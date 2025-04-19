ADVERTISEMENT

I’ve always believed that everyone can cook. If you think you can’t, you just haven’t been taught. And if you simply refuse to learn, well, that’s a different story. But anyone who can read and assemble ingredients can follow a recipe. And if you watch a few videos and read some tips online, you can easily elevate your culinary skills.

The photos below, however, are beginning to make me wonder if some people should just stay out of the kitchen altogether. We took a trip to the Cooking for Bae Instagram account and gathered some of their most diabolical dishes below. From sandwiches that look carcinogenic to meat that may have been alive moments before it was served, this list is full of culinary crimes. Enjoy scrolling through these disasters, and be sure to upvote the ones you can't help but laugh at!

#1

Carb Loading

A ramen taco held over a bowl of broth on a speckled countertop.

Someone on YT did spaghetti tacos when her kids did the menu planning for the wk

    #2

    A For Effort, But...

    Unappetizing food on a plate with mustard and ketchup, featuring sliced sausage.

    I this would be a cute way to introduce your kid to chopsticks and eventually the concept of sushi.

    #3

    That’s Disgusting

    Unappetizing food: beans and hot dogs on a stick with a blue handle, held against a neutral background.

    The idea of cooking for a partner is incredibly romantic. Making food for someone else can certainly be an act of love, and it can be amazing to be taken care of by being served a warm, wholesome meal while you’re encouraged to simply sit back and relax. But we should all know our limits, and if you’re preparing food that looks like the photos on this list, you might want to just order your boo takeout.

    The Cooking for Bae Instagram account has been around since 2013 and has shared over 1,400 culinary disasters since then. It’s clearly a popular place, as it has amassed an impressive 159K followers. And it’s a wonderful place to visit for a laugh or to be shocked, but it’s probably not where you want to go to get inspiration for what to make for dinner this week. Unless you want your partner to leave you...
    #4

    Bae Is Tripping

    Unappetizing cornbread spaghetti in a baking pan with a slice missing.

    #5

    Merry Christmas Everyone!

    Unappetizing food photo featuring cupcakes arranged as Santa Claus with messy icing decorations.

    #6

    Our Anniversary Was Yesterday. Bae Got Us Right

    Unappetizing food display with instant noodles, processed meats, cheese slices, bread, and pickles on a wooden board.

    It’s amazing just how terrible some people can be at cooking. Whether they’re finding a way to burn spaghetti, serve eggs with the shells included or bake cakes that are 100% raw in the middle, there are truly no limits when it comes to culinary fails.

    But can we really blame these people? Cooking is a skill, and although anyone can learn, it really does have to be taught a lot of the time. If your parents only ever prepared frozen food and never showed you how to use the stove, you might not feel comfortable preparing anything but microwaved oatmeal and buttered toast.  
    #7

    Happy Valentine's Day Everyone. Can't Wait To See You Tonight Bae

    Unappetizing romantic dinner setup with instant noodles, bottle vase, and candlelight on a plain table.

    #8

    Why Does This Nugget Have A Face On It?

    Unappetizing chicken nugget with a funny expression.

    #9

    Bae Hooked Up Some Steak For Us

    Unappetizing food photo of overcooked beef slices on a plate with a fork.

    If you happen to be a tragic cook that could easily be featured on Cooking for Bae, don’t feel bad. You’re certainly not alone! A 2022 survey from StudyFinds reported that over half of Americans have trouble even making simple dishes. And 59% are embarrassed by the fact that they struggle in the kitchen. 

    Apparently, pancakes are the most deceptively difficult “easy” dish to make, but plenty of people admit that they can’t get eggs, pasta, mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes right either.   
    #10

    I Left The Turkey In A Little Too Long Watching That Horrible Halftime Show

    Charred turkey in a roasting pan on the stove, likely unappetizing for cooking.

    #11

    It's Almost Time Y'all

    Unappetizing food sculpture resembling a turkey made from hot dogs and cherries on a foil-covered tray.

    #12

    Taco Tuesday, Anyone?

    Unappetizing tacos with hot dogs and corn on a blue plate.

    However, the good news is that most people don’t give up immediately after having an epic fail in the kitchen. StudyFinds reports that most people will attempt a dish four times before finally nailing it or giving up completely. Three quarters of Americans also admit that they are always looking for time-saving shortcuts to help them prepare meals faster, and the same amount would happily buy ready-made ingredients if it would make the whole process easier.  
    #13

    Bae Got Me Right For Sunday Dinner. Who Wants Some?

    Unappetizing chicken wings on a floral plate, slightly breaded and uncooked, presented on a kitchen counter.

    I believe with chicken, it's very important to make sure it's cooked properly. The flour and pink skin screams trip to the ER.

    #14

    Bae Hooked Up This German Chocolate Cake

    Unappetizing food dish resembling a mushy cake on a plate, with a remote nearby on a wooden table.

    #15

    Just Nasty

    Unappetizing food photo with jelly mold containing olives, peas, and kiwi, styled with cream on a table.

    If you’ve finally reached an age where you’ve decided to learn how to cook, that’s wonderful! No matter how hopeless you think you are, you can always improve. And lucky for you, Eater has some tips for absolute beginners that will make the kitchen seem much less intimidating.

    First, it’s important to know how to read and pick a recipe. Before choosing what to make for dinner, find a recipe that’s actually possible for someone at your skill level. Don’t pick anything that requires special equipment, hours of your time or complicated techniques. Choose something easy and fail-proof, and read the entire recipe at least once before you begin.

    #16

    Baes First Cookout Was A Success

    Unappetizing charred food on a decorative paper plate, placed outdoors with a brick wall and grass in the background.

    #17

    I Forgot To Post These Yesterday. You Probably Can See Why

    Unappetizing food photo: tortillas with grayish sauce and cheese in a foil tray.

