We’ve rounded up a set of photos that show just how wildly things have changed, both subtly and dramatically. Think furniture from grandma’s living room, phones with actual cords, and designs that scream retro charm. Whether you're here for nostalgia or just curious how things looked before your time, you’re in for a treat.

Every now and then, cleaning the house turns into a mini time-travel session. You lift an old box and boom: there’s a chunky DVD player or a dusty flip phone staring back at you. It’s oddly comforting and hilarious to realize how quickly our everyday stuff can turn into antiques . But today, we’re not just talking about yesterday’s tech. We’re diving deeper, into the kind of old-school that feels like another lifetime.

#1 My Late Grandma Still Had Her TV Operating Guide From 1962 Share icon

#2 Ken 1985 vs. Ken 2018 Share icon

#3 Report Card From My Great-Grandfather In 1926 Share icon

We all know how quickly things change these days. A brand-new phone you buy now could feel outdated in just a few months. It’s not just tech: airplanes, kitchen gadgets, even the way we dress or listen to music evolve fast. One minute it’s DVDs, the next it’s streaming. You blink, and the world moves on. It’s wild to think about how short the life cycle of “modern” can be now. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 My Barbershop Still Uses Their Original Cash Register From 1904 Share icon

#5 Found This Old Calculator In My Great Grandmother's Attic Share icon

#6 An Old Laptop We Dug Up At Work Uses An Overhead Light To Illuminate The Keyboard Share icon

But when you look at things from back in the day, it really hits home just how far we’ve come. The design, the materials, even the purpose of certain items have changed dramatically. What once felt like a big deal now feels like something out of a museum. It’s a mix of nostalgia and awe, realizing the speed at which life upgrades itself. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 My Mom Has Two Vacuum’s From The Same Company With Nearly A 100 Year Age Difference Share icon

#8 So Apparently The Early Versions Of Cookie Monster Had Teeth Share icon

#9 My Mom Has The Original Barbie! Share icon

Back in the '90s, the internet meant waiting through that screechy dial-up tone and hoping no one picked up the phone. You'd stare at your screen, praying the page would load before your patience ran out. It was slow, unreliable, and full of character. Fast forward to today, and we stream HD videos in seconds. You can order food, attend meetings, and play video games, all online, all at once. Wi-Fi is expected everywhere now, like air.

#10 My Grandma Kept And Framed Her Valentine's Cards She Got In Second Grade, Around 1924 Share icon

#11 Senior Quotes From A 1908 College Yearbook Share icon

#12 Original iPhone Camera vs. iPhone 13pro Share icon

Back in the ’90s, the internet meant waiting through that screechy dial-up tone and hoping no one picked up the phone. You’d stare at your screen, praying the page would load before your patience ran out. It was slow, unreliable, and full of character. Fast forward to today, and we stream HD videos in seconds. You can order food, attend meetings, and play video games, all online, all at once. Wi-Fi is expected everywhere now, like air. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 My Great, Great Grandfather’s California Drivers License From 1965 Share icon

#14 My Grandparent’s Credit Card And Pay Stubs Share icon

#15 Found A Fanta Bottle From 1969 In Our Basement Share icon

Media has also done a total 180. Once upon a time, buying a CD or cassette tape meant an entire mission: saving money, getting to the store, and maybe even waiting in line. There was pride in owning a music collection, alphabetized and perfectly stacked. Now? Everything’s available in your pocket, ready to stream. No rewinding, no scratched discs, no missing lyrics. Just instant music gratification.

#16 National Geographic Magazines From 1918-1932 Share icon

#17 I Found Some Pepto-Bismol That Was Bottled In 1959 In The Bathroom At Work Share icon

#18 This Suit Is Exactly 100 Years Old Now Share icon

And no, Google wasn’t always there to answer our every random question. If you were born before 1996, congrats, you officially predate Google. It started as a college project called “BackRub” by Larry Page and Sergey Brin. They dreamed of a smarter way to search the web using links, not just words. Their Stanford dorm became their lab, and soon, Google took its first digital steps online. With one good investment and a brilliant idea, they changed how we find anything. Now, we google things we don’t even care about. Wild, right?

#19 That’s How A Pharmacy Looked Like 100 Years Ago (Bucharest, Romania) Share icon

#20 My Great Grandma's Medical Bill From 1950 Share icon

#21 Found My Wallet From 1985 In An Old Jacket. Snapshot Of A Teenage Boys Life In The 80s Share icon

TV and newspapers once ruled our homes. People would gather to watch the 7 p.m. news and debate stories over dinner. You’d wait until morning to read headlines in print. Now, breaking news hits your phone while you’re still in bed. Social media delivers content faster than any anchor ever could. Back then, information felt slower but somehow more focused. Now, we just scroll until we forget what we were looking for. Phones have changed the most. Remember those old ‘brick phones’? Bulky, heavy, and purely for calls. As the 2000s hit, flip phones and slide-out keyboards became the cool thing. Then smartphones took over, and everything changed. Today’s phones are sleek, powerful, and basically our second brain. You can run a business from your phone or make a movie on it.

