Nik Bentel is a designer who creates limited-edition bags that replicate everyday objects with striking accuracy and intent. His work focuses on turning familiar items like pasta boxes, delivery parcels, and credit cards into fully functional fashion accessories. Each piece is designed to be worn and used while also drawing attention to the object it mimics, shifting it from something ordinary into something worth noticing.

Rather than leaning on novelty, Bentel treats each creation as a serious design product, combining structure, material quality, and concept into a cohesive whole. His drops are often released in small quantities and tend to sell out fast.

More info: Instagram | nikbentel.com

#1

Man holding a red fashion accessory bag featuring a lobster and cutlery blending everyday objects with fashion design.

    #2

    Person holding a unique fashion accessory blending everyday objects with vintage stereo controls and design elements.

    #3

    Unique fashion accessory by Nik Bentel shaped like a slice of pizza with brown leather details and strap.

    #4

    Person wearing a red sweater holding an unusual accessory by Nik Bentel featuring a bread roll with leather straps as a handbag.

    #5

    Unique fashion accessory by Nik Bentel designed as a pasta box handbag with gold chain and butterfly charm.

    #6

    Hand holding a Nik Bentel unusual accessory shaped like a shipping box with a black and yellow striped strap.

    #7

    Gold chain bracelet accessory by Nik Bentel resembling an American Express card blending everyday objects with fashion.

    #8

    Two people enjoying a picnic on a large fashion accessory blanket blending everyday objects with design.

    #9

    Hand holding a blue cardholder shaped like a file folder, an unusual accessory blending everyday objects with fashion.

    #10

    Cleaver featuring an unusual accessory design by Nik Bentel blending everyday objects with fashion elements.

    #11

    Cheese knife with unusual holes floating above a block of Swiss cheese on a metal tray, showcasing unusual accessories.

    #12

    Young man sitting on steps holding a croissant, wearing an unusual Nik Bentel accessory blending everyday objects with fashion.

    #13

    Man sitting on an unusual accessory by Nik Bentel, blending everyday objects with fashion in a creative setting.

    #14

    Woman in a white dress holding an unusual accessory handbag featuring a plate and cutlery, blending everyday objects with fashion.

    #15

    Black handbag with small wheels next to person wearing black boots and yellow dress, showcasing unusual accessories by Nik Bentel.

    #16

    Brown suede shoes with thick rubber soles worn with white socks and rolled-up jeans, showcasing unusual fashion accessories.

    #17

    Person in a denim jacket holding an unusual accessory that blends everyday objects with fashion elements.

    #18

    Two people wearing an oversized I Love NY shirt, showcasing unusual accessories by Nik Bentel blending everyday objects with fashion.

    #19

    Hand holding MetroCard attached to a knife accessory at a subway vending machine blending fashion with everyday objects.

    #20

    Person sitting in a blue sculptural chair reaching for a cup on a wooden side table with a plant, showcasing unusual accessories.

    #21

    Man taking selfie in a uniquely shaped decorative mirror, showcasing unusual accessories blending everyday objects with fashion.

    #22

    Cleaver blending everyday objects with fashion, designed by Nik Bentel, showcasing unusual accessory creativity.

    #23

    Woman at outdoor market wearing unusual accessories by Nik Bentel, including a handbag made from a spaghetti box.

    #24

    Green leather handbag with a melting design and silver chain details, one of Nik Bentel's unusual fashion accessories.

    #25

    Person wearing white sneakers and black pants holding a large keyring with unusual fashion accessories by Nik Bentel.

    #26

    Person holding an unusual accessory handbag designed with pizza slice, plate, and cutlery elements blending everyday objects with fashion.

    #27

    Reflective cube vase blending everyday objects with fashion, holding a single purple flower on a wooden kitchen countertop.

    #28

    Hand holding a blue vape device near a wooden accessory shaped like brass knuckles, showcasing unusual accessories by Nik Bentel.

    #29

    Person holding a floppy disk and a fashion accessory inspired by a floppy disk, showcasing unusual accessories by Nik Bentel.

    #30

    Blue wallet accessory by Nik Bentel, blending everyday objects with fashion in a minimalist design.