    #18

    They Are Selling Plates Outside Of The Job

    Unappetizing meal with instant noodles, crackers, sausages, and pink meat in a styrofoam container.

    Another important factor to consider before embarking on a new recipe is when the right time to make it is. I don’t care if the recipe says it will only take 25 minutes. Allot yourself an hour and a half. Especially if you’re a beginner, it may take much longer to chop vegetables, gather and measure ingredients and to get the necessary techniques down. Don’t bake a cake at 10pm unless you can leave it somewhere safe to cool overnight. And if you’re already exhausted after a long day, it’s probably not a great time to try something new.  

    #19

    Fish Friday's Are 🔥🔥

    Unappetizing fish served on a plate with a green background.

    #20

    Let's Get The Party Started

    Unappetizing food with sliced boiled eggs on mushy mixture in a red bowl.

    #21

    This Gotta Be An Offense

    Unappetizing food with mashed mixture and cheese on a white tray.

    If you want to start learning how to cook, it’s best to start with some basics. Eater recommends starting out with staples like roasted veggies, a simple stir-fry, greens, rice, beans, stock and soup, pasta and baked goods. Once you start to find the joy in cooking these simple dishes, you might feel inspired to branch out to even more complex recipes!
    #22

    Sunday Dinner Is Served

    Unappetizing plate with shrimp, steak, carrots, and a cheese-topped bun, highlighting a cooking fail.

    #23

    Baked Chicken, Red Beans And Rice

    Unappetizing food photo: rice and beans with meat in a takeout container.

    #24

    A 10/10 Of What?

    Unappetizing food photo with mixed ingredients, eggs, and black olives labeled "Always a 10/10" in a glass dish.

    Is this list inspiring you to prepare something extravagant for dinner tonight, pandas? Keep upvoting the pics from cooks that you think deserve jail time, and let us know in the comments below what the worst struggle meal you’ve ever seen was. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more unappetizing messes, you can find another Bored Panda list featuring the same Instagram account right here!
    #25

    Man. What Is This Foolishness?

    Plate of unappetizing chicken garnished with scallions, alongside fresh salad bowls.

    #26

    Late Night Snack. Thanks Bae

    Unappetizing quesadillas with salsa and a blob of guacamole on a plate, capturing a less appealing cooking attempt.

    #27

    Bae Cooked This Sandwich A Little Too Long

    Burnt sandwich with charred bread in a frying pan, showcasing unappetizing cooking for bae.

    #28

    Talk About Being Lazy. Omg

    Macaroni and cheese on a countertop, multiple frozen meal boxes nearby, illustrating an unappetizing cooking moment for bae.

    #29

    Something Is Missing From This Plate

    Unappetizing food plate with ham, cucumber slices, roll, and assorted vegetables.

    #30

    Bae Left Me This. No Comment

    Unappetizing food on a plate with waffles, scrambled eggs, and skewered ham with vegetables.

    #31

    They're Selling Plates Outside Of The Job. Stuffed Burger On Deck

    Unappetizing food with a large, unappealing burger and fries in a foam container on a table.

    #32

    We Got Baes Sister This Cake

    Unappetizing cake with figurine and pink frosting, featuring the message "Congrats" in pink icing.

    #33

    Thanksgiving

    Unappetizing food on a plate with ham, peas, carrots, stuffing, and bread roll.

    #34

    I Don't Even Know What This

    Unappetizing food on a plate with ketchup over mixed dishes, including meat and pasta.

    #35

    Bae Is Trying To Do Something Different Today

    Unappetizing meal of scrambled eggs and fish on a paper plate.

    #36

    I'm Not Even Sure What This Is

    Unappetizing pie with pickles, hot dogs, and whipped cream topping, on a white plate.

    #37

    Don't Quit Your Day Job

    Unappetizing food with chicken, fries, and salad on a plate.

    #38

    Dinner's Ready

    Unappetizing cooked meat pieces in a glass dish on a stovetop.

    #39

    Happy Mothers Day!

    Unappetizing meal with bread, fries, greens, and mashed potatoes on a yellow plate.

    #40

    I Got The Cops On The Phone

    A plate with unappetizing food, including stuffed grape leaves, rice, and a mix of vegetables and meat.

    #41

    Lunch Is Served

    Unappetizing food photo: plate with overcooked steak, creamy pasta, and greens, featuring a Pepsi cup in the background.

    #42

    Yikes

    Unappetizing food photo showing a thick layer of orange cheese over dry macaroni in a foil tray.

    #43

    Poor Chicken

    Unappetizing dish of sticky wings with candy corn and peanuts on a white plate.

    #44

    Made With Love

    Unappetizing food in a container with meat forming a heart shape on top of cooked greens.

    #45

    First Plate Of The Day

    Unappetizing food photo with overcooked meat and mixed vegetables on a plate.

    #46

    Straight Up Struggle Meal

    Divided plate with unappetizing food: pasta with sauce, sliced grapes, and cheese, from cooking for bae collection.

    #47

    Late Night Leftovers. Bae Got Me Right

    Unappetizing food tray with chicken, rice, gravy, and stuffing, highlighting unappealing meal presentation.

    #48

    The Longer You Look, The Worse It Gets

    Unappetizing tacos filled with mixed ingredients, including meat, cheese, and greens, on a kitchen counter.

    #49

    Everything Looks Dehydrated

    Unappetizing food: Pineapple-topped cake with missing slice in a foil tray.

    #50

    This Is Candied Potatoes

    Unappetizing food photo with sliced green apple coated in an uneven yellow substance in a plastic container.

    #51

    The Cold, Wilted Special!! Yummy

    Unappetizing food assortment on a decorative plate, featuring mixed vegetables and meats.

