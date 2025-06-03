ADVERTISEMENT

Every now and then, cleaning the house turns into a mini time-travel session. You lift an old box and boom: there’s a chunky DVD player or a dusty flip phone staring back at you. It’s oddly comforting and hilarious to realize how quickly our everyday stuff can turn into antiques. But today, we’re not just talking about yesterday’s tech. We’re diving deeper, into the kind of old-school that feels like another lifetime.

We’ve rounded up a set of photos that show just how wildly things have changed, both subtly and dramatically. Think furniture from grandma’s living room, phones with actual cords, and designs that scream retro charm. Whether you're here for nostalgia or just curious how things looked before your time, you’re in for a treat.

#1

My Late Grandma Still Had Her TV Operating Guide From 1962

Vintage Zenith television with a round screen and manual knobs, accompanied by an original instruction manual, showing how things used to look.

    #2

    Ken 1985 vs. Ken 2018

    Two vintage dolls side by side showing how things used to look with distinct facial features and outfits.

    #3

    Report Card From My Great-Grandfather In 1926

    Vintage school report card showing detailed attitudes toward school work and conduct with marked months.

    We all know how quickly things change these days. A brand-new phone you buy now could feel outdated in just a few months. It’s not just tech: airplanes, kitchen gadgets, even the way we dress or listen to music evolve fast. One minute it’s DVDs, the next it’s streaming. You blink, and the world moves on. It’s wild to think about how short the life cycle of “modern” can be now.

    #4

    My Barbershop Still Uses Their Original Cash Register From 1904

    Vintage ornate cash register with detailed metalwork and numbered keys, showcasing how things used to look in past decades

    #5

    Found This Old Calculator In My Great Grandmother's Attic

    Vintage calculator and instruction sheet illustrating how things used to look with old mechanical math tools.

    #6

    An Old Laptop We Dug Up At Work Uses An Overhead Light To Illuminate The Keyboard

    Close-up of a laptop webcam with a sliding cover, illustrating how things used to look for privacy protection.

    But when you look at things from back in the day, it really hits home just how far we’ve come. The design, the materials, even the purpose of certain items have changed dramatically. What once felt like a big deal now feels like something out of a museum. It’s a mix of nostalgia and awe, realizing the speed at which life upgrades itself.

    #7

    My Mom Has Two Vacuum’s From The Same Company With Nearly A 100 Year Age Difference

    Old and modern vacuum cleaners side by side, showing how things used to look in home cleaning tools.

    charlottecottrell avatar
    Nannychachi
    Nannychachi
    Community Member
    1 minute ago (edited)

    The one on the left isn't a vacuum because there's no motor. It's a carpet sweeper. There's a roller brush underneath that picks up fuzz, hair, bits of lightweight things and deposits them in a receptacle while you push the sweeper.

    #8

    So Apparently The Early Versions Of Cookie Monster Had Teeth

    Green furry puppet with wide eyes and open mouth, showing old-fashioned puppet design that portrays how things used to look.

    #9

    My Mom Has The Original Barbie!

    Vintage doll and clothing accessories laid out in a box, perfectly portraying how things used to look in past decades.

    We all know how rapidly things change. The shiny new phone you bought today? Might feel ancient in three months. From home gadgets to how we shop, modern life moves at lightning speed. Just look at airplanes: they’ve gone from bulky, noisy machines to sleek engineering marvels that feel more like flying lounges.

    Even the way we cook and clean has evolved with touch panels and automation. It’s wild how different life feels compared to just a few decades ago. And that’s exactly what makes these throwbacks so delightful.
    #10

    My Grandma Kept And Framed Her Valentine's Cards She Got In Second Grade, Around 1924

    Framed collection of vintage Valentine cards with illustrations, showcasing how things used to look in past eras.

    #11

    Senior Quotes From A 1908 College Yearbook

    Black and white portraits of women from early 1900s vintage book, showcasing how things used to look with old-fashioned design.

    #12

    Original iPhone Camera vs. iPhone 13pro

    Close-up of old and new Apple devices placed side by side, showcasing how things used to look in technology design.

    Back in the ’90s, the internet meant waiting through that screechy dial-up tone and hoping no one picked up the phone. You’d stare at your screen, praying the page would load before your patience ran out.

