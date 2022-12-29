64 Times People Made Such Bad Home Decor Choices, They Got Roasted On This Facebook Group (New Pics)
Let's be fair, living space decor can make or break it when it comes to one's home. Of course, all of us are entitled to our own opinions regarding how we'd like to decorate our houses... but that doesn't necessarily mean that those decisions are great either.
Everyone has unique tastes when it comes to furnishing and making their living spaces look nice, but sometimes it's just not it. Your family or neighbors might turn a blind eye to a decor disaster, but strangers on the internet are another topic entirely.
A Facebook group called 'That's It, I'm Home/Home Decor Shaming' has users sharing photos of tasteless, impractical, or even just downright weird home design choices. And yes, you guessed it right, the members of the said group take their sweet time dissecting the images shared and explaining what could've been done better, or what they didn't like about it.
With that being said, if you are interested, you can check out our previous post on Bored Panda to see more poor home design choices.
The Nice Thing About The Coffee Table Is That The Blood From The Scraped Shins Wipes Off Easily. I'm Not Sure If The Wicker Couch Matches The Faux Sheepskin Chairs That Don't Go With The Fake Colonial Side Table Sitting Next To The Tourist Souvenir Tiki Idols, But The Polka Dots On The Couch Really Pull It All Together
I Wish It Were The Wallpaper That Bugged Me The Most - But Nope, It's That Weird Trapezoid Mirror That Has Nothing In Common With Any Other Theme In This Room
This Just Seems Tricky To Navigate Once The Lights Are Out
Let's Shed Some Light On The Situation
The ceiling is probably worth more than my wardrobe tbh even if it is fake
I… Have No Words
I Have Questions
All I Know Is That Someday This Little Girl Will Grow Up And I Don't Want To Work For Her
With All That Going On, What Really Bugs Me Are Those Dolls
My All White Bedroom Will Be So Soothing - If I Can Just Keep My 16 White Persian Cats From Shedding
"What We Need For Privacy Is Some Curtains - But Don't Spend More Than $16 On Them"
This Is Just Tragic
This Is A Contractor Who Hated The Way His Clients Treated Him
Plot twist the customers told him to put it there bc they're d i f f e r e n t
Well At Least They Vacuumed
What In The Back Alley, Swiss Family Robinson, Stripper Counter Top Is Happening In This Bathroom???
More Curtain Fun: " If We Wrap The Rods So They Are Functionally Useless, And Then Tilt Them Up, We Can Make It Look Like A Cathedral Ceiling!......now How Can We Solve That Middle Part?....."
These curtains remind me of that one furniture set that everyone had back in the 70s/80s.
About A 1/2 Step From A Hoarder's 2 Part Episode
(Takes Deep Breath And Attempts To Sublimate Rage)
Okay. Let’s leave aside the waist deep shag rug. For the moment.
You can either have the trompe l’oeil river bank or you can have the shiny tapestry upholstered couch with the 4’’ diameter yellow blossoms on it, but you Can’t. Have. Both.
I Have Questions
I'm Not Cleaning This
Does anyone else see two little faces staring out of that black hole????
I Like Green In The Kitchen, Just Not Neon Lime Green - Infilling The Supports Over The Stove And The Picking Out The Scrollwork Really Top Off The General Hideousness
How Does One Enter/Exit The Tub?
It's Like A Yard Sale Waiting To Happen . This Hit The Market For 6 Million In Florida. The Entire House Is Full Of Tchotchkes
Coincidence: i just looked up the word 'ghastly' in the dictionary, and there was this same picture.
I Like Mickey Mouse. But I Have My Limits
Wow, That's A Lot
Just Saw This In An Article Online…
Message To Everyone Here: You Will Never Be As Classy As This Guy. Never, Never, Never. Don't Even Think About It
This shade of green doesn’t go with that shade of pink in my opinion
In The Second Month Of The Pandemic Lock-Down, Betty Decided That Texturing Her Kitchen In Pink Would Be A Good Idea
"What Shall We Do With The Leftover Pine? Say No More..."
Tell Me You're A Bond Villain Without Telling Me You're A Bond Villain
Lisa Benedict 'S Bathroom Is Matched By This Kitchen That I Know You All Will Want To Spend Hours Cooking In
You'd Think It Would Be The Busy Silver-Backed Wallpaper On The Ceiling That Gets Me - But No, It's The 3-Color Cabinets Staring At You. And Why Did The Designer Go For A Recessed Ceiling With The Ever-Popular 1970s Round Bare Lights - And Then Do Everything Possible So You Wouldn't See The Different Heights To The Ceiling?
Shamer's Ball, 2022. Let The Shaming Begin!
Good Luck
A House For Sale Near Me. A Refrigerator In The Living Room, And The Wall Color!
Laura Ashley Called And Wants Her Room Back
That Faux Rock Is A Plastic Overlay
Is This Even Legal
Why The Sparkles On Places That Obviously Have No Sparkle?
Flashback!
You can invite the whole neighbourhood to Netflix and chill
Just Sitting Down With A Drink At The Table ..in The Bathroom...where Else?
Blue Light Special!
Looks like a nightclub for cocroaches living under the cabinets
Watch Where You Sit
Bad Home Decor, The Gift That Keeps On Giving
So I'm House Hunting Annnnd I Find This
Osborne House, Isle Of Wight In The UK. Queen Victorias Holiday Home. Over The Top Excessive Ceiling Love It Or Hate It
"I Want My Accent Wall To Look Like Something You See In A Petri Dish"
I'm So Excited!
This Is From A Listing Of A $5+ Million Dollar Mansion Here In Georgia. The House Is Stunningly Beautiful, But I Can’t Say The Same Thing About This Torso-Shaped Toilet In One Of The Home’s 12 Bathrooms!
This Is...you Decide. A Custom Epoxy Floor
Some things sound better on paper than in real life. Also, epoxy is expensive as f**k