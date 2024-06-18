Beetlejuice Decorations: My Handmade Unique Wreath

ADVERTISEMENT

This Beetlejuice decoration is a must-have for any fan of the iconic movie. Measuring over 2 feet wide and 3.5 feet tall, it is sure to make a statement on any front door or wall. The Betelgeuse marquee is made of polycore and has battery-operated lights with an assortment of different lighting modes, allowing for customization and flexibility in how the decoration is displayed.

The sandworm heads are 18" wide and 12" tall, and the shrunken head is 8" tall. Both are sculpted out of clay, hand-painted, and sealed to protect them from the elements. The wreath itself is made of black deco mesh, lime green fabric, black-and-white striped ribbons, whimsical spirals, and black, white, and lime green ornaments. The wreath is a unique and eye-catching decoration that is sure to be a conversation starter.

I'd be happy to create custom wreaths, garlands, and decorations in any other theme upon request. If you'd like a unique style, have specific size parameters, special requests, or would like personalized elements or any other bespoke additions created, don't hesitate to ask. Thank you for supporting small businesses and local artists!

I'm so excited for the new movie, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice!!!

More info: likivi-designs.myshopify.com

Clay sandworm in an awesome Beetlejuice wreath

Beetlejuice Decoration, sandworm, shrunken head and Betelgeuse Marquee

Beetlejuice Decoration with drunken head and Betelgeuse Marquee

Beetlejuice sandworm

Beetlejuice Halloween wreath

Beetlejuice wall hanging

The juice is loose Beetlejuice wreath