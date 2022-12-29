Let's be fair, living space decor can make or break it when it comes to one's home. Of course, all of us are entitled to our own opinions regarding how we'd like to decorate our houses... but that doesn't necessarily mean that those decisions are great either.

Everyone has unique tastes when it comes to furnishing and making their living spaces look nice, but sometimes it's just not it. Your family or neighbors might turn a blind eye to a decor disaster, but strangers on the internet are another topic entirely.

A Facebook group called 'That's It, I'm Home/Home Decor Shaming' has users sharing photos of tasteless, impractical, or even just downright weird home design choices. And yes, you guessed it right, the members of the said group take their sweet time dissecting the images shared and explaining what could've been done better, or what they didn't like about it.

With that being said, if you are interested, you can check out our previous post on Bored Panda to see more poor home design choices.

#1

The Nice Thing About The Coffee Table Is That The Blood From The Scraped Shins Wipes Off Easily. I'm Not Sure If The Wicker Couch Matches The Faux Sheepskin Chairs That Don't Go With The Fake Colonial Side Table Sitting Next To The Tourist Souvenir Tiki Idols, But The Polka Dots On The Couch Really Pull It All Together

Dianellian
Upvote for the title comment.

#2

I Wish It Were The Wallpaper That Bugged Me The Most - But Nope, It's That Weird Trapezoid Mirror That Has Nothing In Common With Any Other Theme In This Room

너는너무예뻐요!!!
Idk I feel like phoebe from friends would enjoy this

#3

This Just Seems Tricky To Navigate Once The Lights Are Out

This Just Seems Tricky To Navigate Once The Lights Are Out

HannahNo
HannahNo
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And the smell of chlorine

#4

Let's Shed Some Light On The Situation

Let's Shed Some Light On The Situation

너는너무예뻐요!!!
너는너무예뻐요!!!
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The ceiling is probably worth more than my wardrobe tbh even if it is fake

#5

I… Have No Words

I… Have No Words

#6

Home Decor

Home Decor

#7

I Have Questions

I Have Questions

Luis'GF
Luis'GF
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd be afraid that thing would come slammin' down on my head while I'm scrambling my eggs! I think it was the old Popeye cartoons that involved alot of pianos landing on characters......

#8

What

What

#9

All I Know Is That Someday This Little Girl Will Grow Up And I Don't Want To Work For Her

All I Know Is That Someday This Little Girl Will Grow Up And I Don't Want To Work For Her

JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ivanka's childhood bedroom?

#10

With All That Going On, What Really Bugs Me Are Those Dolls

With All That Going On, What Really Bugs Me Are Those Dolls

JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Every time my alarm went off, I'd eagerly hop out of bed just to kick a cherub.

#11

Uhm, Ok

Uhm, Ok

JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wanna see a set of triplets on this going like one of those desk perpetual motion machines from the 80s(?).& driving the parents batty...

#12

My All White Bedroom Will Be So Soothing - If I Can Just Keep My 16 White Persian Cats From Shedding

My All White Bedroom Will Be So Soothing - If I Can Just Keep My 16 White Persian Cats From Shedding

Eleanor Lance
Eleanor Lance
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like someone brushed a husky in a medical tent.

#13

"What We Need For Privacy Is Some Curtains - But Don't Spend More Than $16 On Them"

"What We Need For Privacy Is Some Curtains - But Don't Spend More Than $16 On Them"

Helena
Helena
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why do the walls have mud flaps?

#14

This Is Just Tragic

This Is Just Tragic

Mahayana
Mahayana
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like a toddler when wild with a crayons box.

#15

Wow

Wow

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’d never try being stoned here

#16

Hmm

Hmm

JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whole new meaning to ascending the throne!

#17

This Is A Contractor Who Hated The Way His Clients Treated Him

This Is A Contractor Who Hated The Way His Clients Treated Him

너는너무예뻐요!!!
너는너무예뻐요!!!
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Plot twist the customers told him to put it there bc they're d i f f e r e n t

#18

Well At Least They Vacuumed

Well At Least They Vacuumed

#19

What In The Back Alley, Swiss Family Robinson, Stripper Counter Top Is Happening In This Bathroom???

