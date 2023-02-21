'Dead Fred's Genealogy Photo Archive' is a free and fun research website devoted to helping people visualize their heritage. It currently has data on 22,927 surnames but the content is interesting to scroll through even if you're not related to any of them.

Whether it's a portrait of a Swedish mail carrier from 1900 or a French woman with a baguette in Paris half a century later, these shots provide vivid insights into how people looked and lived in the past.

