Mariola Glajcar is a passionate and sensitive photographer from Poland. She's giving her entire self to photography. With perseverance and hard work, she has achieved several titles and honors. She won first place in the fine art category of the CPC International Children's Photography Competition and has been ranked among the top 10 children's photographers in the world several times.

In these photographs, Mariola portrays people and animals quite delicately. She is inspired by freedom and connection between the two. Both human and animal, seemingly different creatures merged together find balance and similarity, leaving a mystical scent in the finished pieces of her work.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | mariolaglajcar.pl | youtube.com

The pictures are stunning, they give have a " fantasy " felling, almost like an enchanted world, really love them.

