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Woman Gets Engaged While Having Hot Dog Nails, Others Share Their Manicures To Make Her Feel Less Alone
A hand wearing an engagement ring and hot dog nails with red and yellow mustard designs, outdoors.
Funny, Jokes

Woman Gets Engaged While Having Hot Dog Nails, Others Share Their Manicures To Make Her Feel Less Alone

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While not as big of a deal as wedding pictures, most folks still do want to immortalize their proposal pictures, one reason why location, scenery and even dress are typically factors for consideration for the person getting down on one knee. The only problem is that they often can’t control what the other person is going to be wearing.

A woman shared her proposal pictures online and they ended up going viral because she happened to have a rather hilariously unhinged manicure that day. We also gathered the best comments as the internet reacted to her nails.
More info: TikTok

RELATED:

    A woman’s proposal pics ended up going viral

    Woman Gets Engaged While Having Hot Dog Nails, Others Share Their Manicures To Make Her Feel Less Alone

    Woman Gets Engaged While Having Hot Dog Nails, Others Share Their Manicures To Make Her Feel Less Alone

    Woman Gets Engaged While Having Hot Dog Nails, Others Share Their Manicures To Make Her Feel Less Alone

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    Woman Gets Engaged While Having Hot Dog Nails, Others Share Their Manicures To Make Her Feel Less Alone

    Image credits: its_a_cat_astrophe

    Netizens immediately started cracking jokes

    Woman Gets Engaged While Having Hot Dog Nails, Others Share Their Manicures To Make Her Feel Less Alone

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman Gets Engaged While Having Hot Dog Nails, Others Share Their Manicures To Make Her Feel Less Alone

    Woman Gets Engaged While Having Hot Dog Nails, Others Share Their Manicures To Make Her Feel Less Alone

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman Gets Engaged While Having Hot Dog Nails, Others Share Their Manicures To Make Her Feel Less Alone

    Woman Gets Engaged While Having Hot Dog Nails, Others Share Their Manicures To Make Her Feel Less Alone

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman Gets Engaged While Having Hot Dog Nails, Others Share Their Manicures To Make Her Feel Less Alone

    Woman Gets Engaged While Having Hot Dog Nails, Others Share Their Manicures To Make Her Feel Less Alone

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman Gets Engaged While Having Hot Dog Nails, Others Share Their Manicures To Make Her Feel Less Alone

    Woman Gets Engaged While Having Hot Dog Nails, Others Share Their Manicures To Make Her Feel Less Alone

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman Gets Engaged While Having Hot Dog Nails, Others Share Their Manicures To Make Her Feel Less Alone

    Woman Gets Engaged While Having Hot Dog Nails, Others Share Their Manicures To Make Her Feel Less Alone

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman Gets Engaged While Having Hot Dog Nails, Others Share Their Manicures To Make Her Feel Less Alone

    Woman Gets Engaged While Having Hot Dog Nails, Others Share Their Manicures To Make Her Feel Less Alone

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman Gets Engaged While Having Hot Dog Nails, Others Share Their Manicures To Make Her Feel Less Alone

    Woman Gets Engaged While Having Hot Dog Nails, Others Share Their Manicures To Make Her Feel Less Alone

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman Gets Engaged While Having Hot Dog Nails, Others Share Their Manicures To Make Her Feel Less Alone

    Woman Gets Engaged While Having Hot Dog Nails, Others Share Their Manicures To Make Her Feel Less Alone

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others also shared the nails they had during a proposal

    Woman Gets Engaged While Having Hot Dog Nails, Others Share Their Manicures To Make Her Feel Less Alone

    Woman Gets Engaged While Having Hot Dog Nails, Others Share Their Manicures To Make Her Feel Less Alone

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman Gets Engaged While Having Hot Dog Nails, Others Share Their Manicures To Make Her Feel Less Alone

    Woman Gets Engaged While Having Hot Dog Nails, Others Share Their Manicures To Make Her Feel Less Alone

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    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
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