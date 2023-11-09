ADVERTISEMENT

Pets are family members. They are equally important and loved and deserve to be treated nicely. Of course, there are owners who sometimes go above and beyond for their pets that sometimes may seem a little bit too much in every aspect. But in any case, every dog and every cat and every pet in general deserves to feel safe, loved and cared for, especially in their home.

Speaking about that, one Reddit user asked people online if she was in the wrong after she didn’t allow her homeless friend to stay with her because she was being mean to her puppy. While she was called a monster for choosing a dog, she highlighted that she won’t make her dog feel uncomfortable in his own home.

More info: Reddit

If you are staying at your friend’s and are making her puppy feel scared, don’t be surprised if next time you won’t be allowed to stay

Image credits: JangJ Atthaniti (not the actual photo)

A woman shares that one time she let her friend stay with her because she got into a fight with her roommate

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Dom Bucci (not the actual photo)

However, she noticed that the guest was being rude to her puppy and would do things such as push him off the couch or shove him with her foot

Image credits: Samson Katt (not the actual photo)

Well, time came when she called woman again, saying she has been evicted and asked if she could stay with her

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: u/Sweaty_Arrival_2024

To her surprise, the woman said no, because she had been rude to her dog and the owner doesn’t want to make her dog feel scared in his own house

A few days ago, one Reddit user shared her story to one of its communities asking folks if she was being a jerk for not letting her homeless friend stay at her house because she had been rude to her puppy every time she visited. The post received quite a lot of attention and collected over 3K upvotes and 835 comments.

She starts by explaining that she has a friend, Casey, who has become homeless for the 2nd time already due to not paying her rent and getting evicted. OP adds that last month, Casey got into a fight with her roommate and she stayed with her for a week. However, she noticed that she was being rude to her puppy.

She would push him off the sofa, shove him with her foot or move his food onto the counter so he couldn’t get it. OP adds that they have talked about that, but that’s it. However, after a month, she received a call from Casey asking to come stay with OP as she had been evicted. Well, to Casey’s surprise, the woman didn’t agree due to the reason that she had been rude to her puppy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obviously, Casey lost it and started calling OP a monster for choosing her dog over a homeless woman, posting online rambling rants about her. However, the author decided that she won’t let her puppy be uncomfortable and terrorized, especially in his own home.

Community members backed up the author and discussed that by abusing animals, Casey did it to herself. “I’d do the same. I’m a dog owner and I have cut contact with ppl who weren’t being respectful about my dogs and their RIGHT to feel safe and comfortable in their HOME,” one user wrote. “Her friends should allow Casey to come stay with them if they’re calling you insensitive for not giving her a place to stay,” another added.

Image credits: JESHOOTS (not the actual photo)

Now, let’s talk a bit about dogs. I have always wondered, how is it possible to not love them? Why do some people dislike dogs and avoid them? Well, according to Holiday Barn, sometimes people simply mistakenly believe they dislike animals because they haven’t experienced the joys of having a pet.

Another thing, and I think it’s one of the most common reasons – the belief that cats or dogs are dirty and should be left outside. So if a person has no life associations with their pet, it’s easy to understand how they might never form any sort of relationship with them. And another reason – dogs smell. Okay, this one is actually fair enough; however, if you take care of your pet and bathe them regularly, they don’t stink, or at least you simply get used to this smell.

ADVERTISEMENT

And now let’s look at the contrary – reasons why dogs don’t like certain people. I Heart Dogs notes that the first reason is the tone of the voice. To be more specific, in the study, it was published that when a person spoke in a high-pitched, joyful voice, the dogs’ reward areas in their brains lit up. The dogs were eager to see the cheerful person, but when someone spoke in a deep, furious voice, they either ignored them or reacted badly.

Another reason is that dogs don’t tolerate inappropriate body language. For example, bending over them, making wide arm gestures, moving wildly, or shoving them into a hug are all movements dogs don’t like. And finally, of course – the smell. If their interaction goes well and they like what they smell, they immediately become best friends. However, if they detect any unpleasant or frightening scents, they will follow their noses to another direction.

So, anyway, guys, what do you think about this story? Was the woman being too harsh by not allowing the homeless woman to stay with her? Or did she have every right to choose the dog’s safety and forbid her from her house? Share your thoughts below!

Redditors backed up the woman in this situation