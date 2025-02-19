Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Painted A “Huge Peach” With A Lot Of Detail
User submission
Art

I Painted A “Huge Peach” With A Lot Of Detail

Natasha Kudashkina
Community member
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

11

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

The huge peach was discovered by a group of rock climbers who scaled it straight away. If they were drawn by its aroma or silky smooth fruit, you could not know for they didn’t linger there. They climbed directly to the pit and its catacombs, where they spelunker, rested, leaning against its smooth walls. A red-haired woman passed by and cheered them on from far below.

Original painting: by a human being

series: “Super Organic”

More info: natashadesign.com

RELATED:

    acrylic on canvas 36 x 48 inches

    I Painted A “Huge Peach” With A Lot Of Detail

    close up on a red haired woman

    I Painted A “Huge Peach” With A Lot Of Detail

    resting time

    I Painted A “Huge Peach” With A Lot Of Detail

    ADVERTISEMENT

    close up on a climber

    I Painted A “Huge Peach” With A Lot Of Detail

    I Painted A “Huge Peach” With A Lot Of Detail

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    11

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    11

    Open list comments

    0

    Natasha Kudashkina

    Natasha Kudashkina

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    Multidisciplinary ArtistNatasha has been crafting exceptionally creative work in almost every medium imaginable for almost her entire life. With a belief that the whole world is a potential canvas, she has made her mark by taking the everyday world and altering it into something more fantastic.

    Read less »
    Natasha Kudashkina

    Natasha Kudashkina

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    Multidisciplinary ArtistNatasha has been crafting exceptionally creative work in almost every medium imaginable for almost her entire life. With a belief that the whole world is a potential canvas, she has made her mark by taking the everyday world and altering it into something more fantastic.

    Read less »
    Diana Lopetaitė

    Diana Lopetaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there, Pandas! My name is Diana (though some prefer to refer to me as Diane, Deanna, and even Liana sometimes), and I am a Community Post Moderator Lead for Bored Panda. As my position title states, I am one of the people (employed Pandas for bamboo) over here who work with the community side of things on this website to ensure all is well, and while at that, I also help various creators and artists get recognition for the incredible work they do by connecting them to a large worldwide audience. Other than that, outside of work, you can find me brewing a nice cup of coffee, making a pizza from scratch, or baking brownies. I also love traveling, concerts, and cats (heavy on that, because I am a cat mom).

    Read less »
    Diana Lopetaitė

    Diana Lopetaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there, Pandas! My name is Diana (though some prefer to refer to me as Diane, Deanna, and even Liana sometimes), and I am a Community Post Moderator Lead for Bored Panda. As my position title states, I am one of the people (employed Pandas for bamboo) over here who work with the community side of things on this website to ensure all is well, and while at that, I also help various creators and artists get recognition for the incredible work they do by connecting them to a large worldwide audience. Other than that, outside of work, you can find me brewing a nice cup of coffee, making a pizza from scratch, or baking brownies. I also love traveling, concerts, and cats (heavy on that, because I am a cat mom).

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Art
    Homepage
    Trending
    Art
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Art Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda