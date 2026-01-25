Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Social Awareness Meter: 29 Questions That Rank Your Personal Wokeness Level
Person wearing woke T-shirt eating avocado toast next to neon sign about social awareness and woke ranking quiz
Quizzes
Society

Social Awareness Meter: 29 Questions That Rank Your Personal Wokeness Level

4

30

4

ADVERTISEMENT

“Woke” originally meant being alert to racial prejudice and discrimination. However, over the past decade, it has evolved into a much broader awareness of social injustices. In pop culture and social media, being “woke” has been associated with even the smallest things – for example, your milk choice.

Well, today we’re aiming to blend the two sides of the “woke” concept to determine where exactly you stand. Ever wondered whether your social radar is taking a nap or going 100 miles an hour? We’ll go through 29 questions, some silly, some more serious, but worry not – no one is here to judge you. Either way, the journey’s half the fun, so let’s wake up and smell the oat milk!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

 

RELATED:

    Progress:

    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 29
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 29
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    30

    4

    30

    4

    Daria Ives

    Daria Ives

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    Trivia writer at Bored Panda with a soft spot for personality quizzes, pop culture, and all things quirky. I love psychology & the little things people don't usually say out loud. I draw inspiration from that and various stuff online to create quizzes that help you discover something new about yourself (or at least laugh along the way).

    Read less »
    Daria Ives

    Daria Ives

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    Trivia writer at Bored Panda with a soft spot for personality quizzes, pop culture, and all things quirky. I love psychology & the little things people don't usually say out loud. I draw inspiration from that and various stuff online to create quizzes that help you discover something new about yourself (or at least laugh along the way).

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The result was 100 percent correct. " Completely Unbothered". Yup, just don't care! Tear yourselves up losers.

    1
    1point
    reply
    deimosjupiter avatar
    Rika
    Rika
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Completely unbothered" Well, yeah. Life's stressful enough without having to go ask your neighbor what kind of orientation their flag represents. (And it's a creepy question, we're not friends, I don't care who they're bedding.)

    0
    0points
    reply
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So is 1 as least interested as you can be, or is 6? (I really hope it's one.)

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The result was 100 percent correct. " Completely Unbothered". Yup, just don't care! Tear yourselves up losers.

    1
    1point
    reply
    deimosjupiter avatar
    Rika
    Rika
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Completely unbothered" Well, yeah. Life's stressful enough without having to go ask your neighbor what kind of orientation their flag represents. (And it's a creepy question, we're not friends, I don't care who they're bedding.)

    0
    0points
    reply
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So is 1 as least interested as you can be, or is 6? (I really hope it's one.)

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Society
    Homepage
    Trending
    Society
    Homepage
    Next in Society
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT