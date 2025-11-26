ADVERTISEMENT

It’s amazing, and slightly unbelievable, that the cities we’ve become so used to living in didn’t actually look this way decades ago. There’s nothing quite like holding up an old photograph in the same place it was captured years earlier, hoping to spot something similar, but seeing an entirely new world. Interestingly enough, some cities simply built around their historic buildings, while others completely revamped, introducing shiny new skyscrapers and high-rise blocks. Either way, these transformations have been truly extraordinary. To celebrate them, we’ve compiled this list of 25 before-and-after photos of some of the world’s most famous cities, proving just how much they’ve changed over time.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Chicago 1937 vs. 2015

Then vs now photos showing the remarkable glow-up of a famous city skyline and waterfront development.

Chicago Tribune historical photo , Stephen C. Hansen Report

3points
POST
mrs-diel avatar
The Majestic Opossum
The Majestic Opossum
Community Member
Premium 1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love that some of these beautiful old buildings and gorgeous architecture still stands though.

1
1point
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Ho Chi Minh 1930s vs. 2016

    Then vs now photos showing dramatic glow-ups of a famous city street with modern buildings and busy traffic.

    gallica.bnf.fr , trungydang Report

    3points
    POST
    eloiseparry-jones avatar
    Voidified
    Voidified
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Still the same vibe, I really like it!

    2
    2points
    reply
    #3

    Athens 1862 vs. 2015

    Then and now photos showing the dramatic glow-up of a famous cityscape with historic and modern buildings at dusk.

    The Royal Collection Trust , Cyber Science and Technology Report

    2points
    POST
    eloiseparry-jones avatar
    Voidified
    Voidified
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks the same just the lights on the mountain and the photo is coloured.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #4

    Kuala Lumpur 1884 vs. 2019

    Then vs now photos showing the dramatic glow-ups of a famous city skyline with old village and modern skyscrapers.

    G.R. Lambert & Co , James Kerwin Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Rio De Janeiro 1889 vs. 2011

    Then vs now photos showing famous cities transformation with iconic landmarks and cityscape changes around the world.

    Marc Ferrez , Rafael Rabello de Barros Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Singapore 1969 vs. 2015

    Then vs now photos of famous cities showing dramatic urban glow-ups with modern skyscrapers and waterfront developments.

    Urban Redevelopment Authority website Report

    1point
    POST
    #7

    Tokyo 1945 vs. 2014

    Aerial then and now photos of a famous city showing its dramatic glow-up and urban transformation over time.

    japanairraids.org Report

    1point
    POST
    eloiseparry-jones avatar
    Voidified
    Voidified
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tokyo 1945 was during/after WW2 so obviously it was in this state.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #8

    Berlin 1983 vs. 2021

    Aerial then and now photos showing the dramatic glow-ups of a famous city skyline and urban development.

    Thomas Farr , Kasa Fue Report

    1point
    POST
    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be more specific: EAST Berlin, before the wall fell, during the height of communist rule. Not really a fair contrast without context.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    New York 1920 vs. 2021

    Then vs now photos showing glow-ups of famous cities with dramatic skyline changes and modern architectural growth.

    Mark DeJoy , King of Hearts Report

    1point
    POST
    eloiseparry-jones avatar
    Voidified
    Voidified
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ouch! It certainly didn't look as nice 101 years ago.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Buenos Aires 1986 vs. 2018

    Then vs now photos of a famous city showing the iconic obelisk and urban development in a major metropolitan area.

    Nathan Hughes Hamilton Report

    1point
    POST
    #11

    Seoul 1905 vs. 2016

    Then and now photos showing the glow-up of a famous city from traditional streets to a modern illuminated skyline.

    Han Young-Woo , Joon-Kyu Park Report

    1point
    POST
    eloiseparry-jones avatar
    Voidified
    Voidified
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Modernising on another level.........

    1
    1point
    reply
    #12

    Abu Dhabi 1980 vs. 2019

    Aerial view showing dramatic glow-ups of a famous city’s landscape from barren desert to lush greenery and developed coastline.

    Chris Down Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Measuring at over 2700 feet, you can probably guess that the Burj Khalifa in Dubai tops the list of the world’s tallest buildings. At this point, you might be thinking how a structure so massive is still standing. Well, to keep the skyscraper stable and upright, engineers relied on a type of structural system known as a buttressed core.
    #13

    Jakarta 1880 vs. 2022

    Then vs now photos showing glow-ups of famous cities with historic buildings and modern skyscraper skyline views.

    Potret Lawas , Medelam Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Melbourne 1870 vs. 2010

    Then vs now photos showing the glow-up transformation of a famous city street with historic and modern buildings.

    C. Nettleton Photo / Melbourne , Elekhh Report

    1point
    POST
    #15

    Shanghai 1934 vs. 2015

    Then vs now photos showing glow-ups of a famous city skyline along a waterfront at day and night.

    eBay.com , Visit China Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #16

    Los Angeles 1910 vs. 2019

    Then vs now photos of famous cities showing historic street view and modern skyline with mountains in the background.

    Wikimedia Commons , Alek Leckszas Report

    1point
    POST
    #17

    Kyiv 1920 vs. 2021

    Then versus now photos showing major glow-ups of a famous city street with historic and modern urban views.

    Dziesięciolecie Polski Odrodzonej , KMR Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    San Francisco 1906 vs. 2021

    Aerial then and now photos showing dramatic glow-ups of a famous city skyline and waterfront.

    Geo. R. Lawrence Co. Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    Las Vegas 1920 vs. 2010

    Aerial then and now photos showing the dramatic glow-ups of a famous city with illuminated buildings and vibrant nightlife.

    U.S. National Archives and Records Administration , Lasvegaslover Report

    1point
    POST
    #20

    Cairo 1904 vs 2015

    Aerial before and after photos showing the urban glow-ups of a famous city with river, bridges, and modern buildings.

    Eduard Spelterini , Nina R Report

    1point
    POST
    #21

    Sydney 1935 vs. 2020

    Then vs now photos showing glow-ups in famous cities with historical and modern buildings and streetscapes.

    Sam Hood , VirtualWolf Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Shenzhen 1964 vs. 2015

    Before and after cityscape photos showing dramatic glow-ups of a famous city with urban development over time.

    Eric Hilaire and Nick Van Mead Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    London 1920 vs. 2014

    Then and now aerial photos showing the remarkable glow-ups of a famous city with historic bridges and modern skyscrapers.

    gelio Report

    0points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Uh... that river... looks a lot nastier in the 2014 photo. Not exactly a "glow-up", as the article's title calls this list XD

    1
    1point
    reply
    #24

    Istanbul 1912 vs. 2013

    Split image showing then vs now photos of a famous city street illustrating urban glow-ups over time.

    Underwood & Underwood , Mark Ahsmann Report

    0points
    POST
    #25

    Dubai 1966 vs. 2021

    Then vs now photos of famous cities showing dramatic glow-ups with urban development and modern skyscrapers.

    nrlgroup.ae , Francisco Anzola Report

    0points
    POST
    eloiseparry-jones avatar
    Voidified
    Voidified
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do not believe that was Dubai.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!