'Dead Fred's Genealogy Photo Archive' is a free and fun research website devoted to helping people visualize their heritage. It currently has data on 22,927 surnames but the content is interesting to scroll through even if you're not related to any of them.

Whether it's a portrait of a Swedish mail carrier from 1900 or a French woman with a baguette in Paris half a century later, these shots provide vivid insights into how people looked and lived in the past.

More info: deadfred.com | Facebook

Protesting The High School Dress Code That Banned Slacks For Girls, Brooklyn C.1940

Protesting The High School Dress Code That Banned Slacks For Girls, Brooklyn C.1940

Loti-Kee-Yah-Tede-The Chief’s Daughter Laguna Pueblo, New Mexico. 1905 Photo By Carl E. Moon

Loti-Kee-Yah-Tede-The Chief's Daughter Laguna Pueblo, New Mexico. 1905 Photo By Carl E. Moon

This Photograph Was Taken In November 1909. It Shows Three Members Of The Payro Family Being “Photographed” By Their Cat: Edmund, Age 12, Ernest, Age 8, And Cecilia, Age 5

This Photograph Was Taken In November 1909. It Shows Three Members Of The Payro Family Being "Photographed" By Their Cat: Edmund, Age 12, Ernest, Age 8, And Cecilia, Age 5

1880 Fijian Man (Republic Of The Fiji Islands)

1880 Fijian Man (Republic Of The Fiji Islands)

Warrior, strength, beauty, what a stunning photo.

Cutting A Sunbeam, England, 1886 By Adam Diston

Cutting A Sunbeam, England, 1886 By Adam Diston

Is she cutting off the foil hat crew in the background?

"Daughter Of A Cornwall Copper Miner, 5x Bride, Free Australian Immigrant, Resident Of Far North Queensland, Mother Of 3, Laundress Worker, And Short-Term Resident Of New Zealand's North Island. All This In 55 Years Of Life

"Daughter Of A Cornwall Copper Miner, 5x Bride, Free Australian Immigrant, Resident Of Far North Queensland, Mother Of 3, Laundress Worker, And Short-Term Resident Of New Zealand's North Island. All This In 55 Years Of Life

Stoney First Nation Member, Guide Samson Beaver With His Wife Leah And Their Daughter Frances Louise, 1907

Stoney First Nation Member, Guide Samson Beaver With His Wife Leah And Their Daughter Frances Louise, 1907

Washington, D.c., In 1919. Street Lunch Vendor

Washington, D.c., In 1919. Street Lunch Vendor

Food trucks have been around a while.

Kentucky Pack-Horse Librarians: Appalachian Mountain Riders Deliver Books Through The Works Progress Administration (Wpa) Of The 1930s

Kentucky Pack-Horse Librarians: Appalachian Mountain Riders Deliver Books Through The Works Progress Administration (Wpa) Of The 1930s

I read a book about them...well, not very good, but the theme was awesome! (Jojo Moyes - The Giver of Stars)

Portrait Of Inuit Girl, Nancy Columbia - By Gerhard Sisters - 1904

Portrait Of Inuit Girl, Nancy Columbia - By Gerhard Sisters - 1904

Portrait Of A Woman 1932 By James Van Der Zee

Portrait Of A Woman 1932 By James Van Der Zee

Rural Mail Carrier In A Winter Uniform, 1900, Sweden

Rural Mail Carrier In A Winter Uniform, 1900, Sweden

Settler Family, 1880s

Settler Family, 1880s

Navajo Woman Weaving Blanket, Santa Fe, New Mexico Photographer: Christian G. Kaad 1900

Navajo Woman Weaving Blanket, Santa Fe, New Mexico Photographer: Christian G. Kaad 1900

Hop Pickers On Stilts In Faversham England 1920

Hop Pickers On Stilts In Faversham England 1920

Thomas Edison Captured Taking A Nap While On A Camping Trip With President Harding. Licking Creek, Pennsylvania 1921

Thomas Edison Captured Taking A Nap While On A Camping Trip With President Harding. Licking Creek, Pennsylvania 1921

Beautiful Bride C1930s

Beautiful Bride C1930s

Love that dress and that smile.

