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Hotel nightmare stories are aplenty. One time, I stayed at a motel overnight after our car broke down. Imagine being in a room that was so hot, that was so remote that we had literal sheep bleating outside the whole night. Sometimes, though, that’s just how life treats you.

But if you choose a hotel based on familiarity, whether it’s a franchise or somewhere you go to often, it means you trust it to at least meet your standards. Well, maybe not. As it turns out, today’s narrator had quite a traumatic experience, despite being a “premier” guest who had stayed at that hotel chain time and time again. Here’s what happened.

Read more: Reddit

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Hotels should at least offer a safe and clean place for guests to relax

Image credits: tonodiaz / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When a woman checked into a familiar hotel chain, they let her stay without a reservation

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Image credits: davidpereiras / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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She wanted a room on the second floor, and initially, the employee complied, but she realized the toilet was clogged

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Image credits: vladislavkorotko / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Hoping for maintenance, the woman asked the front desk, and they put her in another room, but this time, it had a broken lock

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Image credits: stockking / Freepik (not the actual photo)

In the third room, with a leaky toilet tank, she once again asked for help, and it all went south

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Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Suddenly, the front desk clerk was knocking on her door, asking questions, and even threatening to call the police

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Image credits: sconiscone

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At this point, the woman wanted to be understanding, but she wondered if she should get a full refund

It’s always risky to stay at a hotel at the last minute without a reservation, but today’s original poster (OP) was actually familiar with this hotel chain. While it wasn’t necessarily the best option, she explains that she and her husband often stay at this franchise while traveling for work, meaning she’s even considered a “premier” member due to the points she’s accumulated.

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So when she suddenly had to go to the hotel without a reservation, the front desk clerk saw no issue in giving her a room, given her premier status. The woman asked for a room on the second floor for safety reasons, and off she went, ready to get some rest. Only when she got to the room did she notice the toilet was clogged.

After calling the front desk for help, a new employee answered and took the OP to another room. This time, however, the new room had a broken lock, which is an absolutely insane security breach. Once again, the woman was forced to ask for an alternative, and she was moved to a room on the first floor (which she didn’t want, but at that point, she was exhausted). Unfortunately, this room also had a leaky toilet tank.

Feeling desperate, she asked for yet another alternative, and the front desk clerk allegedly said they would contact maintenance. However, maintenance had already gone home. Soon after, the clerk was knocking on the OP’s door, questioning her reservation and even threatening to call the police if she didn’t comply with their requests.

Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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This absolute fiasco of a situation ended up working out in the sense that, after checking the records, the front desk lady realized there was nothing wrong with the OP’s reservation after all. Still, it was a chaotic situation that could have easily been avoided. In fact, there’s plenty that went wrong here, starting with basic safety protocols.

According to safety experts, there are strict guidelines hotels are expected to follow, including providing proper sanitation, maintenance, hygiene, and security, and this includes secure locks, surveillance, and controlled access systems. Plus, in places like the U.S., hospitality professionals note that electronic keycard systems are standard and should be implemented in every hotel.

There’s also another important factor at play here: the possibility of a refund. According to legal experts, knowing your consumer rights is indispensable in situations like this. If a room is unsafe or uninhabitable, the hotel may be breaching its duty of care under local regulations. This means guests can, and should, request a refund or appropriate compensation if situations like this are happening.

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Netizens commenting on the situation also suggested that the woman, aside from demanding a refund, should file a formal complaint with the hotel chain to flag the issues. In the end, most agreed she wasn’t overreacting to such a chaotic experience. So, have you ever gone through something like this? And what did you do afterward? Let us know in the comments.

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Netizens deemed the employees’ behavior unacceptable and believed the hotel management completely messed up

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