    It was slow, unreliable, and full of character. Fast forward to today, and we stream HD videos in seconds. You can order food, attend meetings, and play video games, all online, all at once. Wi-Fi is expected everywhere now, like air. 

    #13

    My Great, Great Grandfather’s California Drivers License From 1965

    Vintage California driver license from 1965 showing old photo ID, personal details, and handwritten signatures portraying how things used to look.

    #14

    My Grandparent’s Credit Card And Pay Stubs

    Vintage credit card and old paycheck stubs displayed on a wooden surface, showcasing how things used to look.

    #15

    Found A Fanta Bottle From 1969 In Our Basement

    Vintage Fanta glass bottle with classic label on a marble table showcasing how things used to look in retro style.

    Media has also done a total 180. Once upon a time, buying a CD or cassette tape meant an entire mission: saving money, getting to the store, and maybe even waiting in line. There was pride in owning a music collection, alphabetized and perfectly stacked. Now? Everything’s available in your pocket, ready to stream. No rewinding, no scratched discs, no missing lyrics. Just instant music gratification. 
    #16

    National Geographic Magazines From 1918-1932

    Stack of vintage National Geographic magazines from early 1900s showing how things used to look in past decades.

    #17

    I Found Some Pepto-Bismol That Was Bottled In 1959 In The Bathroom At Work

    Vintage Pepto-Bismol bottle held in hand showing old packaging style and classic upset stomach remedy design.

    #18

    This Suit Is Exactly 100 Years Old Now

    Vintage men's formal black suit with waistcoat and pocket watch chain displayed on an old-fashioned dress form, showcasing how things used to look.

    And no, Google wasn’t always there to answer our every random question. If you were born before 1996, congrats, you officially predate Google. It started as a college project called “BackRub” by Larry Page and Sergey Brin. They dreamed of a smarter way to search the web using links, not just words.

    Their Stanford dorm became their lab, and soon, Google took its first digital steps online. With one good investment and a brilliant idea, they changed how we find anything. Now, we google things we don’t even care about. Wild, right?
    #19

    That’s How A Pharmacy Looked Like 100 Years Ago (Bucharest, Romania)

    Vintage apothecary shelves with labeled jars and ornate woodwork showcasing how things used to look in old pharmacies.

    #20

    My Great Grandma's Medical Bill From 1950

    1940s hospital bill from St. Mary’s Hospital showing old medical charges, illustrating how things used to look in healthcare.

    #21

    Found My Wallet From 1985 In An Old Jacket. Snapshot Of A Teenage Boys Life In The 80s

    Old memorabilia including school IDs, vintage tickets, handwritten notes, and dollar bills showcasing how things used to look.

    TV and newspapers once ruled our homes. People would gather to watch the 7 p.m. news and debate stories over dinner. You’d wait until morning to read headlines in print. Now, breaking news hits your phone while you’re still in bed. Social media delivers content faster than any anchor ever could. Back then, information felt slower but somehow more focused. Now, we just scroll until we forget what we were looking for.

    Phones have changed the most. Remember those old ‘brick phones’? Bulky, heavy, and purely for calls. As the 2000s hit, flip phones and slide-out keyboards became the cool thing. Then smartphones took over, and everything changed. Today’s phones are sleek, powerful, and basically our second brain. You can run a business from your phone or make a movie on it. 
    #22

    I Found An Amazon Box From 1997 In My Basement

    Old Amazon.com cardboard box on kitchen counter, perfectly portraying how things used to look in past packaging styles.

    #23

    Found My Old Cell Phone With Optional Clip On Chatboard For ‘Easy’ Texting

    Vintage Ericsson mobile phone with detachable keyboard held in hand on a green textured background, showing how things used to look

    #24

    Originally In The 1950s, Mr Potato Head Was Advertised To Be Used With Real Potatoes, Other Fruits And Vegetables, And Even Clay

    Vintage Mr. Potato Head toy set with interchangeable facial features, showcasing how things used to look in the past.

