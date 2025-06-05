30 Glamorous 1940s Icons Who Made Hollywood Truly Golden
The 1940s gave us Hollywood's true golden age beauties, when stars like Rita Hayworth, Veronica Lake, and Hedy Lamarr lit up the silver screen with a sophistication we just don't see anymore. These 30 stunning photographs capture that old Hollywood magic – the perfectly waved hair, the elegant gowns, those sultry glances that made hearts skip a beat. Before photoshop and botox, these ladies had that special something that made them unforgettable. Pure class, pure glamour, pure Hollywood.
Judy Garland
Lana Turner
Vivien Leigh
Veronica Lake
Rita Hayworth
Joan Crawford
Ginger Rogers
Olivia De Havilland
Jennifer Jones
Rosalind Russell
Eleanor Parker
Marlene Dietrich
Hedy Lamarr
She's a 'goddess' to me because of her brains and invention skills.