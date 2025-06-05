ADVERTISEMENT

The 1940s gave us Hollywood's true golden age beauties, when stars like Rita Hayworth, Veronica Lake, and Hedy Lamarr lit up the silver screen with a sophistication we just don't see anymore. These 30 stunning photographs capture that old Hollywood magic – the perfectly waved hair, the elegant gowns, those sultry glances that made hearts skip a beat. Before photoshop and botox, these ladies had that special something that made them unforgettable. Pure class, pure glamour, pure Hollywood.

#1

Judy Garland

Black and white portrait of a glamorous 1940s Hollywood icon with soft curls and a sheer, embellished dress.

Eric Carpenter Report

    #2

    Lana Turner

    Glamorous 1940s icon in a textured coat posing dramatically in classic Hollywood black and white portrait.

    MGM Studio portrait Report

    #3

    Vivien Leigh

    Black and white portrait of a glamorous 1940s Hollywood icon smiling in a ruffled vintage dress with styled hair.

    Hollywood (magazine) Report

    #4

    Veronica Lake

    Black and white portrait of a glamorous 1940s Hollywood icon with wavy hair and a sheer embroidered blouse.

    Paramount Pictures Report

    #5

    Rita Hayworth

    Glamorous 1940s Hollywood icon with vintage hairstyle and elegant expression, embodying classic golden age beauty.

    Ebay Report

    #6

    Joan Crawford

    Black and white portrait of a glamorous 1940s Hollywood icon wearing a detailed white dress with lace trim.

    Studio publicity still Report

    #7

    Ginger Rogers

    Glamorous 1940s icon with vintage hairstyle and floral accessory, smiling in a classic Hollywood portrait.

    Studio publicity still Report

    #8

    Olivia De Havilland

    Black and white photo of a glamorous 1940s icon in a period dress sitting by an ornate window with curtains.

    Selznick International Pictures/Fred Parrish Report

    #9

    Jennifer Jones

    Black and white portrait of a glamorous 1940s Hollywood icon wearing pearls and a stylish coat, embodying vintage elegance.

    Studio Publicity Report

    #10

    Rosalind Russell

    Black and white image of a glamorous 1940s Hollywood icon smiling and wearing a floral hat indoors.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    #11

    Eleanor Parker

    Black and white portrait of a glamorous 1940s icon with styled hair and elegant attire in classic Hollywood fashion.

    Studio Publicity Report

    #12

    Marlene Dietrich

    Black and white portrait of a glamorous 1940s icon wearing a fur coat and hat, embodying classic Hollywood elegance.

    Twentieth Century Fox Report

    #13

    Hedy Lamarr

    Elegant 1940s Hollywood icon with curled hair, pearl necklace, and polka dot dress portraying glamorous vintage style.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    tmarofvulcan avatar
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    She's a 'goddess' to me because of her brains and invention skills.

    #14

    Grace Kelly

    Glamorous 1940s icon wearing a vintage elegant dress and gloves, embodying classic Hollywood golden era style.

    Paramount publicity photographer Report

    #15

    Greer Garson

    Glamorous 1940s Hollywood icon in vintage feathered dress with styled curly hair and classic makeup in black and white portrait.

    MGM studio Report

    #16

    Bette Davis

    Black and white portrait of a glamorous 1940s icon with styled hair and pearl necklace representing Hollywood elegance.

    Warner Bros. Report

    #17

    Claudette Colbert

    Black and white portrait of a glamorous 1940s icon with vintage hairstyle and pearl necklace, epitomizing Hollywood glamour.

    Paramount Report

    #18

    Maureen O'hara

    Black and white portrait of a glamorous 1940s icon with curly hair and vintage attire in classic Hollywood style.

    RKO Report

    #19

    Mary Astor

    Black and white portrait of a glamorous 1940s icon smiling, showcasing classic Hollywood elegance and style.

    Studio Report

    #20

    Jane Wyman

    Black and white photo of a glamorous 1940s Hollywood icon smiling on a movie set during filming.

    Universal Pictures Report

    #21

    Paulette Goddard

    1940s glamorous Hollywood icon smiling with vintage hairstyle and elegant outfit against zebra print background

    Paramount Pictures Report

    #22

    Joan Leslie

    Black and white portrait of a glamorous 1940s icon with styled hair and flowers, embodying Hollywood elegance.

    Dell Publishing Report

    #23

    Priscilla Lane

    Black and white portrait of a glamorous 1940s icon reclining and posing in elegant vintage Hollywood style.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    #24

    Ingrid Bergman

    Glamorous 1940s icon smiling with hand in hair, showcasing classic Hollywood beauty and style in a vintage portrait.

    MGM photographer Report

    #25

    Betty Grable

    1940s glamorous Hollywood icon in a white outfit joyfully raising arms on stage with two children seated nearby.

    Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) Report

    #26

    Ava Gardner

    Black and white portrait of a glamorous 1940s Hollywood icon smiling in front of an American flag.

    Wikimedia Commons Report

    #27

    Barbara Stanwyck

    Black and white portrait of a glamorous 1940s Hollywood icon with vintage hairstyle and floral patterned dress.

    Studio publicity still Report

    #28

    Katharine Hepburn

    Black and white portrait of a glamorous 1940s Hollywood icon with wavy hair and classic vintage style.

    Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios/Adam Cuerden Report

    #29

    Donna Reed

    Black and white portrait of a glamorous 1940s Hollywood icon smiling in a checkered blouse.

    ABC Television Report

    #30

    Lauren Bacall

    Black and white portrait of a glamorous 1940s icon with styled hair and classic makeup in Hollywood golden era.

    László Josef Willinger Report

