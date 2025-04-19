ADVERTISEMENT

I’ve always believed that everyone can cook. If you think you can’t, you just haven’t been taught. And if you simply refuse to learn, well, that’s a different story. But anyone who can read and assemble ingredients can follow a recipe. And if you watch a few videos and read some tips online, you can easily elevate your culinary skills.

The photos below, however, are beginning to make me wonder if some people should just stay out of the kitchen altogether. We took a trip to the Cooking for Bae Instagram account and gathered some of their most diabolical dishes below. From sandwiches that look carcinogenic to meat that may have been alive moments before it was served, this list is full of culinary crimes. Enjoy scrolling through these disasters, and be sure to upvote the ones you can't help but laugh at!