We’ve collected these random yet hilariously eye-catching photos of people going about their lives in a nonchalant yet silly way. Scroll through and see what we mean.

Many of us tend to live vicariously through these individuals and aspire to have the same calm indifference . It’s likely why the images on today’s list may resonate with you, our readers, one way or another.

There’s a reason why people gravitate toward characters like Fight Club’s Tyler Durden or Mean Streets’ Johnny Boy Civello . These characters exuded a devil-may-care attitude, as if nothing in life bothered them at all.

#1 This Guy Chillin With His Dog In London Share icon

RELATED:

#2 Elderly Couple Posing For Photo After Their Car Flipped (Wife Still Trapped Inside) Share icon

#3 This Guy I Met At The Grocery Store Had His Pet Turkey With Him Share icon

There is an actual thing called “Don’t Give a Damn Syndrome.” Mental health consultant Louise Cady first introduced it in a 1973 journal, describing the apathetic approach people had towards their work at the time and how it needed to change. “What industry needs to do is redesign the worker. Change the worker’s ‘don’t care’ attitude toward work and toward life, toward all his activities and relationships,” an excerpt from Cady’s piece read. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Voting In Australia Share icon

#5 This Mom Who Was A Grade A Savage Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 My Boyfriend's Dog Tried To Fit Through The Yorkie Sized Dog Door Share icon

For some experts, however, apathy can be a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it can be perceived as a lack of motivation and passion, which can be contagious. But as psychology professor Krystine Bacho, PhD, pointed out, it can also help keep us focused on things that matter. ADVERTISEMENT “Indifference to things that distract us from what really matters may help preserve our ability to empathize with the suffering of others,” Bacho wrote in an article for Psychology Today.

#7 My Friend Sent Me This While At The DMV. This Guy Got Fed Up With Waiting So He Ordered A Pizza Share icon

#8 Zero Ducks Given After Sandy Share icon

#9 This Guy‘S Way Of Coping With Hair Loss Is Top Level Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Bacho did clarify that there is a stark difference between healthy and unhealthy apathy. She stated that having a level of indifference can be beneficial if it protects a person from being emotionally drained by toxic matters and people. ADVERTISEMENT Another indicator is whether apathy is a way of freeing oneself from unhealthy anxieties and embracing happiness, much like how people choose to be indifferent towards the negativity in life that is beyond their control.

#10 Passed This Guy On The Way To Work Share icon

#11 Saw This Guy Giving In Costco Share icon

#12 Chunk Gives 0 Ducks Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Given the tumultuous state of certain parts of the world, many people have experienced compassion fatigue. It’s the feeling of exhaustion you get after prolonged exposure to the suffering of other people, much like when consuming 24-hour news cycles. According to leadership and communications coach Jason W Birkevold Liem, having a mindset of healthy indifference not only buffers the effects of compassion fatigue, but it also curbs mental imbalance, increased stress, and anxiety. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 These Old Mates Just Having A BBQ Share icon

#14 Everyone Is Freaking Because Prague Is Flooded, Only This Dude Doesn't Give A Single Duck Share icon

#15 I Hope They Cropped This Guy Out Of The Real Wedding Photos Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Liem admits that adopting an indifferent approach to life may be controversial, but reiterated that it is far different from having a lack of empathy. He believes it is more about maintaining a “sense of balance and distance.” “By cultivating a sense of mental detachment, we help ourselves and improve our ability to help others,” he wrote.