"Sits Down Spotted"- Crow Nation, Fort Keogh, Montana, 1881

"Sits Down Spotted"- Crow Nation, Fort Keogh, Montana, 1881

Chimney Sweep Boys In Victorian England.c1880s A Horrible Tale

Chimney Sweep Boys In Victorian England.c1880s A Horrible Tale

5 Year Old Anne Frank .photographer Her Father Otto

5 Year Old Anne Frank .photographer Her Father Otto

Knowing what terrible fate awaits her and millions of other people, this innocent picture just breaks your heart😢

A French Woman With Her Baguette And Six Bottles Of Wine, Paris, France, 1945

A French Woman With Her Baguette And Six Bottles Of Wine, Paris, France, 1945

She's off to the cheese shop :)

Mother And Her Sisters: 1912 The Gaudreau Sisters Of Stanbridge East, Quebec, 1912

Mother And Her Sisters: 1912 The Gaudreau Sisters Of Stanbridge East, Quebec, 1912

Ladies Having Tea In The Scottish Highlands, Circa 1910

Ladies Having Tea In The Scottish Highlands, Circa 1910

John Merrick And His Three Daughters, Geneva ,marel, And Martha .1909

John Merrick And His Three Daughters, Geneva ,marel, And Martha .1909

*Mabel, according to the caption at the bottom. Lovely family

Another Fashionable Day At Longchamp, France 1911

Another Fashionable Day At Longchamp, France 1911

The young woman in the foreground is wearing "modern" fashion and the ladies in the background dont seem to approve.

1862 Us Union Soldier Cathy Williams. She Had To Pose As A Male To Be Enlisted..she Was Part Of The 38 Regiment,infantry Division And Was Called A Buffalo Soldier

1862 Us Union Soldier Cathy Williams. She Had To Pose As A Male To Be Enlisted..she Was Part Of The 38 Regiment,infantry Division And Was Called A Buffalo Soldier

..in the heart of america

December 1936: "Christmas Dinner In Home Of Earl Pauley Near Smithfield, Iowa. Dinner Consisted Of Potatoes, Cabbage And Pie." Photograph By Russell Lee For The Farm Security Administration

December 1936: "Christmas Dinner In Home Of Earl Pauley Near Smithfield, Iowa. Dinner Consisted Of Potatoes, Cabbage And Pie." Photograph By Russell Lee For The Farm Security Administration

I suppose the fact they had at least something to eat was no mean feat in those days.

Graduation Day 1939

Graduation Day 1939

Swimmer On The Beach Of Deauville

Swimmer On The Beach Of Deauville

Learning To Ride A Bicycle, Circa 1895. (Photo By William Gordon Davis)

Learning To Ride A Bicycle, Circa 1895. (Photo By William Gordon Davis)

I absolutely love the energy in this photo 😊

A “Pigeon Bus” From Wwi, Served As Collecting Point For Messenger Pigeons From The Front Lines

A "Pigeon Bus" From Wwi, Served As Collecting Point For Messenger Pigeons From The Front Lines

Portrait Of Wasco Indian With Decorated Face, Feather And Bead Ornaments. - Wilder - 1903

Portrait Of Wasco Indian With Decorated Face, Feather And Bead Ornaments. - Wilder - 1903

1923 Flappers , Lighting Up

1923 Flappers , Lighting Up

Peasant Girls Carry Water From A Sleigh To A Hut,russian Empire (1910s)

Peasant Girls Carry Water From A Sleigh To A Hut,russian Empire (1910s)

The Pearl Necklace, The 1900s -Frank Eugene,

The Pearl Necklace, The 1900s -Frank Eugene,

Northumbrian Miner At His Evening Meal. 1937, By Bill Brandt

Northumbrian Miner At His Evening Meal. 1937, By Bill Brandt

What's wrong with appearing clean at the dinner table?

