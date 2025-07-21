“Suspiciously Unbothered”: 84 Times People Gave Exactly Zero Ducks About The World Around Them
There’s a reason why people gravitate toward characters like Fight Club’s Tyler Durden or Mean Streets’ Johnny Boy Civello. These characters exuded a devil-may-care attitude, as if nothing in life bothered them at all.
Many of us tend to live vicariously through these individuals and aspire to have the same calm indifference. It’s likely why the images on today’s list may resonate with you, our readers, one way or another.
We’ve collected these random yet hilariously eye-catching photos of people going about their lives in a nonchalant yet silly way. Scroll through and see what we mean.
This post may include affiliate links.
This Guy Chillin With His Dog In London
Elderly Couple Posing For Photo After Their Car Flipped (Wife Still Trapped Inside)
This Guy I Met At The Grocery Store Had His Pet Turkey With Him
There is an actual thing called “Don’t Give a Damn Syndrome.” Mental health consultant Louise Cady first introduced it in a 1973 journal, describing the apathetic approach people had towards their work at the time and how it needed to change.
“What industry needs to do is redesign the worker. Change the worker’s ‘don’t care’ attitude toward work and toward life, toward all his activities and relationships,” an excerpt from Cady’s piece read.
Voting In Australia
This Mom Who Was A Grade A Savage
My Boyfriend's Dog Tried To Fit Through The Yorkie Sized Dog Door
For some experts, however, apathy can be a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it can be perceived as a lack of motivation and passion, which can be contagious. But as psychology professor Krystine Bacho, PhD, pointed out, it can also help keep us focused on things that matter.
“Indifference to things that distract us from what really matters may help preserve our ability to empathize with the suffering of others,” Bacho wrote in an article for Psychology Today.
My Friend Sent Me This While At The DMV. This Guy Got Fed Up With Waiting So He Ordered A Pizza
Zero Ducks Given After Sandy
This Guy‘S Way Of Coping With Hair Loss Is Top Level
Bacho did clarify that there is a stark difference between healthy and unhealthy apathy. She stated that having a level of indifference can be beneficial if it protects a person from being emotionally drained by toxic matters and people.
Another indicator is whether apathy is a way of freeing oneself from unhealthy anxieties and embracing happiness, much like how people choose to be indifferent towards the negativity in life that is beyond their control.
Passed This Guy On The Way To Work
Saw This Guy Giving In Costco
Chunk Gives 0 Ducks
Given the tumultuous state of certain parts of the world, many people have experienced compassion fatigue. It’s the feeling of exhaustion you get after prolonged exposure to the suffering of other people, much like when consuming 24-hour news cycles.
According to leadership and communications coach Jason W Birkevold Liem, having a mindset of healthy indifference not only buffers the effects of compassion fatigue, but it also curbs mental imbalance, increased stress, and anxiety.
These Old Mates Just Having A BBQ
Everyone Is Freaking Because Prague Is Flooded, Only This Dude Doesn't Give A Single Duck
I Hope They Cropped This Guy Out Of The Real Wedding Photos
Liem admits that adopting an indifferent approach to life may be controversial, but reiterated that it is far different from having a lack of empathy. He believes it is more about maintaining a “sense of balance and distance.”
“By cultivating a sense of mental detachment, we help ourselves and improve our ability to help others,” he wrote.
Just People Enjoying Life
Best Time To Vacuum The Grass Is At Night
Someone Who Is Unbothered
Free That Spider
I Don't Give A Dang
My Dad's Client At The Gym Turned 99 Today. She Is Out Of Dangs To Give
This Guy
The Choice Of Clothing This Guy Have While Snowboarding
Don't Give A Dang
Quick Learner
Suspiciously Unbothered
My Friend's Flight Got Cancelled. He Couldn't Care Less
All Very Admirable Careers... Wait A Second
She Doesn't Give A Dang
This Guy Brought His Gaming Super Computer Into The Public Library. In Several Suitcases
This Short Person Standing On A Stack Of Sandals
Don't Mind Me
I Nearly Fell Over Chasing Her Down To Get That Picture Today
You're Right, Have Fun
License Plate Checks Out
My Grandma Drinking The Largest Beer I’ve Ever Seen
Pink Shirt Guy Doesn't Give A Dang About Hazardous Material
Just Watched This Lady Knock Over A Wine Display And Keep Trucking
Saw This Guy In Class Today, And Yes That Is Cheese
A Friend Of Mine Had His Wedding Today
The best man is asked for the rings, the groom holds his hand out and the best man plays the "I don't have them" card. Everyone checks pockets...And no one has the rings. Then...This guy rolls in.