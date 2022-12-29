Let's be fair, living space decor can make or break it when it comes to one's home. Of course, all of us are entitled to our own opinions regarding how we'd like to decorate our houses... but that doesn't necessarily mean that those decisions are great either.

Everyone has unique tastes when it comes to furnishing and making their living spaces look nice, but sometimes it's just not it. Your family or neighbors might turn a blind eye to a decor disaster, but strangers on the internet are another topic entirely.

A Facebook group called 'That's It, I'm Home/Home Decor Shaming' has users sharing photos of tasteless, impractical, or even just downright weird home design choices. And yes, you guessed it right, the members of the said group take their sweet time dissecting the images shared and explaining what could've been done better, or what they didn't like about it.

