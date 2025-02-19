I Painted A “Huge Peach” With A Lot Of Detail
The huge peach was discovered by a group of rock climbers who scaled it straight away. If they were drawn by its aroma or silky smooth fruit, you could not know for they didn’t linger there. They climbed directly to the pit and its catacombs, where they spelunker, rested, leaning against its smooth walls. A red-haired woman passed by and cheered them on from far below.
Original painting: by a human being
series: “Super Organic”
