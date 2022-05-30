1k+views
I Captured The Beauty Of The Home-Leaving Tradition In A Community Of Young Khmer Buddhists (38 Pics)
Home-leaving for filial piety is a long-standing tradition of the Khmer people in the south, during which the ceremony is usually held before or after the Chol Chnam Thmay Festival.
According to the custom of the Khmer in the south, young men at the age of 16 and older often leave their homes, going to the temple to become monks and studying for one to several years. This is completely voluntary, as they go to the temple for spiritual practice. Home-leaving for filial piety towards grandparents and parents is a thing of beauty in the community of young Khmer Buddhists.
Another important thing is that only young people who have undergone spiritual practice at the temple have the opportunity to get married. Girls and their families only like boys who have experienced monastic life.
In the culture of the Khmer in the south, home-leaving to become a monk has various forms. Based on the faith and happiness in the Three Refuges and Buddha Dharma, the monks will make a vow to practice a holy life for the rest of their lives. Besides, many people decide to leave their home for filial piety towards their parents, and the practice time depends on each person’s decision.
The Khmer community is strongly influenced by folk beliefs as well as Brahmanism and Buddhism, especially Buddhism. The Buddhist culture has dominated most of the Khmer's life. They keep a belief in their mind that, according to the Buddha's teachings, there is no better filial piety than becoming a monk to repay the favor of nurture and upbringing. This practice will significantly influence the practitioner’s mind to keep the precepts dignified and pure, at least the ten precepts. In addition, through the guidance of the priests' training and education in morality, they will transform bad habits into good ones. The merits of that good karma are all for their grandparents and parents.
When a boy wants to go to the temple for spiritual practice, a few months before the ceremony, he has to ask his parents' permission to come to the temple and learn the fundamental sutras. One day before the official ceremony, the monks will carry out a ceremony of shaving heads, changing pants and shirts with a sarong, and wearing a white cloth draped over their shoulders from left to right called Penexo. Upon putting this white cloth on, it means that he has renounced the secular world. During this time, the family of the ordained person also invites the monks to their home to chant sutras, worship, and take refuge. Their relatives and neighbors all also attend, and give their best wishes to the ordained son who also says goodbye to his relatives and friends, etc.
This home-leaving for filial piety makes parents feel happy and proud in the eyes of neighbors as a family with culture, order, fine customs and traditions, and good education. Therefore, most Khmer families want their sons to become monks. They also believe that the period of time at the temple will train their son to become a good person in society.
Nowadays, the movement of home-leaving for filial piety in the Khmer community has decreased, but it is still highly respected by society. A man, no matter his status and education level, is not really considered an adult if he does not ever become a monk. The special meaning of home-leaving for filial piety is not to become a Buddha but to become a useful person. According to the concept of the Khmer before and now, becoming a monk is preparation for young people to obtain enough morality, knowledge, and compassion so that after leaving the temple, they are capable of building a good and meaningful life.
To take nice and honest pictures of their lives, come with me to the Theravada Buddhist lands of Vietnam, in An Giang and Tra Vinh. You will capture great photos and understand more about the life of the Khmer community in general and the monks here in particular.
