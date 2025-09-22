Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

How To Turn A Word Search Into A Frame-Ready Pop-Art Portrait
Pop-art portrait created from a word search puzzle displayed in a modern home dining area with colorful decor.
User submission
Art & Design

How To Turn A Word Search Into A Frame-Ready Pop-Art Portrait

dimitrispapadopoulos Dimitris Papadopoulos Community member
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

10

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

I’ve been experimenting with “puzzly art,” where a classic word search slowly reveals an image as you solve it. I call these art-revealing puzzles LexaPics (from Greek lexis, “word,” + “pics,” as in pictures/pixels).

In this tutorial, I’ll show you how to solve one and create a pop-art portrait to decorate your interior. It prints cleanly from A3 and up, using only watercolor markers and paper.

I built a custom grid so solved letters map to simple contour regions, tuned contrast for ink-friendly output, and exported both home-print and poster PDFs. The example has a Marilyn-inspired vibe.

This is an unofficial, fan-made tutorial. Not affiliated with or endorsed by any estate/brand. The portrait is my original stylized design and not based on a specific photograph.

(The last step is a creative shortcut if you’re short on time but want to see your art quickly!)

More info: lexapics.arterior.gr

RELATED:

    Showcase of the final Marylin Monroe inspired artwork made from words solving a word search

    How To Turn A Word Search Into A Frame-Ready Pop-Art Portrait

    Mini time-lapse showing in short the whole process

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In this mini video, only one color is used, but you have the option to use an extra color for the lips, since the word lists you will follow are color-grouped.

    Feel free to use the colors that match your interior.

    Step 1: print the wordlists in any paper

    How To Turn A Word Search Into A Frame-Ready Pop-Art Portrait

    Let’s start!

    Materials:

    • Paper (A3 or larger recommended)
    • Watercolor brush markers (or any marker that leaves some transparency)
    •Files (download)

    Grab the ZIP (3 PDFs: puzzle, word lists, final preview):
    https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AYkJKkWS1zMK3_VQ9D3cfbBMaNo9iYG6/view?usp=sharing

    Steps (condensed; more detailed in pictures/videos below):

    1. Print the word lists (any size). Rows are labeled A, B, C… and columns 1, 2, 3… of the puzzle. For example, B3 word list is for the puzzle’s 2nd row, 3rd column mini word search. I did not mark the puzzle grids because it is intended to be framed.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    step 2: print the puzzle – file: mm inspired puzzle.pdf

    How To Turn A Word Search Into A Frame-Ready Pop-Art Portrait

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Print the puzzle – A3 or larger paper (don’t go smaller). You can:

    • Home-print via tiled/“poster” printing (e.g., Adobe Acrobat Reader: Print → Poster → Tile Scale 100%, add cut marks/5 mm overlap), or

    • Use your large-format printer / local print shop. Any size that fits your interior works, as long as it is A3 or larger.

    In case of home printing

    How To Turn A Word Search Into A Frame-Ready Pop-Art Portrait

    The puzzle!

    How To Turn A Word Search Into A Frame-Ready Pop-Art Portrait

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Since I intentionally did not include grid labels in the file, as the final art is meant to be framed and displayed, I wanted to keep the layout as clean as possible.

    The grid labeling follows a simple format: each row is assigned a letter (a, b, c, …) and each column a number (1, 2, 3, …) So the first row’s left cell is A1, the second A2. To label the grid for reference, you can lightly write the row letters and column numbers with a pencil in the blank margins on the left and top, or mark them subtly next to each cell—preferably in a way that can be easily erased later.

    step 3: go solve! solve words, reveal art!

    How To Turn A Word Search Into A Frame-Ready Pop-Art Portrait

    ADVERTISEMENT

    This step is pretty forward, go find the words per grid and shade using the tool you selected!

    The key is using transparent coloring so the underlying letters remain visible to be able to find the remaining grid’s words. Dry-erase markers do the job. Best is watercolor markers like the marker on pic 1, or brush and watercolor paint, or diluted acrylic.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Follow the grid carefully. Each word corresponds to tiles that gradually shape the image. As more words are found, the image becomes clear — it’s a satisfying hybrid of logic and art.

    Don’t aim for perfection — aim for expression!

    The beauty of LexaPics lies in its imperfection.

    Your shading lines don’t have to be perfect. Your brush strokes can wander.
    This is art — not a test.

    Finish! Frame! and please share your art!

    How To Turn A Word Search Into A Frame-Ready Pop-Art Portrait

    Please share your artwork! We’d love to see it! Even if it is the same theme, each one is Unique with your personality!

    Bonus: Fast Track or ‘Creative Cheating’. I’m short on time. What can I do?

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I got you covered!

    If you’re short on time, or just want to see the result quickly, we’ve got you covered.

    Included is a high-resolution preview PDF or image, showing the result theme already made!

    You can:
    • Use it as a reference (open it in your phone, tablet, pc) to copy word placements onto your printed grid.
    • or even print as is in any size!

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Arts and crafts
    Vote arrow up

    10

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    10

    Open list comments

    0

    Dimitris Papadopoulos

    Dimitris Papadopoulos

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    I’m a computer science teacher from Greece with a lifelong love for creativity, puzzles, and automation. I enjoy blending logic with art — from shadow art experiments to unique puzzle concepts that reveal hidden images. My latest project, LexaPics, combines classic word search puzzles with visual art, creating collaborative and display-worthy experiences for all ages. I believe puzzles can be more than games — they can be art, education, and a way to connect people.

    Read less »
    Dimitris Papadopoulos

    Dimitris Papadopoulos

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    I’m a computer science teacher from Greece with a lifelong love for creativity, puzzles, and automation. I enjoy blending logic with art — from shadow art experiments to unique puzzle concepts that reveal hidden images. My latest project, LexaPics, combines classic word search puzzles with visual art, creating collaborative and display-worthy experiences for all ages. I believe puzzles can be more than games — they can be art, education, and a way to connect people.

    Read less »
    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

    Read less »
    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Art & Design
    Homepage
    Trending
    Art & Design
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Art & Design Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT