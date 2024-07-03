Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Is This Cool Or Weird?” Woman Realizes Apartment Is Inside A Pool After Seeing “Shallow” Sign
Architecture, News

A peculiar apartment in Cincinnati, Ohio, is going viral after a woman showed that its carpeted living room area used to house a massive swimming pool.

TikTok user @vidswLyds piqued everyone’s curiosity when she shared a virtual tour of the unconventional apartment in The Williams, a 94-year-old building in Walnut Hills that once housed the W.J. Williams YMCA.

Highlights
  • A woman discovered an apartment built inside a renovated swimming pool in Cincinnati, Ohio.
  • The apartment contains original pool features like tiles, a ladder, and signs reading "shallow" and "do not swim alone".
  • The Williams building, constructed in the late 1920s, is on the National Register of Historic Places and once housed the W.J. Williams YMCA.

The video shows the former swimming pool lined with tiles and a walking rail around it.

“I can’t decide if that’s the coolest thing ever or if it’s really weird,” @vidswLyds said in the video. 

TikTok user @vidswLyds shared a virtual tour of an unconventional apartment in The Williams, a 94-year-old building in Ohio
Image credits: vidswlyds

“You have people over, and they’re like, ‘You live in a pool?’ I don’t know, why is that kind of cool?”

In addition to the tiles and ladder, the 2100-square-foot apartment contains signs reading “shallow” on the walls and “do not swim alone” in the upstairs area.

The renovated residence features a kitchen attached to the former recreational area. Above is a loft area that could be used as a bedroom. There are also one-and-a-half bathrooms in the apartment, which has access to a rooftop deck.

According to City Center Properties, which owns the building, two apartments in The Williams are built inside a swimming pool.

The building once housed the W.J. Williams YMCA and its massive swimming pool

Image credits: vidswlyds

The pool-turned-apartment is listed from $1635 to $2775 on the City Center Properties website.

In 2016, The Williams joined the National Register of Historic Places and Cincinnati’s list of local historic landmarks.

The historic building also features apartments that appear to have been built inside an old basketball court.

The four-story Tudor Revival building, later called the W.J. Williams YMCA, reflected a design popular in the late 1920s and early 1930s. The upper floors of the building initially featured a dormitory for 68 residents, as per The Enquirer.

Watch a virtual tour of the swimming pool-turned-apartment below:

@vidswlyds Apartment IN A POOL?! Is this cool or weird?? #apartmentsearch #cincinnati #apartment #weirdapartment ♬ original sound – Lyd

The unique apartment provoked varying opinions online. While some said they would pack their bags to move without a second thought, others weren’t so keen on watching TV where people used to splash around decades ago.

“If they redid the floors, I would be sold, but there’s no way we’re keeping the YMCA tile,” said one TikTok user.

“I think it would be cooler if they did a better job on the renovation,” another person agreed.

“This has really sinister vibes. I can’t put my finger on it,” a third commenter added.

The renovated residence features a kitchen attached to the former recreational area and an upstairs loft area that could be used for a bedroom

Image credits: CityCenterProperties

A separate user praised the apartment, writing, “Sunken living room and extra chilling space around the pool. Could be a dope set up.”

“It’s fun to stay at the YMCA!” another commented, to which @vidswLyds confessed, “I’d play YMCA every day if I lived there.”

“I love it. It’s a great use of space. I wish someone would turn abandoned office space & malls into condos,” an additional user said.

The former swimming pool, now a carpeted living room area, is still lined with tiles and has a walking rail around it

Image credits: CityCenterProperties

The large swimming pool is one of many unlikely spaces that have been transformed into a home. In 2019, a man named Sampson Dahl moved into a former laundromat in Queens, New York.

He decorated the home, which he found on an online forum, with unique pieces he obtained from his job as a production designer in TV and film.

“In a place that values commercial success and economic growth, it’s rare to be able to enjoy stasis in a place like this,” the young man explained. Before that, he used to live in a warehouse in Chicago.

In addition to the tiles and ladder, the 2100-square-foot apartment contains signs reading “shallow” on the walls and “do not swim alone” in the upstairs area

Image credits: CityCenterProperties

Image credits: CityCenterProperties

The unique apartment is listed from $1635 to $2775 on the City Center Properties website

Image credits: CityCenterProperties

Furthermore, Jazz, a 25-year-old single mom from the UK who is facing soaring rent costs, transformed a double-decker bus into a home for herself and her five-year-old son.

In February, the resourceful mom from Cornwall, UK, shared clips of herself building, remodeling, demolishing, and assembling pieces for her and her son’s future home.

“It’d be cooler if they did a better job on the renovation,” a TikTok user wrote

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking sweet treats, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries on Netflix. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Marina Urman

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I am employed as a Visual Editor in the news team. I make sure you have the best pictures near the most interesting text. In general all day I am looking at all you favourite celebrities facies and I am geting payed for it!

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Kerry Fletcher
Kerry Fletcher
Kerry Fletcher
Community Member
1 hour ago

The echo must be headache inducing. Also can we please have more ads?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
zgutrnrkqijpbykmpl avatar
ZGutr
ZGutr
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Just wonder if it will be costly to keep warm in the winter

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
