Guy Proves Girlfriend Is Gaslighting Him, She Says He’s A Stalker And A Creep: “I’m Totally Heartbroken”

Moving in with a significant other is a major milestone in any relationship. Finally, the two of you get to spend every evening together without worrying about whether or not you remembered your toothbrush. Sharing a home with the person you love is incredibly special.

But there’s an adjustment period any time you move in with someone new, and unfortunately, some couples can’t survive it. When one man was accused of not contributing equally to household chores, he decided to find video evidence to prove that he had been pulling his weight. But his plan ended up backfiring, so now, he’s asking the internet for advice. Below, you’ll find the full story that he shared on Reddit.

This man was always careful to be sure he pulled his weight around the house

Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

So when his girlfriend accused him of not doing enough chores, he decided to show her proof that he hadn’t been slacking off

Image credits: KoalaUnderground / Reddit (not the actual photo)

Image credits: chore_throwaway

Moving in together creates challenges for many couples

Image credits: Yunus Tuğ / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

There’s no question that moving in with your partner will be a test for any relationship. You’ll have to accept all of their quirks and find a way to gently let them know that the clumps of their hair all over the shower wall are absolutely disgusting. But hopefully, by the time a couple decides to make this leap, they’ve been through enough together, and trips to IKEA can be completed without any meltdowns.

According to a study from The Knot, 26% of unmarried couples move in together within six months of dating. Meanwhile, 35% decided to start living together between six and 11 months of dating. And when it comes to couples that are now married, 35% said that they waited between one and two years to find a place together.

When it comes to knowing when it’s the right time to move in together, experts told MindBodyGreen that it’s less about an exact amount of time and more about being ready to take the next step in your relationship. If the relationship is becoming serious, and both partners are on the same page about finances, responsibilities, and intentions for the future, they might be ready to start sharing a place.

However, it’s important to think through all of the pros and cons before taking the leap, as moving in too quickly can ruin a relationship. It can create unnecessary stress, especially if the couple hasn’t figured out how to work through conflicts yet. Plus, it turns your lover into your roommate. This means that you’ll see new sides of them and have to have conversations about boring, practical things, such as paying rent and mopping the floors.

It’s important for couples to be on the same page about how they want to split up chores

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Chores are the furthest thing from romantic, but they are an important part of keeping your home in tip-top shape. And every couple is able to decide exactly how they want to divvy up domestic responsibilities; as long as they’re both happy, their arrangement can work.

But according to HuffPost, there are certain guidelines couples might want to follow to ensure that their relationship runs smoothly. First, it’s important to communicate clearly and in great detail about what needs to be done. When both parties know what must be completed, they can find a way to evenly split the task.

It’s also a good idea for couples to have weekly chats about their domestic labor. Checking in with one another and making sure that you’re always on the same page is crucial. Plus, you can celebrate your partner’s wins, so they feel seen and appreciated.

Another important piece of the puzzle is understanding that domestic labor is about more than the tasks themselves. It’s also about making your partner’s life easier and showing them that you care enough about the household to do your part. When one person is stuck with the majority of the chores, they may feel lonely, isolated, unappreciated, and frustrated.

Couples should be able to rely on one another to keep their household running smoothly. Otherwise, resentment may build, and it’ll be impossible to maintain a healthy relationship.

Later, the author responded to some comments and shared more details

Many readers took his side, noting that the relationship may have been doomed already

However, others thought that both parties were in the wrong

And some readers said that the author could have handled this conflict more maturely