#22 I Found An Amazon Box From 1997 In My Basement Share icon

#23 Found My Old Cell Phone With Optional Clip On Chatboard For ‘Easy’ Texting Share icon

#24 Originally In The 1950s, Mr Potato Head Was Advertised To Be Used With Real Potatoes, Other Fruits And Vegetables, And Even Clay Share icon

Even our watches have gotten smarter. In the '90s, a Casio watch with a calculator was considered futuristic. Or maybe a Walkman clipped to your belt if you were fancy. Some people had pedometers or simple heart monitors. Now? We’ve got watches that track your sleep cycles, blood oxygen, steps, and even how stressed you are. They remind you to hydrate and tell you the weather. Smartwatches are practically personal trainers on your wrist. And let’s be real, they look good too.

#25 The Original Test Animation For ‘Shrek’ From 1995 Share icon

#26 A Local Dairy Queen Still Has Their "Little Miss Dairy Queen" Mascot Up From The 1960s Share icon

#27 A Winnie The Pooh Record From 1968 I Own That Uses The Original Disney Design Of Tigger Before It Was Changed Share icon

So yes, time changes everything. From furniture to phones, from how we talk to how we relax, it all looks different now. Some of it is better, faster, and smarter. Some of it we miss for its simplicity and charm. But whether you're reminiscing about floppy disks or marveling at AI assistants, one thing is clear: change never stops, and neither do we. Looking at these posts really makes you feel how quickly time flies and why it’s worth soaking in every moment. So, which one of these posts made you go, “Wow, I remember that!”? Did any surprise you or bring back a memory? And hey, do you have something old or quirky tucked away at home? We’d love to know what treasures you’ve held on to! ADVERTISEMENT

#28 My Dad Found These Batteries From 1945 Today! Share icon

#29 I Found An Old Dollar In My Grandma’s Stuff Share icon

#30 1997 Thinkpad & 2011 Thinkpad Share icon

#31 Yesterday My Grandma Gave Me Two Starbucks Gift Cards... From 1998 Share icon

#32 Found A Twix Wrapper From 1981 In My Basement Share icon

#33 A Box Of Nerds From 1984 I Found Under My Floor Boards vs. A Box I Bought Yesterday Share icon

#34 Didn't Know Where To Put This. The Original Mountain Dew Bottle Found In My Backyard Share icon

#35 My Mobile Phone Collection 1997 - 2009 Share icon

#36 My Engineering Faculty Has A Working Original iMac Just Laying Around Share icon

#37 The Original Taco Bell Building Currently Sits In A Parking Lot Just Behind The Company Headquarters Share icon

#38 The First Ever Mcdonalds Menu From The 1940s Had Just Nine Items On It Share icon

#39 Old Medicine With Crazy Ingredients Share icon

#40 8th Grade Exam From 1912 Share icon

#41 I Found This Old Nintendo Gaming Console From 1982 In My Parent's House Share icon

#42 Our House Still Has All The Original Doorknobs From 1928 Share icon

#43 My Grandfather's Farmhouse Still Has The Original Phone Share icon

#44 I Found A Perfectly Preserved Taco Bell Receipt From 1999 In A Library Book I Was Scanning Share icon

#45 Original Bottle Of Red Bull I Found From Thailand, 1992 Share icon

#46 Iv Fluid Pump From 1990 vs. 2020 Share icon

#47 A Plane From Around 1970 Where Half The Passengers Flew Backwards Share icon

#48 A Guide To The Entire Internet From 1993 Share icon

#49 Plastics Ad From 1996 Share icon

#50 An Elderly Customer Came In Today With A Mcdonalds Vip Card Share icon

#51 What A 38 Year Difference Looks Like Between The Dodge 3500 Share icon

#52 I Work For The Railway And Found This Gatorade Carton In Near Mint Condition In A Tunnel. Date On The Top Says June 16, 1988 Share icon

#53 A Hand-Operated Knitting Machine With What Looks Like Shawl Or Blanket Material Still On It Share icon

#54 This Is An Original Fire Extinguisher, It Was Used To Be Thrown Into A Fire Share icon

#55 The Oldest Operating Mcdonalds In The World And The Only One With The Original Design. It Was The Third Ever Opened Share icon

#56 Big Wooden Table With 12 Integrated Bowls. Bought In The Netherlands. From 1893 Share icon

#57 I Have An Original Version Of The Rainbow Vacuum From The Early 40s Share icon

