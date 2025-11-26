You Won’t Believe These Glow-Ups: 25 “Then Vs Now” Photos Of Famous Cities Around The World
It’s amazing, and slightly unbelievable, that the cities we’ve become so used to living in didn’t actually look this way decades ago. There’s nothing quite like holding up an old photograph in the same place it was captured years earlier, hoping to spot something similar, but seeing an entirely new world. Interestingly enough, some cities simply built around their historic buildings, while others completely revamped, introducing shiny new skyscrapers and high-rise blocks. Either way, these transformations have been truly extraordinary. To celebrate them, we’ve compiled this list of 25 before-and-after photos of some of the world’s most famous cities, proving just how much they’ve changed over time.
Chicago 1937 vs. 2015
I love that some of these beautiful old buildings and gorgeous architecture still stands though.
Ho Chi Minh 1930s vs. 2016
Athens 1862 vs. 2015
Rio De Janeiro 1889 vs. 2011
Singapore 1969 vs. 2015
Tokyo 1945 vs. 2014
Berlin 1983 vs. 2021
To be more specific: EAST Berlin, before the wall fell, during the height of communist rule. Not really a fair contrast without context.
New York 1920 vs. 2021
Buenos Aires 1986 vs. 2018
Seoul 1905 vs. 2016
Abu Dhabi 1980 vs. 2019
Measuring at over 2700 feet, you can probably guess that the Burj Khalifa in Dubai tops the list of the world’s tallest buildings. At this point, you might be thinking how a structure so massive is still standing. Well, to keep the skyscraper stable and upright, engineers relied on a type of structural system known as a buttressed core.
Jakarta 1880 vs. 2022
Melbourne 1870 vs. 2010
Shanghai 1934 vs. 2015
Los Angeles 1910 vs. 2019
Kyiv 1920 vs. 2021
San Francisco 1906 vs. 2021
Las Vegas 1920 vs. 2010
Cairo 1904 vs 2015
Sydney 1935 vs. 2020
Shenzhen 1964 vs. 2015
London 1920 vs. 2014
Uh... that river... looks a lot nastier in the 2014 photo. Not exactly a "glow-up", as the article's title calls this list XD