    Even our watches have gotten smarter. In the '90s, a Casio watch with a calculator was considered futuristic. Or maybe a Walkman clipped to your belt if you were fancy. Some people had pedometers or simple heart monitors. Now? We’ve got watches that track your sleep cycles, blood oxygen, steps, and even how stressed you are. They remind you to hydrate and tell you the weather. Smartwatches are practically personal trainers on your wrist. And let’s be real, they look good too.
    #25

    The Original Test Animation For ‘Shrek’ From 1995

    Early 3D animation characters in a dimly lit setting, showcasing how things used to look in digital art.

    #26

    A Local Dairy Queen Still Has Their "Little Miss Dairy Queen" Mascot Up From The 1960s

    Vintage Dairy Queen sign featuring a girl in a classic dress pointing, portraying how things used to look in the past.

    #27

    A Winnie The Pooh Record From 1968 I Own That Uses The Original Disney Design Of Tigger Before It Was Changed

    Vintage Winnie the Pooh and Tigger record album cover showcasing nostalgic children's music packaging from the past

    So yes, time changes everything. From furniture to phones, from how we talk to how we relax, it all looks different now. Some of it is better, faster, and smarter. Some of it we miss for its simplicity and charm. But whether you're reminiscing about floppy disks or marveling at AI assistants, one thing is clear: change never stops, and neither do we. 

    Looking at these posts really makes you feel how quickly time flies and why it’s worth soaking in every moment. So, which one of these posts made you go, “Wow, I remember that!”? Did any surprise you or bring back a memory? And hey, do you have something old or quirky tucked away at home? We’d love to know what treasures you’ve held on to!

    #28

    My Dad Found These Batteries From 1945 Today!

    Two vintage Eveready batteries from 1945 on a marble surface, showcasing how things used to look in the past.

    #29

    I Found An Old Dollar In My Grandma’s Stuff

    Worn vintage one dollar bill depicting how things used to look with historical design and aged paper details.

    #30

    1997 Thinkpad & 2011 Thinkpad

    Two vintage laptops on a desk highlighting old technology in pics that perfectly portray how things used to look.

    #31

    Yesterday My Grandma Gave Me Two Starbucks Gift Cards... From 1998

    Hand holding vintage Starbucks coffee gift certificates showcasing how things used to look in retro design.

    #32

    Found A Twix Wrapper From 1981 In My Basement

    Vintage Twix candy bar in old gold wrapper, showcasing how things used to look with classic packaging design.

    #33

    A Box Of Nerds From 1984 I Found Under My Floor Boards vs. A Box I Bought Yesterday

    Old and new Nerds candy boxes side by side showing how things used to look with vintage and modern packaging.

    #34

    Didn't Know Where To Put This. The Original Mountain Dew Bottle Found In My Backyard

    Vintage Mountain Dew glass bottle with original label, showcasing how things used to look in classic soda packaging.

    #35

    My Mobile Phone Collection 1997 - 2009

    A collection of old mobile phones from various brands, showing how things used to look in early cell phone design.

    #36

    My Engineering Faculty Has A Working Original iMac Just Laying Around

    Vintage iMac computer on a white desk, showcasing how things used to look with classic technology design.

    #37

    The Original Taco Bell Building Currently Sits In A Parking Lot Just Behind The Company Headquarters

    Old Taco Bell building elevated on blocks in a parking lot surrounded by trees, showing how things used to look.

    #38

    The First Ever Mcdonalds Menu From The 1940s Had Just Nine Items On It

    Vintage McDonald's menu showcasing prices and items from how things used to look in classic fast food history.

    #39

    Old Medicine With Crazy Ingredients

    Vintage cold treatment cough syrup bottle with cannabis and chloroform, showing how things used to look in medicine packaging.

    #40

    8th Grade Exam From 1912

    Old eighth grade exam paper from 1912 displaying spelling, reading, arithmetic, and history questions illustrating how things used to look.

    #41

    I Found This Old Nintendo Gaming Console From 1982 In My Parent's House

    Vintage Nintendo Game & Watch handheld featuring Donkey Kong Jr, showcasing classic retro gaming from how things used to look era.

    #42

    Our House Still Has All The Original Doorknobs From 1928

    Four vintage doorknobs with intricate designs showcasing how things used to look in historical home decor.

