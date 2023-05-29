Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Then Came A Crash”: House Owners Left Shocked After Entitled House Cleaners Bring Their 3 Kids And Let Them Go Wild
Parenting

Ignas Vieversys and
Gabija Palšytė

If you’ve ever ordered something online – be it a tank top from Amazon or babysitting services from Sittercity – you know well there’s a significant possibility that it won’t be what you expect. In rare cases, it might even come with an entitled pair of parents as a bonus.

As u/abysmalrotoscoping shared with the ‘Entitled Parents‘ community, she hired a local husband-and-wife tag team to look after her house temporarily. To her surprise, the couple decided to bring their children along for the job. Initially, she didn’t think it was a major issue. However, what truly astounded her was the havoc the kids unleashed and their parents’ relaxed approach towards the resulting chaos. We get a sense there won’t be a second meeting after this.

When ordering services online, it’s important to go through everything thoroughly if you don’t want any surprises

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko (not the actual photo)

A woman shared how her house was turned upside down after potential cleaners paid her home a visit and brought all their kids along

Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

Image credits: abysmalrotoscoping

The homeowner filled in people with more info about the chaotic visit

People were no less disturbed about the situation and offered the author some useful suggestions

Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

