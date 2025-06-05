ADVERTISEMENT

The 1940s gave us Hollywood's true golden age beauties, when stars like Rita Hayworth, Veronica Lake, and Hedy Lamarr lit up the silver screen with a sophistication we just don't see anymore. These 30 stunning photographs capture that old Hollywood magic – the perfectly waved hair, the elegant gowns, those sultry glances that made hearts skip a beat. Before photoshop and botox, these ladies had that special something that made them unforgettable. Pure class, pure glamour, pure Hollywood.