    #43

    My Grandfather's Farmhouse Still Has The Original Phone

    Vintage wooden wall telephone with a crank and black candlestick handset on a wooden table with floral wallpaper background

    #44

    I Found A Perfectly Preserved Taco Bell Receipt From 1999 In A Library Book I Was Scanning

    Old Taco Bell receipt from 1999 showing prices for burrito, taco, nachos, and soda, capturing how things used to look.

    #45

    Original Bottle Of Red Bull I Found From Thailand, 1992

    Vintage small brown bottle with old label and red logo, held in hand, showcasing how things used to look in the past.

    #46

    Iv Fluid Pump From 1990 vs. 2020

    Two Baxter volumetric infusion pumps on a metal surface, showing how medical equipment used to look.

    #47

    A Plane From Around 1970 Where Half The Passengers Flew Backwards

    Vintage airplane interior with classic seating and small windows, showcasing how things used to look in old aircraft cabins.

    #48

    A Guide To The Entire Internet From 1993

    Book titled The Whole Internet User's Guide and Catalog with an old-style drawing on the cover showing a scholar examining globes.

    #49

    Plastics Ad From 1996

    Vintage plastic food packaging with fresh produce and dairy products showcasing how things used to look in kitchen storage.

    #50

    An Elderly Customer Came In Today With A Mcdonalds Vip Card

    Hand holding a vintage McDonald's VIP card, showcasing how things used to look in fast food promotions.

    #51

    What A 38 Year Difference Looks Like Between The Dodge 3500

    Two white Dodge trucks from different eras parked side by side, showing how things used to look compared to modern designs.

    #52

    I Work For The Railway And Found This Gatorade Carton In Near Mint Condition In A Tunnel. Date On The Top Says June 16, 1988

    Vintage Gatorade lemon-lime beverage carton with a straw, showcasing how things used to look in the past.

    #53

    A Hand-Operated Knitting Machine With What Looks Like Shawl Or Blanket Material Still On It

    Antique industrial knitting machine displayed in a sunlit room with brick walls, showing how things used to look in textile production.

    #54

    This Is An Original Fire Extinguisher, It Was Used To Be Thrown Into A Fire

    Hand holding a vintage glass water container filled with bright pink liquid, showing how things used to look.

    #55

    The Oldest Operating Mcdonalds In The World And The Only One With The Original Design. It Was The Third Ever Opened

    Vintage McDonald's building with classic golden arches showcasing how things used to look in past decades.

    #56

    Big Wooden Table With 12 Integrated Bowls. Bought In The Netherlands. From 1893

    Long antique wooden dining table with carved circular indentations and vintage candlesticks in a bright room with plants.

    #57

    I Have An Original Version Of The Rainbow Vacuum From The Early 40s

    Vintage vacuum cleaner with metal and black casing placed on a wooden floor showing how things used to look.

    #58

    The Original Monopoly Design I Found At An Antique Store

    Vintage Monopoly board game with cards, dice, and wooden pieces illustrating how things used to look in the past.

    #59

    Evidently At Some Point Fire Extinguishers Were Glass Hand Grenades

    Vintage Red Comet wall light fixture with frosted glass globe, showcasing how things used to look in classic home decor.

    #60

    My Friend Has An Original Promo Poster For Star Wars From Before The Title Was Changed

    Framed vintage Star Wars Revenge of the Jedi poster showcasing iconic characters and retro nostalgic vibes of how things used to look.

    #61

    I Found This Old Head And Shoulders In The Cabin I'm Staying In. It Says 1992 On The Back. Compared To The 2014 Model I Brought With Me

    Comparison of old and new Head & Shoulders shampoo bottles, showing how things used to look in packaging design.

    #62

    My Dad Found This In The Walls Of A Building He Was Renovating. The Building Was Built In The 1920's

    Vintage ceramic bottle with ship illustration, showcasing how things used to look in classic design and style.

    #63

    Found $20 Of 1995 McDonald's Gift Certificates In My Office Today

    Vintage McDonald’s gift certificates with illustrations of fries, burger, and Coca-Cola on a wooden surface showing how things used to look.

    #64

    Found This McDonald's Coupon From 1963 While Remodeling My House

    Vintage McDonald's birthday coupon from Ronald McDonald offering a free burger and fries, showing how things used to look.

    #65

    This 1978 Pringle's Can I Found In My Grandma's House

    Vintage Pringles can held in hand, showcasing original style potato chips packaging as things used to look.