Civil War Veteran Isador Banor, Who Lived To The Age Of 102 In Port Clinton, Ohio. He Was Born In 1811 When Napoleon Ruled Most Of Europe. He Died In 1913 -- Ten Years After The Wright Brothers Flew The First Airplane, And A Year Before The First World War Began

Civil War Veteran Isador Banor, Who Lived To The Age Of 102 In Port Clinton, Ohio. He Was Born In 1811 When Napoleon Ruled Most Of Europe. He Died In 1913 -- Ten Years After The Wright Brothers Flew The First Airplane, And A Year Before The First World War Began

Walking Her Dogs In The Hyde Park Dog’s Cemetery: The Final Resting Place To 1000+ Victorian-Era Pets Hides Inside The City Park

Walking Her Dogs In The Hyde Park Dog's Cemetery: The Final Resting Place To 1000+ Victorian-Era Pets Hides Inside The City Park

The Hyde Park pet cemetery

The Hyde Park pet cemetery (originally the London Hyde Park Dog Cemetery and advertised as The Secret Pet Cemetery of Hyde Park) is a disused burial ground for animals in Hyde Park, London. It was established in 1880 or 1881 in the garden of Victoria Lodge, home of one of the park keepers. The cemetery became popular after the burial of a dog belonging to Sarah Fairbrother, wife of Prince George, Duke of Cambridge. Some 1,000 burials were carried out before the cemetery was generally closed in 1903; sporadic burials were carried out thereafter until 1976. Most of the animals are dogs, though some cats, monkeys and birds were also buried. The site is owned by the charity The Royal Parks and not open to the public except as part of occasional tours.

excellent photo! the expression on the two dogs says it all!

I Spy Tall People . House In Normantown West Virginia, Early 1900

I Spy Tall People . House In Normantown West Virginia, Early 1900

So Young & So Happy , 1920s

So Young & So Happy , 1920s

and in need of a dentist

C1900 Victorian Woman Jumping Rope ( Or Levitating )

C1900 Victorian Woman Jumping Rope ( Or Levitating )

A Window Washer At Work On The Empire State Building Poses During A Brief Break From His Duties. March 24, 1936

A Window Washer At Work On The Empire State Building Poses During A Brief Break From His Duties. March 24, 1936

School Girls, 1910s Japan

School Girls, 1910s Japan

Oklahoma Sharecropper And Family Entering California. Stalled On The Desert Near Idaho, Ca. 1937

Oklahoma Sharecropper And Family Entering California. Stalled On The Desert Near Idaho, Ca. 1937

like a scene from "grapes of wrath"

Another Fun Teen Slumber Party C1915

Another Fun Teen Slumber Party C1915

A Civil War Camp Near Washington, Dc In 1862

A Civil War Camp Near Washington, Dc In 1862

Preping For A Meal C1915

Preping For A Meal C1915

Ozark Mountain Family Featuring A Mother And Her Children In The Doorway Of Their Cabin Home Was Taken In October 1935

Ozark Mountain Family Featuring A Mother And Her Children In The Doorway Of Their Cabin Home Was Taken In October 1935

A Young Girl Examines The Window Display Of A City Shop Selling Fresh Vegetables, 1850

A Young Girl Examines The Window Display Of A City Shop Selling Fresh Vegetables, 1850

Wash Day In Taken In Decorah, Iowa Circa 1904

Wash Day In Taken In Decorah, Iowa Circa 1904

1917 In Miles City, Montana, Here Are Three Cowgirls At The Miles City Round-Up. They Are Clyde Lindsay, Mildred Douglas And Ruby Dickey

1917 In Miles City, Montana, Here Are Three Cowgirls At The Miles City Round-Up. They Are Clyde Lindsay, Mildred Douglas And Ruby Dickey

Isn’t that Clyde “two hats” Lindsay? 😂

A Japanese Student, 1910′s

A Japanese Student, 1910′s

Times Square, New Year’s Eve, 1937

Times Square, New Year’s Eve, 1937

1910 Cozy Cottage - Unidentified Family & Location

1910 Cozy Cottage - Unidentified Family & Location

Is mother holding a.....monkey??

Bus 54 Paris

Bus 54 Paris

