How Many Blippis Are There? Here’s Every Actor Who Has Worn The Bow Tie So Far

ADVERTISEMENT

Blippi is an entertainment character created by Steven John in 2014 to engage children in a fun, educational way. Known for his vibrant personality and eye-catching wardrobe, Blippi has become a favorite in kids’ content.

RELATED:

A Blippi actor smiling indoors wearing a blue shirt, orange bow tie, suspenders, and hat in a colorful set background.



Image credits: stevinjohn / Instagram

The character’s unique charm has led to widespread popularity and a growing brand that resonates with children and parents alike.

As the Blippi brand has expanded, so have its characters, leading to multiple versions of Blippi.

A Blippi wearing orange suspenders and bow tie, colorful hat and glasses, smiling among yellow, pink, blue, and green balls related to Blippis.

Image credits: claytongrimm / Instagram

Many fans tune in for familiar faces. Some, however, notice a new Blippi onscreen, raising the question of how many different Blippis there are.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stevin John: The Original Blippi

Stevin John created Blippi after noticing a gap in engaging, educational children’s YouTube content while watching his nephew’s favorite channels. This realization led him to develop a character designed to entertain and teach.

A Blippi dressed as Blippi wearing bow tie, orange suspenders, and glasses, posing with hand near ear on white background

Image credits: blippi / Instagram

In 2014, Stevin uploaded his first YouTube video. His character and channel quickly stood out among children’s content online. Unlike others, he used catchy songs, vibrant visuals, and a direct, interactive style to engage young viewers. Repetition and simple, relatable themes in his shows resonated with preschool children, building a loyal fan base.

A Blippi wearing orange bow tie and glasses holding a baby in a colorful, playful room with educational decorations.

Image credits: stevinjohn / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

For several years, Stevin was the primary face of Blippi, consistently appearing in the main videos and bringing his infectious energy to the screen. However, in May 2021, he decided to step back, and another actor began portraying Blippi.

Motivated by a newfound focus on his family, Stevin wanted to spend more time with his family. The arrival of his son, Lochlan David John, born on March 9, 2022, marked a transformative chapter in his life, prompting this significant transition (per Distractify).

Stevin John wearing a cap lifting a smiling child by the ocean, illustrating the warmth behind how many Blippis actors have worn the bow tie.

Image credits: stevinjohn / Instagram

Though he stepped back, the content evolved to keep Blippi’s essence and educational goals alive for young viewers.

Clayton Grimm Joins as Blippi

In May 2021, Clayton Grimm succeeded Steven John as Blippi. Previously a Blippi performer for live tours, Clayton brought theater experience and a high-energy presence, though some fans missed Steven.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grimm joined Blippi in 2019 for the live stage tour. Many parents voiced disappointment on social media, saying their children noticed the new actor. Frustrated fans began using the hashtag #NotMyBlippi.

Some parents took to social media to express their concerns:

“Did they not think my extremely observant 4-year-old would notice a different dude playing #blippi?” wrote @Bobby_Dawson on X.

“I had a hard time accepting the change, but my kids were just fine. I like the new Blippi, though I felt the old one left big shoes to fill. The new Blippi stepped into the character with grace and humility,” wrote milangelitar on Instagram.

Actor Clayton Grimm dressed as Blippi wearing orange bow tie, suspenders, and hat, smiling enthusiastically in front of pink curtains.

Image credits: parents / Instagram

Despite concerns, Blippi thrived. By 2021, the channel’s strong following maintained viewership after the transition. Moonbug’s 2020 acquisition expanded the brand into new formats and partnerships.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Ben Mayer Debuts as the Newest Blippi

In 2024, Ben Mayer joined Blippi for the Vroom Vroom Vehicle Show spin-off by Moonbug Entertainment. This version centers on vehicles like trucks and cars and their adventures.

Actor dressed as Blippi wearing an orange bow tie and cap talking to a man holding a camera remote control.

Image credits: benthemayer / Instagram

Ben Mayer is the third official actor to portray Blippi. Based in Des Moines, Iowa, he is an actor and producer with experience in stage plays, commercials, short films, fan films, and voice-over projects. In high school and college, he participated in theater and choir. At Iowa State University, he auditioned for multiple theater productions, earning recognition, including selection for the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (per CanvasRebel).

Two actors dressed as Blippi wearing orange bow ties, hats, glasses, and blue shirts with orange suspenders smiling against a blue background.

Image credits: blippi / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayer was chosen for the role of Blippi following a national audition process that considered many actors. Mike Katzman, the general manager of Blippi, stated, “We auditioned hundreds of actors, and after multiple rounds, Ben stood out for his ability to make the character his own while still embodying Blippi’s core values of spreading joy and laughter while teaching real-world knowledge and skills.” (per Parents).

Parent reactions on social media are mixed. Some are pleased; others are disappointed by the change.

“They should just create new character names instead of changing people. I think this could become confusing for kids. Why not just do Blippis friends and extend the fun?” wrote Katie Marie on Facebook.

“I saw him for the first time and was like really? another Blippi? My daughter is very confused by yet another. We just got used to Clayton…” wrote chelchelbear on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parents’ diverse opinions highlight the challenges of adapting to children’s entertainment, prompting the Blippi team to make a strategic decision.

Why There Are Multiple Blippi Actors

As Blippi’s popularity rises, the team carefully considers the actor’s decisions. “We introduced a new Blippi because the demand grew. Having another actor ensures we deliver quality content at the pace fans expect,” said Mike Katzman (per Parents).

ADVERTISEMENT

Man wearing colorful hat and orange glasses smiling enthusiastically, representing actors who have worn the Blippi bow tie.

Image credits: blippi / Instagram

“Despite passionate fan feedback when Clayton was introduced, viewership increased across all Blippi episodes,” Katzman said. “Audiences love Clayton. We’re excited for Ben, who brings new energy and learning to the franchise.”

Smiling actor dressed as Blippi wearing orange bow tie, suspenders, and glasses, holding a paper clock in colorful setting.

Image credits: blippi / Instagram

Bringing in new Blippi characters not only helps kids feel more connected to the brand but also opens up even more learning fun. Each character adds to Blippi’s vibe, providing a positive, educational experience that keeps kids coming back for more.

ADVERTISEMENT

It shows that you can grow a universe, even when swapping out characters, and still keep everyone excited. With these changes, Blippi remains a favorite go-to for parents and kids.