    #66

    1925 Prescription Pill Box

    Vintage round paper pill container from J.W. Booth & Bro Druggists, illustrating how things used to look in old pharmaceutical packaging.

    #67

    Original Thermostat Was Never Removed, Put My New Thermostat Next To It (House Built 1957)

    Modern and vintage thermostats side by side illustrating how things used to look compared to current technology.

    #68

    A Taco Bell Menu And Ad From The Late 1960s

    Vintage Taco Bell menu from 1960s St. Petersburg location, showing original items and prices, portraying how things used to look.

    #69

    A Newspaper Advertisement From Late 19th Century Of An 18 Year Old Man Looking For A Wife

    Old newspaper clipping showing a young man's personal ad, portraying how things used to look in vintage ads.

    #70

    The Original Prototype For The First Xbox

    Original Xbox prototype hardware from March 2000 displayed on table, illustrating how things used to look in tech history.

    #71

    A Black Wedding Dress From The 1860's That My Grandma Displays In Her House. She Said It Belonged To A 20yo Woman Marrying An 83yo

    Vintage black Victorian dress on mannequin showcasing how things used to look with intricate lace and detailed fabric design.

    #72

    This Hole In The Wall Showing The Original Wallpaper From 1885

    Vintage fireplace mantel with small figurines and an empty ornate gold frame showcasing how things used to look.

    #73

    My Mom Still Has Napkins From The Original Space Jam

    Vintage Space Jam napkin featuring Bugs Bunny and a basketball player, showcasing how things used to look in nostalgic memorabilia.

    #74

    Found 2 Unopened Cans Of The Original Four Loko

    Two Four Loko cans with 12% alcohol placed on a wooden table against a background with vintage postal stickers and graffiti art.

    #75

    These Newborn Instructions From 1960

    Old baby formula instructions from 1960 showing detailed preparation steps and feeding schedule with vintage design and baby photo.

    #76

    A Birth Announcement Card From 1950 Found In My Great Grandmas Stuff

    Vintage baby delivery illustration showing a doctor chasing a newborn, capturing how things used to look in the past.

    #77

    I Received 3 Different $100 Bill Designs From The Bank (1990, 2003 & 2009)

    Three 100 dollar bills from different years showing how things used to look in US currency design changes.

    #78

    A Chip Bag From 1992 That I Found In An Elevator Hoistway

    Vintage Lay's Bar-B-Q potato chips bag held by gloved hand, showcasing how things used to look in packaging design.

    #79

    Unopened Box Of Crayola Crayons From 1985 Found At My Grandpa's

    Vintage Crayola crayons box with 48 colors seen on a patterned surface, portraying how things used to look.

    #80

    My Old Ticket From A Prince Concert In 1985. Purple Rain

    Vintage Prince Purple Rain tour ticket stub from 1985, a classic relic that perfectly portrays how things used to look.

    #81

    Picture Of A Contact Lense From The 1950s Compared To A Contact Lense From The 2000's

    Clear vintage contact lenses on a gray surface showcasing how things used to look in eyewear history.

    #82

    I Found My Kindergarten Report Card From 1999

    Vintage school report card from 1998-99 showing grades and attendance, illustrating how things used to look.

    #83

    This Sprite Can I Found In The Ceiling Of An Old Mall

    Vintage Sprite can from 1988 Winter Olympics held as an example of how things used to look in the past.

    #84

    This Netflix Ad From 2004 That I Found In A Book

    Vintage Netflix ad offering free 2-week trial with easy DVD delivery and no late fees for movie rentals.

    #85

    1960s Pull Top Pepsi Can

    Vintage Pepsi soda can with a classic design, showing how things used to look in past decades.

    #86

    This Mcdonalds Hasn't Been Renovated Since The 80s/90s

    Old-fashioned restaurant interior with retro tiled floors and vintage booth seating, showcasing how things used to look.

    #87

    Old School Adjustable Belt To Hold Up A Period Pad

    Vintage Modess adjustable belt with metal clasps displayed on black fabric, portraying how things used to look in fashion accessories.

    #88

    Going Through Old Boxes And Found A Netflix Cd For Streaming On The Wii

    Netflix instant streaming disc for Wii, showing the vintage physical media used before digital streaming became dominant.