What In The Back Alley, Swiss Family Robinson, Stripper Counter Top Is Happening In This Bathroom???

#20

More Curtain Fun: " If We Wrap The Rods So They Are Functionally Useless, And Then Tilt Them Up, We Can Make It Look Like A Cathedral Ceiling!......now How Can We Solve That Middle Part?....."

More Curtain Fun: " If We Wrap The Rods So They Are Functionally Useless, And Then Tilt Them Up, We Can Make It Look Like A Cathedral Ceiling!......now How Can We Solve That Middle Part?....."

The.Absolute.Vast
The.Absolute.Vast
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These curtains remind me of that one furniture set that everyone had back in the 70s/80s.

#21

About A 1/2 Step From A Hoarder's 2 Part Episode

About A 1/2 Step From A Hoarder's 2 Part Episode

#22

(Takes Deep Breath And Attempts To Sublimate Rage)

(Takes Deep Breath And Attempts To Sublimate Rage)

Okay. Let’s leave aside the waist deep shag rug. For the moment.

You can either have the trompe l’oeil river bank or you can have the shiny tapestry upholstered couch with the 4’’ diameter yellow blossoms on it, but you Can’t. Have. Both.

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't tell me what I can or cannot. *add to cart*

#23

I Have Questions

I Have Questions

Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"How did you break your neck?" "Oh, I just fell from my bed..."

#24

I'm Not Cleaning This

I'm Not Cleaning This

Heather Resatz
Heather Resatz
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does anyone else see two little faces staring out of that black hole????

#25

I Like Green In The Kitchen, Just Not Neon Lime Green - Infilling The Supports Over The Stove And The Picking Out The Scrollwork Really Top Off The General Hideousness

I Like Green In The Kitchen, Just Not Neon Lime Green - Infilling The Supports Over The Stove And The Picking Out The Scrollwork Really Top Off The General Hideousness

Ches Yamada
Ches Yamada
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aw, no cabinet with vaseline glass? lol

#26

How Does One Enter/Exit The Tub?

How Does One Enter/Exit The Tub?

Charmaine Swart
Charmaine Swart
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seems like a slide in roll out situation

#27

It's Like A Yard Sale Waiting To Happen . This Hit The Market For 6 Million In Florida. The Entire House Is Full Of Tchotchkes

It's Like A Yard Sale Waiting To Happen . This Hit The Market For 6 Million In Florida. The Entire House Is Full Of Tchotchkes

JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who needs taste when you have money?

#28

Home

Home

Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Coincidence: i just looked up the word 'ghastly' in the dictionary, and there was this same picture.

#29

Wow

Wow

JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lothlorien! Anyone see Galadriel around here?

#30

Home Decor

Home Decor

K. Lange
K. Lange
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Remove that design from the ceiling and top of the walls and paint it plain white instead. Than it could be fine

#31

I Like Mickey Mouse. But I Have My Limits

I Like Mickey Mouse. But I Have My Limits

#32

Wow, That's A Lot

Wow, That's A Lot

JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is what happens when you maximize the one item coupon from JoAnn Fabrics.

#33

Just Saw This In An Article Online…

Just Saw This In An Article Online…

#34

Message To Everyone Here: You Will Never Be As Classy As This Guy. Never, Never, Never. Don't Even Think About It

Message To Everyone Here: You Will Never Be As Classy As This Guy. Never, Never, Never. Don't Even Think About It

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This shade of green doesn’t go with that shade of pink in my opinion

#35

In The Second Month Of The Pandemic Lock-Down, Betty Decided That Texturing Her Kitchen In Pink Would Be A Good Idea

In The Second Month Of The Pandemic Lock-Down, Betty Decided That Texturing Her Kitchen In Pink Would Be A Good Idea

#36

"What Shall We Do With The Leftover Pine? Say No More..."

"What Shall We Do With The Leftover Pine? Say No More..."

