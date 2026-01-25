Social Awareness Meter: 29 Questions That Rank Your Personal Wokeness Level

ADVERTISEMENT

“Woke” originally meant being alert to racial prejudice and discrimination. However, over the past decade, it has evolved into a much broader awareness of social injustices. In pop culture and social media, being “woke” has been associated with even the smallest things – for example, your milk choice.

Well, today we’re aiming to blend the two sides of the “woke” concept to determine where exactly you stand. Ever wondered whether your social radar is taking a nap or going 100 miles an hour? We’ll go through 29 questions, some silly, some more serious, but worry not – no one is here to judge you. Either way, the journey’s half the fun, so let’s wake up and smell the oat milk!