#16 Shake It Off Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Just People Enjoying Life Share icon

#18 Best Time To Vacuum The Grass Is At Night Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Someone Who Is Unbothered Share icon

#20 Free That Spider Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 I Don't Give A Dang Share icon

#22 My Dad's Client At The Gym Turned 99 Today. She Is Out Of Dangs To Give Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 This Guy Share icon

#24 The Choice Of Clothing This Guy Have While Snowboarding Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Don't Give A Dang Share icon

#26 Quick Learner Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Suspiciously Unbothered Share icon

#28 My Friend's Flight Got Cancelled. He Couldn't Care Less Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 All Very Admirable Careers... Wait A Second Share icon

#30 She Doesn't Give A Dang Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 This Guy Brought His Gaming Super Computer Into The Public Library. In Several Suitcases Share icon

#32 This Short Person Standing On A Stack Of Sandals Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Don't Mind Me Share icon

#34 I Nearly Fell Over Chasing Her Down To Get That Picture Today Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 You're Right, Have Fun Share icon

#36 License Plate Checks Out Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 My Grandma Drinking The Largest Beer I’ve Ever Seen Share icon

#38 My Italian Nonno Don't Give A Dang Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 Pink Shirt Guy Doesn't Give A Dang About Hazardous Material Share icon

#40 Just Watched This Lady Knock Over A Wine Display And Keep Trucking Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Saw This Guy In Class Today, And Yes That Is Cheese Share icon

#42 A Friend Of Mine Had His Wedding Today Share icon The best man is asked for the rings, the groom holds his hand out and the best man plays the "I don't have them" card. Everyone checks pockets...And no one has the rings. Then...This guy rolls in.



ADVERTISEMENT

#43 There's Lazy And Then There's This Guy Share icon

#44 Hell Yeah Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 This Guy Couldn't Care Less Share icon

#46 I Think This Guy Wins Halloween. Cruising Down The Road At 50 Miles An Hour Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 This Guy At My Work (He Started Couple Weeks Ago) Share icon

#48 This Guy In Italy Sitting On His Tennis Racquet Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 We Were At A Parade. It Was Hot As Balls. This Guy Dropped Out Right By Me Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Fresh Out Of Dangs Share icon

#51 Bisons - Completely Unbothered By Old Faithful Going Off Yellowstone Ntl Park Share icon

#52 This Was The Guy Who Took My Order At A Taco John’s Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 I Met This Guy While Skiing This Weekend, He's Cute But His Legs Are Kind Of Short Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Went To Visit My Professor's Office Today. Found That He Doesn't Give A Dang Share icon

#55 Look How Hard He Is Concentrating. I Am Sure He Is Simply Reading The Articles. For Science Share icon

#56 This Guy Has A Mouse For His Phone Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 Out For Breakfast At 9:30 Am Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 Told My Wife That I Don't Care What My Coworkers Think. I Want This Lunch Bag Share icon

#59 My Family Visited Me For My Birthday. My Mom Has Ran Out Of F To Give Share icon

#60 Spotted In My Grandmas Apartment Building Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 God Dammit, Grandma Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 Granny's Rules For The Lyft Share icon

#63 Sent A Sweet Note In My 2nd Grade Son's Lunchbox. Got This Response Share icon

#64 Saw This Guy At Costco Today Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 This Is What Our It Guy Wore To The Office Today Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 Dgaf Share icon

#67 I Got Charged A "B*tching Fee" Share icon

#68 Call Mom, I Don't Give A Dang Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 Just Give Passengers A Loaded Gun, Why Don't You? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 Glad To Know I'm Not The Only Dad Who Has Received The Gift Of Poophands Share icon

#71 One Of My Relatives Saw This Guy In The Atlanta Airport Share icon

#72 This Guys Argyle Sock Tattoo Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 Experienced Driver Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 At Least He Doesn't Have His Bare Feet Plastered On Another Seat Or Counter Top Share icon

#75 Not My Problem Share icon

#76 Gramps Needs What He Needs When He Needs It Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#77 Who Says Teachers Don't Care Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#78 A Pair Of Knockoff Nikes Share icon

#79 My 70 Year Old Grandma Got New Coasters Share icon

#80 This Guy Is Living In 3019 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#81 Walked Onto My Flight And Saw This Guy Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#82 No Shame Share icon

#83 Bonus Points For Wiping Your Nose With Your Hand While You're Eating Share icon