#37

Tell Me You're A Bond Villain Without Telling Me You're A Bond Villain

Tell Me You're A Bond Villain Without Telling Me You're A Bond Villain

Undercover
Undercover
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like Elon Musk's living room

#38

Lisa Benedict 'S Bathroom Is Matched By This Kitchen That I Know You All Will Want To Spend Hours Cooking In

Lisa Benedict 'S Bathroom Is Matched By This Kitchen That I Know You All Will Want To Spend Hours Cooking In

Mahayana
Mahayana
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And have a seizure in there…

#39

You'd Think It Would Be The Busy Silver-Backed Wallpaper On The Ceiling That Gets Me - But No, It's The 3-Color Cabinets Staring At You. And Why Did The Designer Go For A Recessed Ceiling With The Ever-Popular 1970s Round Bare Lights - And Then Do Everything Possible So You Wouldn't See The Different Heights To The Ceiling?

You'd Think It Would Be The Busy Silver-Backed Wallpaper On The Ceiling That Gets Me - But No, It's The 3-Color Cabinets Staring At You. And Why Did The Designer Go For A Recessed Ceiling With The Ever-Popular 1970s Round Bare Lights - And Then Do Everything Possible So You Wouldn't See The Different Heights To The Ceiling?

#40

Shamer's Ball, 2022. Let The Shaming Begin!

Shamer's Ball, 2022. Let The Shaming Begin!

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
48 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you accidently eat chilli

#41

Good Luck

Good Luck

#42

A House For Sale Near Me. A Refrigerator In The Living Room, And The Wall Color!

A House For Sale Near Me. A Refrigerator In The Living Room, And The Wall Color!

#43

Laura Ashley Called And Wants Her Room Back

Laura Ashley Called And Wants Her Room Back

#44

That Faux Rock Is A Plastic Overlay

That Faux Rock Is A Plastic Overlay

#45

Is This Even Legal

Is This Even Legal

Ches Yamada
Ches Yamada
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Everybody out! I'm baking cookies in here!

#46

Why The Sparkles On Places That Obviously Have No Sparkle?

Why The Sparkles On Places That Obviously Have No Sparkle?

#47

Flashback!

Flashback!

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can invite the whole neighbourhood to Netflix and chill

#48

Just Sitting Down With A Drink At The Table ..in The Bathroom...where Else?

Just Sitting Down With A Drink At The Table ..in The Bathroom...where Else?

Thea
Thea
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Its a sauna resting room, chairs are ugly, but are supposed to be there

#49

Blue Light Special!

Blue Light Special!

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like a nightclub for cocroaches living under the cabinets

#50

Watch Where You Sit

Watch Where You Sit

#51

Bad Home Decor, The Gift That Keeps On Giving

Bad Home Decor, The Gift That Keeps On Giving

#52

So I'm House Hunting Annnnd I Find This

So I'm House Hunting Annnnd I Find This

Arik
Arik
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is just old, but not terrible...

#53

Osborne House, Isle Of Wight In The UK. Queen Victorias Holiday Home. Over The Top Excessive Ceiling Love It Or Hate It

Osborne House, Isle Of Wight In The UK. Queen Victorias Holiday Home. Over The Top Excessive Ceiling Love It Or Hate It

Mahayana
Mahayana
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love looking at it, hate cleaning it!

#54

"I Want My Accent Wall To Look Like Something You See In A Petri Dish"

"I Want My Accent Wall To Look Like Something You See In A Petri Dish"

Ilona Baliūnaitė
#55

I'm So Excited!

I'm So Excited!

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imagine the lovely amount of fungus growing there

#56

This Is From A Listing Of A $5+ Million Dollar Mansion Here In Georgia. The House Is Stunningly Beautiful, But I Can’t Say The Same Thing About This Torso-Shaped Toilet In One Of The Home’s 12 Bathrooms!

This Is From A Listing Of A $5+ Million Dollar Mansion Here In Georgia. The House Is Stunningly Beautiful, But I Can’t Say The Same Thing About This Torso-Shaped Toilet In One Of The Home’s 12 Bathrooms!

#57

This Is...you Decide. A Custom Epoxy Floor

This Is...you Decide. A Custom Epoxy Floor

24 mentally unstable can tabs*
24 mentally unstable can tabs*
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some things sound better on paper than in real life. Also, epoxy is expensive as f**k

#58

Truly A Man Cave!

Truly A Man Cave!