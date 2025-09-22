How To Turn A Word Search Into A Frame-Ready Pop-Art Portrait

ADVERTISEMENT

I’ve been experimenting with “puzzly art,” where a classic word search slowly reveals an image as you solve it. I call these art-revealing puzzles LexaPics (from Greek lexis, “word,” + “pics,” as in pictures/pixels).

In this tutorial, I’ll show you how to solve one and create a pop-art portrait to decorate your interior. It prints cleanly from A3 and up, using only watercolor markers and paper.

I built a custom grid so solved letters map to simple contour regions, tuned contrast for ink-friendly output, and exported both home-print and poster PDFs. The example has a Marilyn-inspired vibe.

This is an unofficial, fan-made tutorial. Not affiliated with or endorsed by any estate/brand. The portrait is my original stylized design and not based on a specific photograph.

(The last step is a creative shortcut if you’re short on time but want to see your art quickly!)

More info: lexapics.arterior.gr

Showcase of the final Marylin Monroe inspired artwork made from words solving a word search

Mini time-lapse showing in short the whole process

In this mini video, only one color is used, but you have the option to use an extra color for the lips, since the word lists you will follow are color-grouped.

Feel free to use the colors that match your interior.

Step 1: print the wordlists in any paper

Let’s start!

Materials:

• Paper (A3 or larger recommended)

• Watercolor brush markers (or any marker that leaves some transparency)

•Files (download)

Grab the ZIP (3 PDFs: puzzle, word lists, final preview):

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AYkJKkWS1zMK3_VQ9D3cfbBMaNo9iYG6/view?usp=sharing

Steps (condensed; more detailed in pictures/videos below):

1. Print the word lists (any size). Rows are labeled A, B, C… and columns 1, 2, 3… of the puzzle. For example, B3 word list is for the puzzle’s 2nd row, 3rd column mini word search. I did not mark the puzzle grids because it is intended to be framed.

step 2: print the puzzle – file: mm inspired puzzle.pdf

Print the puzzle – A3 or larger paper (don’t go smaller). You can:

• Home-print via tiled/“poster” printing (e.g., Adobe Acrobat Reader: Print → Poster → Tile Scale 100%, add cut marks/5 mm overlap), or

• Use your large-format printer / local print shop. Any size that fits your interior works, as long as it is A3 or larger.

In case of home printing

The puzzle!

Since I intentionally did not include grid labels in the file, as the final art is meant to be framed and displayed, I wanted to keep the layout as clean as possible.

The grid labeling follows a simple format: each row is assigned a letter (a, b, c, …) and each column a number (1, 2, 3, …) So the first row’s left cell is A1, the second A2. To label the grid for reference, you can lightly write the row letters and column numbers with a pencil in the blank margins on the left and top, or mark them subtly next to each cell—preferably in a way that can be easily erased later.

step 3: go solve! solve words, reveal art!

This step is pretty forward, go find the words per grid and shade using the tool you selected!

The key is using transparent coloring so the underlying letters remain visible to be able to find the remaining grid’s words. Dry-erase markers do the job. Best is watercolor markers like the marker on pic 1, or brush and watercolor paint, or diluted acrylic.

Follow the grid carefully. Each word corresponds to tiles that gradually shape the image. As more words are found, the image becomes clear — it’s a satisfying hybrid of logic and art.

Don’t aim for perfection — aim for expression!

The beauty of LexaPics lies in its imperfection.

Your shading lines don’t have to be perfect. Your brush strokes can wander.

This is art — not a test.

Finish! Frame! and please share your art!

Please share your artwork! We’d love to see it! Even if it is the same theme, each one is Unique with your personality!

Bonus: Fast Track or ‘Creative Cheating’. I’m short on time. What can I do?

I got you covered!

If you’re short on time, or just want to see the result quickly, we’ve got you covered.

Included is a high-resolution preview PDF or image, showing the result theme already made!

You can:

• Use it as a reference (open it in your phone, tablet, pc) to copy word placements onto your printed grid.

• or even print as is in any size!