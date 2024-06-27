Beetlejuice Decorations: Large Wreath With Lighted Marquee And Your Favorite Characters Framed
Handcrafted Beetlejuice wreath in black and white, lime green, and purple. The marquee is handmade with battery-operated white lights and a small string of green lights for an eerie green glow. Beetlejuice, Lydia, Delia, the Maitlands, Juice's afterlife case manager Juno, Miss Argentina, the shrunken head, and the magician's assistant are all shadow-mounted on alternating lime green and purple backgrounds with black stripes.