#58 The Original Monopoly Design I Found At An Antique Store Share icon

#59 Evidently At Some Point Fire Extinguishers Were Glass Hand Grenades Share icon

#60 My Friend Has An Original Promo Poster For Star Wars From Before The Title Was Changed Share icon

#61 I Found This Old Head And Shoulders In The Cabin I'm Staying In. It Says 1992 On The Back. Compared To The 2014 Model I Brought With Me Share icon

#62 My Dad Found This In The Walls Of A Building He Was Renovating. The Building Was Built In The 1920's Share icon

#63 Found $20 Of 1995 McDonald's Gift Certificates In My Office Today Share icon

#64 Found This McDonald's Coupon From 1963 While Remodeling My House Share icon

#65 This 1978 Pringle's Can I Found In My Grandma's House Share icon

#66 1925 Prescription Pill Box Share icon

#67 Original Thermostat Was Never Removed, Put My New Thermostat Next To It (House Built 1957) Share icon

#68 A Taco Bell Menu And Ad From The Late 1960s Share icon

#69 A Newspaper Advertisement From Late 19th Century Of An 18 Year Old Man Looking For A Wife Share icon

#70 The Original Prototype For The First Xbox Share icon

#71 A Black Wedding Dress From The 1860's That My Grandma Displays In Her House. She Said It Belonged To A 20yo Woman Marrying An 83yo Share icon

#72 This Hole In The Wall Showing The Original Wallpaper From 1885 Share icon

#73 My Mom Still Has Napkins From The Original Space Jam Share icon

#74 Found 2 Unopened Cans Of The Original Four Loko Share icon

#75 These Newborn Instructions From 1960 Share icon

#76 A Birth Announcement Card From 1950 Found In My Great Grandmas Stuff Share icon

#77 I Received 3 Different $100 Bill Designs From The Bank (1990, 2003 & 2009) Share icon

#78 A Chip Bag From 1992 That I Found In An Elevator Hoistway Share icon

#79 Unopened Box Of Crayola Crayons From 1985 Found At My Grandpa's Share icon

#80 My Old Ticket From A Prince Concert In 1985. Purple Rain Share icon

#81 Picture Of A Contact Lense From The 1950s Compared To A Contact Lense From The 2000's Share icon

#82 I Found My Kindergarten Report Card From 1999 Share icon

#83 This Sprite Can I Found In The Ceiling Of An Old Mall Share icon

#84 This Netflix Ad From 2004 That I Found In A Book Share icon

#85 1960s Pull Top Pepsi Can Share icon

#86 This Mcdonalds Hasn't Been Renovated Since The 80s/90s Share icon

#87 Old School Adjustable Belt To Hold Up A Period Pad Share icon

#88 Going Through Old Boxes And Found A Netflix Cd For Streaming On The Wii Share icon

#89 This Mcdonalds Right Outside My Hometown Never Updated Their Sign Share icon

#90 Rare First Ever Ronald Mcdonald Mcdonalds Commercial Share icon

#91 I Stumbled Upon One Of The Designs For Voldemort In The Philosopher's Stone! Share icon

#92 My Fil Found Trojan Condoms From The 1920’s Hidden In Their Basement Share icon

#93 My Mil Gave My Spouse A Bottle Of Lotion From 1985 Share icon

#94 I Bought An Old Math Textbook And It Has The Original Pledge Of Allegiance In The Front Without "Under God" Share icon

#95 Found A Yardstick From 1909 With A 4 Digit Phone Number On It Share icon

#96 This Old Sprite Can My Dad Picked Up While In The Navy Share icon

#97 An Original 1930s Shell Gas Station In Winston-Salem, Nc Share icon

#98 This Box Of M&M's Forms A Timeline Of The Mascot Over The Years Share icon

#99 I Found A Burger King Kids Club Cup From 1996 Share icon

#100 1980s Cheetos Bag Found In My Floor Joist During My Bathroom Remodel Share icon

#101 While Running Cables Through The Ceiling, I Found This Old Dr. Pepper Can (Late 60s, Early 70s?). It Cleaned Up Nice And In Almost Perfect Condition Share icon

#102 My Local Staples Was Selling 30 Year Old Transparency Sheets For 86 Dollars Share icon

#103 Guess Who Game Comparison. Most Recent Edition And The 1987 Edition Share icon

#104 My Grandparents Still To This Day Use A 1984 Model Microwave Share icon

#105 A $5 Bill From 1950 Before In God We Trust Was Printed On All Us Currency Share icon

#106 My 100 Year Old Grandfather Found This Old Bottle Of Vick’s In A Drawer Share icon

#107 This Tube Of Toothpaste I Found At Ollie's (1955 Logo) Share icon

#108 The Fire Extinguisher In My New Rental Is From 1976 Share icon

