55 Posts By The ‘Dead Fred’s Genealogy Photo Archive’ That Show Just How Colorful Our Past Really Is
'Dead Fred's Genealogy Photo Archive' is a free and fun research website devoted to helping people visualize their heritage. It currently has data on 22,927 surnames but the content is interesting to scroll through even if you're not related to any of them.
Whether it's a portrait of a Swedish mail carrier from 1900 or a French woman with a baguette in Paris half a century later, these shots provide vivid insights into how people looked and lived in the past.
Protesting The High School Dress Code That Banned Slacks For Girls, Brooklyn C.1940
Loti-Kee-Yah-Tede-The Chief’s Daughter Laguna Pueblo, New Mexico. 1905 Photo By Carl E. Moon
This Photograph Was Taken In November 1909. It Shows Three Members Of The Payro Family Being “Photographed” By Their Cat: Edmund, Age 12, Ernest, Age 8, And Cecilia, Age 5
1880 Fijian Man (Republic Of The Fiji Islands)
Cutting A Sunbeam, England, 1886 By Adam Diston
"Daughter Of A Cornwall Copper Miner, 5x Bride, Free Australian Immigrant, Resident Of Far North Queensland, Mother Of 3, Laundress Worker, And Short-Term Resident Of New Zealand's North Island. All This In 55 Years Of Life
Stoney First Nation Member, Guide Samson Beaver With His Wife Leah And Their Daughter Frances Louise, 1907
Washington, D.c., In 1919. Street Lunch Vendor
Kentucky Pack-Horse Librarians: Appalachian Mountain Riders Deliver Books Through The Works Progress Administration (Wpa) Of The 1930s
Portrait Of Inuit Girl, Nancy Columbia - By Gerhard Sisters - 1904
Portrait Of A Woman 1932 By James Van Der Zee
Rural Mail Carrier In A Winter Uniform, 1900, Sweden
Settler Family, 1880s
Navajo Woman Weaving Blanket, Santa Fe, New Mexico Photographer: Christian G. Kaad 1900
Hop Pickers On Stilts In Faversham England 1920
Thomas Edison Captured Taking A Nap While On A Camping Trip With President Harding. Licking Creek, Pennsylvania 1921
Beautiful Bride C1930s
"Sits Down Spotted"- Crow Nation, Fort Keogh, Montana, 1881
Chimney Sweep Boys In Victorian England.c1880s A Horrible Tale
5 Year Old Anne Frank .photographer Her Father Otto
Knowing what terrible fate awaits her and millions of other people, this innocent picture just breaks your heart😢
A French Woman With Her Baguette And Six Bottles Of Wine, Paris, France, 1945
Mother And Her Sisters: 1912 The Gaudreau Sisters Of Stanbridge East, Quebec, 1912
Ladies Having Tea In The Scottish Highlands, Circa 1910
John Merrick And His Three Daughters, Geneva ,marel, And Martha .1909
Another Fashionable Day At Longchamp, France 1911
The young woman in the foreground is wearing "modern" fashion and the ladies in the background dont seem to approve.
1862 Us Union Soldier Cathy Williams. She Had To Pose As A Male To Be Enlisted..she Was Part Of The 38 Regiment,infantry Division And Was Called A Buffalo Soldier
December 1936: "Christmas Dinner In Home Of Earl Pauley Near Smithfield, Iowa. Dinner Consisted Of Potatoes, Cabbage And Pie." Photograph By Russell Lee For The Farm Security Administration
I suppose the fact they had at least something to eat was no mean feat in those days.
Graduation Day 1939
Swimmer On The Beach Of Deauville
Learning To Ride A Bicycle, Circa 1895. (Photo By William Gordon Davis)
A “Pigeon Bus” From Wwi, Served As Collecting Point For Messenger Pigeons From The Front Lines
Portrait Of Wasco Indian With Decorated Face, Feather And Bead Ornaments. - Wilder - 1903
1923 Flappers , Lighting Up
Peasant Girls Carry Water From A Sleigh To A Hut,russian Empire (1910s)
The Pearl Necklace, The 1900s -Frank Eugene,
Northumbrian Miner At His Evening Meal. 1937, By Bill Brandt
Civil War Veteran Isador Banor, Who Lived To The Age Of 102 In Port Clinton, Ohio. He Was Born In 1811 When Napoleon Ruled Most Of Europe. He Died In 1913 -- Ten Years After The Wright Brothers Flew The First Airplane, And A Year Before The First World War Began
Walking Her Dogs In The Hyde Park Dog’s Cemetery: The Final Resting Place To 1000+ Victorian-Era Pets Hides Inside The City Park
The Hyde Park pet cemetery (originally the London Hyde Park Dog Cemetery and advertised as The Secret Pet Cemetery of Hyde Park) is a disused burial ground for animals in Hyde Park, London. It was established in 1880 or 1881 in the garden of Victoria Lodge, home of one of the park keepers. The cemetery became popular after the burial of a dog belonging to Sarah Fairbrother, wife of Prince George, Duke of Cambridge. Some 1,000 burials were carried out before the cemetery was generally closed in 1903; sporadic burials were carried out thereafter until 1976. Most of the animals are dogs, though some cats, monkeys and birds were also buried. The site is owned by the charity The Royal Parks and not open to the public except as part of occasional tours.
I Spy Tall People . House In Normantown West Virginia, Early 1900
So Young & So Happy , 1920s
