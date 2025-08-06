ADVERTISEMENT

Nik Bentel is a designer who creates limited-edition bags that replicate everyday objects with striking accuracy and intent. His work focuses on turning familiar items like pasta boxes, delivery parcels, and credit cards into fully functional fashion accessories. Each piece is designed to be worn and used while also drawing attention to the object it mimics, shifting it from something ordinary into something worth noticing.

Rather than leaning on novelty, Bentel treats each creation as a serious design product, combining structure, material quality, and concept into a cohesive whole. His drops are often released in small quantities and tend to sell out fast.

More info: Instagram | nikbentel.com