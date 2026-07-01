Woman Gets Engaged While Having Hot Dog Nails, Others Share Their Manicures To Make Her Feel Less Alone
While not as big of a deal as wedding pictures, most folks still do want to immortalize their proposal pictures, one reason why location, scenery and even dress are typically factors for consideration for the person getting down on one knee. The only problem is that they often can’t control what the other person is going to be wearing.
A woman shared her proposal pictures online and they ended up going viral because she happened to have a rather hilariously unhinged manicure that day. We also gathered the best comments as the internet reacted to her nails.
More info: TikTok
A woman’s proposal pics ended up going viral
Image credits: its_a_cat_astrophe
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