    #89

    This Mcdonalds Right Outside My Hometown Never Updated Their Sign

    Vintage McDonald's neon sign with classic golden arches and retro mascot at night, showing how things used to look.

    #90

    Rare First Ever Ronald Mcdonald Mcdonalds Commercial

    Vintage clown with a striped outfit and a box hat, showcasing nostalgic details from how things used to look.

    #91

    I Stumbled Upon One Of The Designs For Voldemort In The Philosopher's Stone!

    Alien-like creature bust displayed in a museum, showcasing how things used to look in imaginative historical designs.

    #92

    My Fil Found Trojan Condoms From The 1920’s Hidden In Their Basement

    Vintage Trojan condom packaging and wrapped condoms, showing how things used to look in the past.

    #93

    My Mil Gave My Spouse A Bottle Of Lotion From 1985

    Vintage Jergens Extra Dry Skin Lotion bottle held in hand showcasing how things used to look decades ago.

    #94

    I Bought An Old Math Textbook And It Has The Original Pledge Of Allegiance In The Front Without "Under God"

    Old American flag illustration and pledge alongside the title page of a 1925 advanced arithmetic book reflecting how things used to look.

    #95

    Found A Yardstick From 1909 With A 4 Digit Phone Number On It

    Vintage wooden ruler with old phone number 3250 Galt, showing how things used to look in past times.

    #96

    This Old Sprite Can My Dad Picked Up While In The Navy

    Vintage Sprite can with retro design and 250ml volume, showing how things used to look in classic packaging style.

    #97

    An Original 1930s Shell Gas Station In Winston-Salem, Nc

    Vintage yellow Shell gas station shaped like a large seashell with two old-fashioned gas pumps under clear blue sky.

    #98

    This Box Of M&M's Forms A Timeline Of The Mascot Over The Years

    M&M's candy bars in a box, each package celebrating 75 years with vintage designs from the 1940s to 1980s.

    #99

    I Found A Burger King Kids Club Cup From 1996

    Vintage Burger King Kids Club cup featuring colorful 90s cartoon characters, showcasing how things used to look.

    #100

    1980s Cheetos Bag Found In My Floor Joist During My Bathroom Remodel

    Vintage Cheetos Crunchy bag with retro design and packaging, portraying how things used to look in snack branding.

    #101

    While Running Cables Through The Ceiling, I Found This Old Dr. Pepper Can (Late 60s, Early 70s?). It Cleaned Up Nice And In Almost Perfect Condition

    Vintage Dr Pepper can with unique slit top held in hand, perfectly portraying how things used to look decades ago.

    #102

    My Local Staples Was Selling 30 Year Old Transparency Sheets For 86 Dollars

    Boxes of Apollo brand transparency film for laser, inkjet, and copier printers on a store shelf showing how things used to look.

    #103

    Guess Who Game Comparison. Most Recent Edition And The 1987 Edition

    Classic Guess Who game boards with vintage character cards set up on a countertop showcasing how things used to look.

    #104

    My Grandparents Still To This Day Use A 1984 Model Microwave

    Vintage microwave oven with manual controls and a dark glass door, showcasing how things used to look in kitchen appliances.

    #105

    A $5 Bill From 1950 Before In God We Trust Was Printed On All Us Currency

    Two five-dollar bills showing how things used to look with differences in design and wear on a pink background.

    #106

    My 100 Year Old Grandfather Found This Old Bottle Of Vick’s In A Drawer

    Vintage Vicks VapoRub blue glass jar with green lid, an old remedy that perfectly portrays how things used to look.

    #107

    This Tube Of Toothpaste I Found At Ollie's (1955 Logo)

    Hand holding vintage Crest toothpaste box, showcasing how things used to look with old packaging design.

    #108

    The Fire Extinguisher In My New Rental Is From 1976

    Vintage dry chemical fire extinguisher mounted on wall, showcasing how things used to look with classic safety equipment.

    #109

    Found A Pokemon Card With What I Assume To Be The Original Back Design (Left) While Searching Through My Old Pokemon Cards

    Two vintage Pokémon card backs side by side, showcasing how things used to look in collectible card games.

