Disney Pictures

    But behind the romance, there’s a message that isn’t nearly as heartwarming as it looks

    Woman and male beast from fairy tales highlighting beauty standards and gender roles in animated scene at sunset

    Image credits: Dreamworks Pictures

    Woman exposing beauty standards in fairy tales with a viral message about human female and male beast roles.

    Image credits: kayla.g21

    Woman exposing beauty standards in fairy tales with emphasis on human female and male beast roles.

    Image credits: kayla.g21

    Watch the full video below

    @kayla.g21 This revelation really had my jaw on the ground ngl. & no one say Penelope, Avatar, or Shrek either bc no 💀✋🏼 #beautyandthebeast#lovetropes♬ Documentary video: Tension orchestra(1259187) – RE:MUSICA

    How can we unlearn what fairytales taught us about beauty?

    For many of us, the classic fairytales we remember are magical stories we still hold close to our hearts. They’re part of our childhood. They’re comforting. They let us escape into fantasy worlds where our imaginations could run wild.

    But when we look at them through a critical lens as modern, educated adults, we start to notice a lot of questionable, even troubling moments. Moments that make us pause and ask, Wait, did we actually grow up on this?

    It’s a tough truth to accept: the fairytales so many young girls looked up to are filled with sexist messages.

    If that sounds like an exaggeration, let’s take a closer look. Many fairytales tie a woman’s value directly to her beauty and obedience. In 2003, researchers at Purdue University examined 168 of the Grimm Brothers’ tales and found that 94% referenced physical appearance. On average, there were 13.6 mentions of looks per story. In one tale alone, female beauty was referenced 114 times. By contrast, mentions of male beauty never exceeded 35 in any story.

    Age is another recurring theme. In most versions of Little Red Riding Hood, the elderly grandmother gets eaten, while the child survives. In Snow White, as soon as the young daughter is born, the mother dies, and the story shifts focus to the girl. Youth is rewarded; age is erased.
    Older women in these tales are usually shown as hags, witches, or cruel stepmothers—think of the stepmother in Snow White. While there are some positive examples, like the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, these are rare exceptions rather than the norm.

    So what does this recurring focus on women’s appearance, while men are judged more on their character, say about the values we’ve internalized?

    Bored Panda reached out to writer and feminist Paris Mwendwa to hear her perspective.

    “I think the Beauty and the Beast trope reflects our society’s belief that men are full human beings, capable of growth and deep emotional incracies, and women exist to serve them,” she said.

    “Women are meant to represent all the beauty in the world, both by being beautiful and embodying it,” she argued. “In these stories they inspire the beast to improve and change. They motivate them with their goodness. While this dynamic seems kind to women on the outside, it denies them the complexity that men are allowed to have.”

    As Mwendwa explained, the result is that women aren’t allowed to be angry, complicated, or even slightly unkind. They’re small, pretty things meant only to motivate or inspire the man.

    “All of this does come together to further cement the idea that women must be beautiful to be loved or accepted. Women are not featured positively in stories unless they are pretty. Even if they start out unattractive, a core part of the plot will be improving their looks,” she said.

    Again and again, women are told they won’t receive love or kindness unless they’re beautiful first.

    But Mwendwa believes we can do more than just analyze the message. We can actively fight it.

    “We push back by not trying to be beautiful. By engaging in the pursuit of beauty we are going along with the idea that beauty is a worthwhile goal. We signal that the industry of beauty and the social pressures surrounding it should not be fought against,” she said.

    “When you stop trying to be beautiful and allow yourself to exist in the world as you are, you force the world to accept you back. You start to assert the truth that women deserve love and care and don’t need to first contort their appearance to get it,” she explained.

    “Living in the world, going to school, work, falling in love, all without trying to be beautiful first is what will deconstruct this idea.”

    Readers were frustrated that this outdated trope is still around

    Comment highlighting beauty standards in fairy tales focusing on human female and male beast relationships going viral.

    Screenshot of a viral comment thread discussing beauty standards in fairy tales featuring human females and male beasts.

    Comment on social media post by a woman exposing beauty standards in fairy tales, mentioning sexualized mermaids or fairies.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing beauty standards in fairy tales focusing on human female and male beast roles.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing a dialogue, highlighting a woman exposing beauty standards in fairy tales.

    Comment by a woman exposing beauty standards in fairy tales, highlighting human female and male beast portrayals.

    Comment on social media post discussing fairy tale beauty standards, highlighting human female and male beast portrayal.

    Comments discussing beauty standards in fairy tales, focusing on the recurring theme of human female and male beast.

    Commenter discusses sexualized beauty standards in fairy tales, highlighting portrayal of human female and male beast characters.

    Screenshot of social media comments discussing beauty standards and societal views in fairy tales featuring human female and male beast.

    Screenshot of a social media exchange discussing beauty standards in fairy tales featuring a reference to The Little Mermaid.

    Comment discussing the theory behind beauty standards in fairy tales featuring a human female and a male beast.

    Comment by Cami Peña Salvatier discussing beauty standards in fairy tales focusing on human female and male beast roles.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a viral post about woman exposing beauty standards in fairy tales.

    Comment highlighting beauty standards in fairy tales focusing on human female and male beast roles.

    Social media comment exposing beauty standards in fairy tales focusing on human female and male beast roles.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing beauty standards in fairy tales focusing on human female and male beast roles.

    Comment from user that highlights adding the concept exposing beauty standards in fairy tales featuring human female and male beast.

    Social media comment discussing programming young girls to accept men at their worst and build them into princes.

    Comment reading the closest thing we have is Howl's Moving Castle with a crying emoji, discussing beauty standards in fairy tales.

    Comment about filmmakers exposing beauty standards in fairy tales, highlighting human female and male beast roles.

    Screenshot of a viral comment exchange discussing beauty standards in fairy tales featuring the human female and male beast.

    Comment from user discussing beauty standards in fairy tales, highlighting human female and male beast character roles.

    Social media comment discussing beauty standards in fairy tales focusing on human female and male beast characters.

    Comment from user banjoisking discussing beauty standards in fairy tales about the human female and male beast characters.

    Comment discussing original purpose of fairy tales related to women and arranged marriage, highlighting beauty standards in fairy tales.

    Comment from Carmelita exposing beauty standards in fairy tales with human female and male beast roles.

    Comment discussing beauty standards in fairy tales focusing on the human female and male beast roles.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing how beauty standards in movies shape young girls’ perceptions of female appearance.

    Screenshot of online comments discussing beauty standards and gender roles in psychology and patriarchal views related to fairy tales.

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lauragillette avatar
    Laura Gillette
    Laura Gillette
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's the "titanic rose is a ginger" referring to? I know Rose was a redhead in the movie Titanic. How is that relevant to this discussion?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    gerryhiggins avatar
    Gerry Higgins
    Gerry Higgins
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Movies like "HAIRSPRAY" where the unattractive girl get's the hottest guy in town? Or 'The DUFF', or ' Never Been Kissed', or 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding', or ' A Walk to Remember'? Those movies? Oh, they don't count I guess.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    keithhandlyike avatar
    Keith Handly (Ike)
    Keith Handly (Ike)
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The original French tale was a way to get men to be gentlemen to women. The problem isn't the tale. It's this particular interpretation of it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
