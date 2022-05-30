Home-leaving for filial piety is a long-standing tradition of the Khmer people in the south, during which the ceremony is usually held before or after the Chol Chnam Thmay Festival.

According to the custom of the Khmer in the south, young men at the age of 16 and older often leave their homes, going to the temple to become monks and studying for one to several years. This is completely voluntary, as they go to the temple for spiritual practice. Home-leaving for filial piety towards grandparents and parents is a thing of beauty in the community of young Khmer Buddhists.

Another important thing is that only young people who have undergone spiritual practice at the temple have the opportunity to get married. Girls and their families only like boys who have experienced monastic life.

In the culture of the Khmer in the south, home-leaving to become a monk has various forms. Based on the faith and happiness in the Three Refuges and Buddha Dharma, the monks will make a vow to practice a holy life for the rest of their lives. Besides, many people decide to leave their home for filial piety towards their parents, and the practice time depends on each person’s decision.

