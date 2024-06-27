ADVERTISEMENT

Handcrafted Beetlejuice wreath in black and white, lime green, and purple. The marquee is handmade with battery-operated white lights and a small string of green lights for an eerie green glow. Beetlejuice, Lydia, Delia, the Maitlands, Juice's afterlife case manager Juno, Miss Argentina, the shrunken head, and the magician's assistant are all shadow-mounted on alternating lime green and purple backgrounds with black stripes.

Beetlejuice Decorations: Large Wreath With Lighted Marquee And Your Favorite Characters Framed

Beetlejuice Decorations: Large Wreath With Lighted Marquee And Your Favorite Characters Framed

Beetlejuice Decorations: Large Wreath With Lighted Marquee And Your Favorite Characters Framed

Beetlejuice Decorations: Large Wreath With Lighted Marquee And Your Favorite Characters Framed

Beetlejuice Decorations: Large Wreath With Lighted Marquee And Your Favorite Characters Framed

Beetlejuice Decorations: Large Wreath With Lighted Marquee And Your Favorite Characters Framed

Beetlejuice Decorations: Large Wreath With Lighted Marquee And Your Favorite Characters Framed

ADVERTISEMENT

Beetlejuice Decorations: Large Wreath With Lighted Marquee And Your Favorite Characters Framed

Beetlejuice Decorations: Large Wreath With Lighted Marquee And Your Favorite Characters Framed

Beetlejuice Decorations: Large Wreath With Lighted Marquee And Your Favorite Characters Framed

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!