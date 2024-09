If we’re talking about unique architecture, it would be a crime not to mention the life-size Polly Pocket house that is now available to rent in Massachusetts.

To celebrate Polly’s 35th birthday as a part of their iconic series, Airbnb has created a 42-foot-tall replica of her compact house. And while she’s away celebrating, guests are welcome to visit her humble abode and try on her accessories and clothes made out of the iconic rubber material.